« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League 2023/2024  (Read 31504 times)

Online DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,375
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #600 on: Today at 07:12:37 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 06:57:12 am
Why wouldnt we? ???
just given the fact it's less than 2 weeks from the draw...I'd be amazed if we took 5k out there or anywhere close. Obviously would be happy to be proved wrong
« Last Edit: Today at 07:15:01 am by DougLFC94 »
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #601 on: Today at 07:20:37 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 07:12:37 am
just given the fact it's less than 2 weeks from the draw...I'd be amazed if we took 5k out there or anywhere close. Obviously would be happy to be proved wrong

Everyones thinking about Dublin. Normal dont collect dont scan no credit arrangement and wed sell 5k 100%.

This two weeks thing everyone keeps mentioning is a bit of a red herring. The date has been known for months. People have had loads of time to plan. Cheapest time of year for flights. Its just a case of selecting which direction were heading.
Logged
Long live the King
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 