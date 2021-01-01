« previous next »
Europa League 2023/2024

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 03:06:27 pm
11/11 is the guaranteed sale for Sparta Prague away  8)
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 03:28:06 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:06:27 pm
11/11 is the guaranteed sale for Sparta Prague away  8)

Happy Days
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 03:37:34 pm
Quote from: johnbox on Yesterday at 02:26:37 pm
Details have gone up for tickets to the friendlies in July but still nothing about a game only nine days away

TBF though, the pre season games have probably been in the pipeline for weeks
and selling details were announced last week if not before
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 03:42:57 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:06:27 pm
11/11 is the guaranteed sale for Sparta Prague away  8)

From?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 03:43:51 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 03:42:57 pm
From?
The last 11 :

Union
Toulouse
LASK
Real Madrid
Ajax
Rangers
Napoli
Atleti
Salzburg
Genk
Napoli
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 03:44:23 pm
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 03:55:21 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:43:51 pm
The last 11 :

Union
Toulouse
LASK
Real Madrid
Ajax
Rangers
Napoli
Atleti
Salzburg
Genk
Napoli

I meant source. Couldnt find an announcement.
Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,461
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 03:55:27 pm
Glad its 11/11

The one I usually use is on 10, but I have managed to secure a 1st sale from someone

Hopefully pick up the 10 card for one of the lads and keep it climbing for future rounds
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 03:59:07 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 03:55:21 pm
I meant source. Couldnt find an announcement.
Its all official now anyway so it doesn't matter.
Online DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #769 on: Today at 10:23:58 am
Anyone hazard a guess at the chances in the 10 credit sale?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #770 on: Today at 11:40:04 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 10:23:58 am
Anyone hazard a guess at the chances in the 10 credit sale?


Cant be many people on 10 but not 11. But very difficult to predict how many will be left for Friday.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #771 on: Today at 12:43:50 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:40:04 am
Cant be many people on 10 but not 11. But very difficult to predict how many will be left for Friday.
They'll be plenty as those on 11 included getting Genk @ 1037 but a fair few will still be on 10 as they got Salzburg @ 1520 and all 3 this season but not Genk.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #772 on: Today at 12:54:28 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:43:50 pm
They'll be plenty as those on 11 included getting Genk @ 1037 but a fair few will still be on 10 as they got Salzburg @ 1520 and all 3 this season but not Genk.

2nd biggest is Union at 1,058. So only 21 tickets in it. Will be quite a few that have all other 10 but did not buy a Napoli.

It's really hard to tell how many have dropped off since Genk and over Covid. Then how many we are actually getting from the allocation.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #773 on: Today at 03:44:33 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 12:54:28 pm
2nd biggest is Union at 1,058. So only 21 tickets in it. Will be quite a few that have all other 10 but did not buy a Napoli.

It's really hard to tell how many have dropped off since Genk and over Covid. Then how many we are actually getting from the allocation.
Good point. True re. Napoli, we know of at least 3 people in that boat too.
