I understand what youre saying but it doesnt really make any sense to me.Youre not mixing any competitions by doing thisFurthermore, getting on the ladder for the homes of any cup comp isnt a closed shop. There has to be therefore a reward for those who attend the home games in each respective competition. Getting to an away game is another level to homes
if you do one you should reward those with the other. A lot of us are technically attending all home games in each competition knowing fair well that chances of a final ticket is difficult. There needs to be some type of reward.
UEFA have confirmed that Sporting will play their home leg on Tuesday 5th and Benfica on Thursday 7th:https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/draws/
Has anyone got a link for the actual draw?I keep clicking on links and getting some divvie in front of a computer getting ready to give their instant reaction to the draw - infuriating.
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.
Something was said about possibly swapping legs. are we affected?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Fuckin fuming with thatBooked from Luton 50 quid, wed-friProbs wont get a ticket, will bin it off if notHad flights from manchester, on payment kicked me out was 80 quid at the time too
Easyjet Weds-Fri? Thats what I booked. Think was £86 each when I checked outSold out now, did it sell out or increase price?
What will be the credit criteria for this? Rangers got 968 I believe.Shot at non-guaranteed sale for those on 10 out of last 11? I know they'll have to go back further than the last 11 to guarantee
