They'll be plenty as those on 11 included getting Genk @ 1037 but a fair few will still be on 10 as they got Salzburg @ 1520 and all 3 this season but not Genk.



2nd biggest is Union at 1,058. So only 21 tickets in it. Will be quite a few that have all other 10 but did not buy a Napoli.It's really hard to tell how many have dropped off since Genk and over Covid. Then how many we are actually getting from the allocation.