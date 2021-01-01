Union was 1058Prague should be 968 ishSo, no - will need to go back another year I think with Maribor etc
However if there were 90 tickets in the second sale for Union then you would think you are sorted
Might be difficult to arrange a collection at such short notice. They havent got much time to do a reconnaissance. They will have to put tickets on sale by end of next week. Cup final this weekend and a cup game next week so not easy to sort this.
However if there were 90 tickets in the second sale for Union then you would think you are sorted
Corporate uptake will be higher for this IMO
will I qualify with every credit from Maribor onwards? Maribor is the last euro away credit I missed
Weve seen from previous sales that all tickets set aside for corporates arent available for purchase on the first sale - whether there is demand for them or not. Theyre then returned for later sales. The 63 was the count at the end of the first sale - so before any corporate returns. There was a later sale on 9 for the returns.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]