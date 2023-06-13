FYI: RyanAir already have flights up from Liverpool for those dates if anyones wanting to take a punt..



Quite a few of us booked already so prices gone up a bit, took a gamble at £90 return last week going out 1pm match day back 9am the following morning



Ryanair have changed my flight out from liverpool pushing it back 20 mins to 2pm match day



They've changed my flight back pushing it back 3+ hours



No email or anything, bell ends, if we get there gonna need to use a hotel now, have one booked for 180 euro the last few months in a nice hotel but was hoping to cancel and just get an early flight back next morning



So since then, the outbound got pushed back from 13:40 on to 15:55 on match day, and the inbound from 08:50 to 13:00 on the 23rdI'd contacted them last month to change the outbound and they said wait for the email confirming the changesToday that email came, with the option to change to any other flight that day, the day before or the day after. Have changed to the 07:30am outbound and kept the inbound the sameCost back in June £90.41Cost for those flights now £386.78