I reckon 1 of 2 things will happen here, they'll either go all the way back to the Maribor/Moscow season with 22/23 being in the guaranteed sale, then 21/23 in the 2nd sale or those with 11/11 will just scrape into the guaranteed sale with the 2nd sale being for those on 10/11 :
Union
Toulouse
LASK
Real Madrid
Ajax
Rangers
Napoli
Atleti
Salzburg
Genk
Napoli
----------
Barca
Porto
Bayern
PSG
Red Star
Napoli
Roma
Man City
Porto
Seville
Maribor
Spartak
Ultimately I reckon that those with Genk and every one since will get sorted, maybe not initially but it will only take a few of the initial 300 odd that will get siphoned off at the start to go back on as returns to box everyone with possibly a few dropping below that, won't be many if any though.