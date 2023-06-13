« previous next »
Europa League 2023/2024

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #600 on: Today at 07:12:37 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 06:57:12 am
Why wouldnt we? ???
just given the fact it's less than 2 weeks from the draw...I'd be amazed if we took 5k out there or anywhere close. Obviously would be happy to be proved wrong
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #601 on: Today at 07:20:37 am
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 07:12:37 am
just given the fact it's less than 2 weeks from the draw...I'd be amazed if we took 5k out there or anywhere close. Obviously would be happy to be proved wrong

Everyones thinking about Dublin. Normal dont collect dont scan = no credit arrangement and wed sell 5k 100%.

This two weeks thing everyone keeps mentioning is a bit of a red herring. The date has been known for months. People have had loads of time to plan. Cheapest time of year for flights. Its just a case of selecting which direction were heading.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #602 on: Today at 07:35:42 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 07:20:37 am
Everyones thinking about Dublin. Normal dont collect dont scan no credit arrangement and wed sell 5k 100%.

This two weeks thing everyone keeps mentioning is a bit of a red herring. The date has been known for months. People have had loads of time to plan. Cheapest time of year for flights. Its just a case of selecting which direction were heading.
if they don't implement a collection or do a similar thing to lask then yes obviously we would sell it no problem, but is that likely? I'd be amazed if they don't try and do something. Your 2nd point will be true for about 2-3k of us who will have booked time off in december knowing they'll be sorted or atleast have a good chance of doing so. But beyond that? I dunno. We may find out, we may not  ;D
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #603 on: Today at 08:01:04 am
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 07:35:42 am
if they don't implement a collection or do a similar thing to lask then yes obviously we would sell it no problem, but is that likely? I'd be amazed if they don't try and do something. Your 2nd point will be true for about 2-3k of us who will have booked time off in december knowing they'll be sorted or atleast have a good chance of doing so. But beyond that? I dunno. We may find out, we may not  ;D

Even if they implement a collection. 5000 people keen to guarantee a final ticket will make sure they get there. Especially when you factor in that there would be next to no tickets left for a ballot.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #604 on: Today at 08:51:52 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 08:01:04 am
Even if they implement a collection. 5000 people keen to guarantee a final ticket will make sure they get there. Especially when you factor in that there would be next to no tickets left for a ballot.
If we end up playing Rome and eventually reaching the final, 7/12 wont be guaranteed, it will be 8/12.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #605 on: Today at 09:27:42 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:51:52 am
If we end up playing Rome and eventually reaching the final, 7/12 wont be guaranteed, it will be 8/12.

You reckon? We got 10,236 tickets for Basel and Dublin is bigger.

Even with that number if you take away the 27% commitments theres more than 5k left. Next to no chance for people in a ballot but 7/12 should be guaranteed.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #606 on: Today at 10:47:27 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:51:52 am
If we end up playing Rome and eventually reaching the final, 7/12 wont be guaranteed, it will be 8/12.

this is going to cause a fair amount of fume (if it happens)
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #607 on: Today at 10:56:12 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:27:42 am
You reckon? We got 10,236 tickets for Basel and Dublin is bigger.

Even with that number if you take away the 27% commitments theres more than 5k left. Next to no chance for people in a ballot but 7/12 should be guaranteed.
Basel was 8 years ago, we'll have way more commitments now compared to then. Assuming a potential allocation of around 12500, no way can I see the club taking just 3375 for others, it would be an absolute bare minimum of half, probably more. But yes, even if 7/12 was enough for the guaranteed sale, they'd be barely any left for a ballot.

Anyway, a long way to go, lets see.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #608 on: Today at 10:57:26 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:47:27 am
this is going to cause a fair amount of fume (if it happens)
Big time, people will get Rome and then think that they'll be boxed for the potential Final, only to find out in May that they might not be.

Long way to go though...
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #609 on: Today at 01:44:17 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:56:12 am
Basel was 8 years ago, we'll have way more commitments now compared to then. Assuming a potential allocation of around 12500, no way can I see the club taking just 3375 for others, it would be an absolute bare minimum of half, probably more. But yes, even if 7/12 was enough for the guaranteed sale, they'd be barely any left for a ballot.

Anyway, a long way to go, lets see.

Dont get the maths here.

if we had an allocation of 12500 with 5,000 guaranteedhow would the club only have 3375 left for their commitments?

Edit: I see what youre saying now - 3,375 is 27% (around what theyve been taking for recent finals) of the 12,500
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #610 on: Today at 02:26:21 pm
I was about to say I can't see UEFA taking 26,700 for a Europa league final from a 51,700 seater stadium

Then I looked at the final last year.... in a 67,000 seater stadium, Roma and Sevilla got 15k each  :butt
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #611 on: Today at 03:12:14 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:26:21 pm
I was about to say I can't see UEFA taking 26,700 for a Europa league final from a 51,700 seater stadium

Then I looked at the final last year.... in a 67,000 seater stadium, Roma and Sevilla got 15k each  :butt

Just almost been sick reading this and we haven't even found out our Last 16 opponent yet
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #612 on: Today at 03:35:30 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:12:14 pm
Just almost been sick reading this and we haven't even found out our Last 16 opponent yet

Praying my Napoli and Rangers credits mean I get a lower allocation game than bloody Roma hahah

Think if it was Milan as the highest anyone getting that will be fine

Be in the ground one way or another
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #613 on: Today at 04:11:57 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:26:21 pm
I was about to say I can't see UEFA taking 26,700 for a Europa league final from a 51,700 seater stadium

Then I looked at the final last year.... in a 67,000 seater stadium, Roma and Sevilla got 15k each  :butt


Budapest was 63K according to this https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/news/0280-17d420f38593-9047b1ddfb2b-1000--applications-closed-for-europa-league-final-tickets/. 15K in that stadium feels proportionate to the 16.6K we got in the Wanda (68.5k).
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #614 on: Today at 04:53:08 pm
No wonder I have missed out in every European final ballot since Basel. The allocations for actual fans is disgusting.

Whats been the biggest away allocation so far this season in this comp?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #615 on: Today at 05:02:43 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 04:11:57 pm
Budapest was 63K according to this https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/news/0280-17d420f38593-9047b1ddfb2b-1000--applications-closed-for-europa-league-final-tickets/. 15K in that stadium feels proportionate to the 16.6K we got in the Wanda (68.5k).

I just googled the capacity of the areana and took the number google gave me, might have been reduced for the final usually have TV studios and shit to install dont they
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #616 on: Today at 05:27:12 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:53:08 pm
No wonder I have missed out in every European final ballot since Basel. The allocations for actual fans is disgusting.

Whats been the biggest away allocation so far this season in this comp?
Do you mean in our group ? That was LASK - 1355. For all teams I imagine it's Roma at 3600+, although Milan dropping down from CL, will be 4000+.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #617 on: Today at 05:33:31 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:27:12 pm
Do you mean in our group ? That was LASK - 1355. For all teams I imagine it's Roma at 3600+, although Milan dropping down from CL, will be 4000+.

Yeah just for our group games. Thanks

Its inevitable that well end up with a bigger allocation in the later rounds.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #618 on: Today at 05:34:24 pm
When is the UEFA ballot not that I'd expect anything from it
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #619 on: Today at 06:02:08 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on June 13, 2023, 03:17:24 pm
FYI: RyanAir already have flights up from Liverpool for those dates if anyones wanting to take a punt..

Quite a few of us booked already so prices gone up a bit, took a gamble at £90 return last week going out 1pm match day back 9am the following morning

Quote from: 30fiver on June 29, 2023, 11:12:19 am
Ryanair have changed my flight out from liverpool pushing it back 20 mins to 2pm match day

They've changed my flight back pushing it back 3+ hours

No email or anything, bell ends, if we get there gonna need to use a hotel now, have one booked for 180 euro the last few months in a nice hotel but was hoping to cancel and just get an early flight back next morning


So since then, the outbound got pushed back from 13:40 on to 15:55 on match day, and the inbound from 08:50 to 13:00 on the 23rd

I'd contacted them last month to change the outbound and they said wait for the email confirming the changes

Today that email came, with the option to change to any other flight that day, the day before or the day after. Have changed to the 07:30am outbound and kept the inbound the same

Cost back in June £90.41
Cost for those flights now £386.78
