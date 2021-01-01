« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League 2023/2024  (Read 33115 times)

Online 30fiver

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #680 on: Today at 10:58:42 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:32:59 am
I understand what youre saying but it doesnt really make any sense to me.

Youre not mixing any competitions by doing this

Furthermore, getting on the ladder for the homes of any cup comp isnt a closed shop. There has to be therefore a reward for those who attend the home games in each respective competition. Getting to an away game is another level to homesif you do one you should reward those with the other.

A lot of us are technically attending all home games in each competition knowing fair well that chances of a final ticket is difficult. There needs to be some type of reward.

Realistically doing this you'd have 2-3 non shite team league games that drop to 0 a season

Increases revenue too on membership sales

I get both sides of the argument, your suggestion is having a pre-ladder to the ladder
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #681 on: Today at 11:06:09 am »
Quote from: alexkelly on Today at 08:45:24 am
UEFA have confirmed that Sporting will play their home leg on Tuesday 5th and Benfica on Thursday 7th:

https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/draws/

Anything but Sporting for me then.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #682 on: Today at 11:07:14 am »
John O'Shea?? 😬
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #683 on: Today at 11:07:17 am »
Has anyone got a link for the actual draw?

I keep clicking on links and getting some divvie in front of a computer getting ready to give their instant reaction to the draw - infuriating.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #684 on: Today at 11:11:09 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:07:17 am
Has anyone got a link for the actual draw?

I keep clicking on links and getting some divvie in front of a computer getting ready to give their instant reaction to the draw - infuriating.

TNT youtube
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #685 on: Today at 11:12:37 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:07:17 am
Has anyone got a link for the actual draw?

I keep clicking on links and getting some divvie in front of a computer getting ready to give their instant reaction to the draw - infuriating.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXn5oWHytC0&ab_channel=TNTSports
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #686 on: Today at 11:13:55 am »
No chance of a ticket for me then  ;D will do the trip though for sure
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #687 on: Today at 11:14:19 am »
Sparta Prague
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #688 on: Today at 11:14:42 am »
Ah well wait till ¼ finals for me then
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #689 on: Today at 11:15:05 am »
ffs
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #690 on: Today at 11:15:15 am »
Bollocks
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #691 on: Today at 11:15:27 am »
fuck sake  ;D

flights from london for a two day trip are all £150ish unless you want to leave from stansted/luton as well.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #692 on: Today at 11:16:21 am »
Jesus
all set up to book but too bloody risky with this allocation!
 :no
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #693 on: Today at 11:16:35 am »
It was a tight turnaround anyway
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #694 on: Today at 11:16:44 am »
The last year of Jūrgen, and we draw the smallest allocation. Annoyed.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #695 on: Today at 11:17:14 am »
Haha never mind. Save money for the quarters!
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #696 on: Today at 11:23:28 am »
Planned routes for everything apart from Sparta Prague as I won't qualify

Typical... 😂 hopefully the last potential small allocation then
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #697 on: Today at 11:27:36 am »
Something was said about possibly swapping legs. are we affected?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #698 on: Today at 11:28:51 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:27:36 am
Something was said about possibly swapping legs. are we affected?
Only for Benfica / Sporting Lisbon.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #699 on: Today at 11:33:31 am »
Flights and hotel booked  8)
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #700 on: Today at 11:45:05 am »
Fuckin fuming with that

Booked from Luton 50 quid, wed-fri

Probs wont get a ticket, will bin it off if not

Had flights from manchester, on payment kicked me out was 80 quid at the time too
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #701 on: Today at 11:48:53 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:45:05 am
Fuckin fuming with that

Booked from Luton 50 quid, wed-fri

Probs wont get a ticket, will bin it off if not

Had flights from manchester, on payment kicked me out was 80 quid at the time too

Yes Easyjet was about £80.

by the time I filled all the details in price went upto £156
happy with that as its direct, good time flights and its sorted.
otherwise its 2-3 hours on Skyscanner
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #702 on: Today at 11:50:39 am »
i had flights in basket for 200 return for both of us!

its now £1143.88 Ryanair robbin c*nts

Decided to wait as we will be in 2nd sale if their was one!
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #703 on: Today at 11:50:42 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:45:05 am
Fuckin fuming with that

Booked from Luton 50 quid, wed-fri

Probs wont get a ticket, will bin it off if not

Had flights from manchester, on payment kicked me out was 80 quid at the time too

Easyjet Weds-Fri? Thats what I booked. Think was £86 each when I checked out

Sold out now, did it sell out or increase price?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #704 on: Today at 11:54:07 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:50:42 am
Easyjet Weds-Fri? Thats what I booked. Think was £86 each when I checked out

Sold out now, did it sell out or increase price?

Was ryanair, should have known better and gone Orange
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #705 on: Today at 12:00:52 pm »
What will be the credit criteria for this? Rangers got 968 I believe.

Shot at non-guaranteed sale for those on 10 out of last 11? I know they'll have to go back further than the last 11 to guarantee
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #706 on: Today at 12:19:03 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 12:00:52 pm
What will be the credit criteria for this? Rangers got 968 I believe.

Shot at non-guaranteed sale for those on 10 out of last 11? I know they'll have to go back further than the last 11 to guarantee


Do we think the Club will be quick with details as early as tonight? I've been to everyone included Genk but missing Spartak/Maribor.
