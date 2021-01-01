« previous next »
Europa League 2023/2024

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 03:09:14 pm »
Just got back from Prague today was speaking to galatasaray fans yesterday in the square and they only recieved 900 tickets.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 03:50:21 pm »
Great draw for me
Flying Peru to Heathrow land on morning of 6th, was gonna connect straight into Europe to take in the game, but won't get Sparta ticket, so straight home and money saved 😎..4 straight euro away days with two bob allocations 🤦
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 05:18:17 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:01:00 pm
Union was 1058

Prague should be 968 ish

So, no - will need to go back another year I think with Maribor etc

However if there were 90 tickets in the second sale for Union then you would think you are sorted
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 05:20:22 pm »
Said during the draw that fixtures would officially be announced no later than 6pm (CET). We still dont have a kick off time. Hoping for 9pm as dont get into the city until the day of the game and will need to collect somewhere.

EDIT: Confirmed 18.45

Fuck collections
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 05:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 05:18:17 pm
However if there were 90 tickets in the second sale for Union then you would think you are sorted

The Union thread says there were 63 left for the 9 sale from someone counting the hallmap before it went live.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 05:52:46 pm »
Might be difficult to arrange a collection at such short notice. They havent got much time to do a reconnaissance. They will have to put tickets on sale by end of next week. Cup final this weekend and a cup game next week so not easy to sort this.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 05:56:53 pm »
Quote from: PJJ on Yesterday at 05:52:46 pm
Might be difficult to arrange a collection at such short notice. They havent got much time to do a reconnaissance. They will have to put tickets on sale by end of next week. Cup final this weekend and a cup game next week so not easy to sort this.

Collection at the ground/players hotel?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 06:46:53 pm »
Quote from: PJJ on Yesterday at 05:52:46 pm
Might be difficult to arrange a collection at such short notice. They havent got much time to do a reconnaissance. They will have to put tickets on sale by end of next week. Cup final this weekend and a cup game next week so not easy to sort this.

Good news for them is it's not many tickets and Prague isn't exactly short of hotels to host one at
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 06:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 05:18:17 pm
However if there were 90 tickets in the second sale for Union then you would think you are sorted

Corporate uptake will be higher for this IMO
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 07:44:10 pm »
will I qualify with every credit from Maribor onwards? Maribor is the last euro away credit I missed
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 07:45:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:47:18 pm
Corporate uptake will be higher for this IMO

Even with the short notice and high flight prices now ?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 07:51:07 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:47:18 pm
Corporate uptake will be higher for this IMO

Weve seen from previous sales that all tickets set aside for corporates arent available for purchase on the first sale - whether there is demand for them or not. Theyre then returned for later sales. The 63 was the count at the end of the first sale - so before any corporate returns. There was a later sale on 9 for the returns.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 07:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Yesterday at 07:44:10 pm
will I qualify with every credit from Maribor onwards? Maribor is the last euro away credit I missed

Same and Im confident. Even if not guaranteed in a first sale (if they go back to Maribor) - should be a high chance in a second sale.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 07:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 07:51:07 pm
Weve seen from previous sales that all tickets set aside for corporates arent available for purchase on the first sale - whether there is demand for them or not. Theyre then returned for later sales. The 63 was the count at the end of the first sale - so before any corporate returns. There was a later sale on 9 for the returns.

I'm with fiver on this corporate uptake will be much bigger than the group games

I'd be surprised if there's any sale for 10/11
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm »
I think 99% the ones since maribor will be sorted

Just don't think they'll be first sale

Might be wrong, but we'll see
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 09:32:04 pm »
But wasnt Maribor 500 odd big jump to Genk numbers so there will be a second sale which should be at least 50/50 - he says hoping!
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 09:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 09:32:04 pm
But wasnt Maribor 500 odd big jump to Genk numbers so there will be a second sale which should be at least 50/50 - he says hoping!
Maribor was 642 and Genk was 1037 but assuming an allocation of around 970 for this, it will only take take 70 odd people to drop off or fall down the ladder to guarantee those with Genk and all since. Tickets not collected, Covid and fan update could easily account for that happening. Regardless, I still think that those with 11/11 will get a ticket.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 09:50:55 pm »
I reckon 1 of 2 things will happen here, they'll either go all the way back to the Maribor/Moscow season with 22/23 being in the guaranteed sale, then 21/23 in the 2nd sale or those with 11/11 will just scrape into the guaranteed sale with the 2nd sale being for those on 10/11 :

Union
Toulouse
LASK
Real Madrid
Ajax
Rangers
Napoli
Atleti
Salzburg
Genk
Napoli
----------
Barca
Porto
Bayern
PSG
Red Star
Napoli
Roma
Man City
Porto
Seville
Maribor
Spartak

Ultimately I reckon that those with Genk and every one since will get sorted, maybe not initially but it will only take a few of the initial 300 odd that will get siphoned off at the start to go back on as returns to box everyone with possibly a few dropping below that, won't be many if any though.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #738 on: Today at 06:13:21 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 09:50:55 pm
I reckon 1 of 2 things will happen here, they'll either go all the way back to the Maribor/Moscow season with 22/23 being in the guaranteed sale, then 21/23 in the 2nd sale or those with 11/11 will just scrape into the guaranteed sale with the 2nd sale being for those on 10/11 :

Union
Toulouse
LASK
Real Madrid
Ajax
Rangers
Napoli
Atleti
Salzburg
Genk
Napoli
----------
Barca
Porto
Bayern
PSG
Red Star
Napoli
Roma
Man City
Porto
Seville
Maribor
Spartak

Ultimately I reckon that those with Genk and every one since will get sorted, maybe not initially but it will only take a few of the initial 300 odd that will get siphoned off at the start to go back on as returns to box everyone with possibly a few dropping below that, won't be many if any though.

The fairest way would be 22/23 guaranteed that way you don't need Maribor if you did Moscow and if you didn't travel to Moscow due to visa or whatnot but you qualified for Maribor youre also fine.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #739 on: Today at 07:03:24 am »
If 11/11 isnt enough then yes, agreed, thats the fairest way.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #740 on: Today at 07:22:05 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:03:24 am
If 11/11 isnt enough then yes, agreed, thats the fairest way.

Very much doubt it will be, but I hope as both our cards got 11/11 but only one has 22/23.. I guess we'll know in a week or two once the selling details are out  :rollseyes
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #741 on: Today at 07:37:43 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 07:22:05 am
Very much doubt it will be, but I hope as both our cards got 11/11 but only one has 22/23.. I guess we'll know in a week or two once the selling details are out  :rollseyes
It would only take approx. 70 odd people (the difference between Genk @ 1037 and this at approx. 970) to have fallen down the ladder since Genk which was just 4 years ago to make it happen but if not, once some of the original tickets that are siphoned off at the start go back on sale, I still think that everyone with 11/11 will be boxed.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #742 on: Today at 09:42:50 am »
https://www.rangersreview.co.uk/news/23770714.rangers-fans-facing-europa-league-ticket-scramble-away-clash/

This confirms Rangers got 968 in the bit after they mention their allocation for Limassol
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #743 on: Today at 10:35:09 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:42:50 am
https://www.rangersreview.co.uk/news/23770714.rangers-fans-facing-europa-league-ticket-scramble-away-clash/

This confirms Rangers got 968 in the bit after they mention their allocation for Limassol

The only problem with that is as we know from this season alone

Allocations are not always exactly the same

Could be more (hopefully) or in our case/history less
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #744 on: Today at 12:27:27 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 10:35:09 am
The only problem with that is as we know from this season alone

Allocations are not always exactly the same

Could be more (hopefully) or in our case/history less

Seriously doubt we'd get more. Sparta fans don't have Liverpool rocking up very often, they'll want as many as they can . As you say we're likely to get less
