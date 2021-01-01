« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League 2023/2024  (Read 33809 times)

Offline nickyd186

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #720 on: Today at 03:09:14 pm »
Just got back from Prague today was speaking to galatasaray fans yesterday in the square and they only recieved 900 tickets.
Logged
What we achieve in life, echos in eternity

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #721 on: Today at 03:50:21 pm »
Great draw for me
Flying Peru to Heathrow land on morning of 6th, was gonna connect straight into Europe to take in the game, but won't get Sparta ticket, so straight home and money saved 😎..4 straight euro away days with two bob allocations 🤦
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #722 on: Today at 05:18:17 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:01:00 pm
Union was 1058

Prague should be 968 ish

So, no - will need to go back another year I think with Maribor etc

However if there were 90 tickets in the second sale for Union then you would think you are sorted
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #723 on: Today at 05:20:22 pm »
Said during the draw that fixtures would officially be announced no later than 6pm (CET). We still dont have a kick off time. Hoping for 9pm as dont get into the city until the day of the game and will need to collect somewhere.

EDIT: Confirmed 18.45

Fuck collections
« Last Edit: Today at 05:43:28 pm by Barry Banana »
Logged
Long live the King

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #724 on: Today at 05:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 05:18:17 pm
However if there were 90 tickets in the second sale for Union then you would think you are sorted

The Union thread says there were 63 left for the 9 sale from someone counting the hallmap before it went live.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline PJJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We won it 6 times in Madrid
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #725 on: Today at 05:52:46 pm »
Might be difficult to arrange a collection at such short notice. They havent got much time to do a reconnaissance. They will have to put tickets on sale by end of next week. Cup final this weekend and a cup game next week so not easy to sort this.
Logged

Offline kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #726 on: Today at 05:56:53 pm »
Quote from: PJJ on Today at 05:52:46 pm
Might be difficult to arrange a collection at such short notice. They havent got much time to do a reconnaissance. They will have to put tickets on sale by end of next week. Cup final this weekend and a cup game next week so not easy to sort this.

Collection at the ground/players hotel?
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #727 on: Today at 06:46:53 pm »
Quote from: PJJ on Today at 05:52:46 pm
Might be difficult to arrange a collection at such short notice. They havent got much time to do a reconnaissance. They will have to put tickets on sale by end of next week. Cup final this weekend and a cup game next week so not easy to sort this.

Good news for them is it's not many tickets and Prague isn't exactly short of hotels to host one at
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #728 on: Today at 06:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 05:18:17 pm
However if there were 90 tickets in the second sale for Union then you would think you are sorted

Corporate uptake will be higher for this IMO
Logged

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,286
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #729 on: Today at 07:44:10 pm »
will I qualify with every credit from Maribor onwards? Maribor is the last euro away credit I missed
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #730 on: Today at 07:45:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:47:18 pm
Corporate uptake will be higher for this IMO

Even with the short notice and high flight prices now ?
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #731 on: Today at 07:51:07 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:47:18 pm
Corporate uptake will be higher for this IMO

Weve seen from previous sales that all tickets set aside for corporates arent available for purchase on the first sale - whether there is demand for them or not. Theyre then returned for later sales. The 63 was the count at the end of the first sale - so before any corporate returns. There was a later sale on 9 for the returns.
Logged
Long live the King

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #732 on: Today at 07:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 07:44:10 pm
will I qualify with every credit from Maribor onwards? Maribor is the last euro away credit I missed

Same and Im confident. Even if not guaranteed in a first sale (if they go back to Maribor) - should be a high chance in a second sale.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:55:39 pm by Barry Banana »
Logged
Long live the King

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #733 on: Today at 07:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 07:51:07 pm
Weve seen from previous sales that all tickets set aside for corporates arent available for purchase on the first sale - whether there is demand for them or not. Theyre then returned for later sales. The 63 was the count at the end of the first sale - so before any corporate returns. There was a later sale on 9 for the returns.

I'm with fiver on this corporate uptake will be much bigger than the group games

I'd be surprised if there's any sale for 10/11
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 