I reckon 1 of 2 things will happen here, they'll either go all the way back to the Maribor/Moscow season with 22/23 being in the guaranteed sale, then 21/23 in the 2nd sale or those with 11/11 will just scrape into the guaranteed sale with the 2nd sale being for those on 10/11 :



Union

Toulouse

LASK

Real Madrid

Ajax

Rangers

Napoli

Atleti

Salzburg

Genk

Napoli

----------

Barca

Porto

Bayern

PSG

Red Star

Napoli

Roma

Man City

Porto

Seville

Maribor

Spartak



Ultimately I reckon that those with Genk and every one since will get sorted, maybe not initially but it will only take a few of the initial 300 odd that will get siphoned off at the start to go back on as returns to box everyone with possibly a few dropping below that, won't be many if any though.