Europa League 2023/2024

Barry Banana

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #560 on: February 16, 2024, 11:46:37 am
Quote from: Tommypig on February 16, 2024, 10:15:14 am
After last night odds totally jumped up and its a nightmare trip to get there

Theres a decent route Wednesday to Saturday for £120 (not sharing it for obvious reasons)but the impending war with Armenia could be problematic.
jizzspunk

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #561 on: February 16, 2024, 11:53:36 am
Quote from: 30fiver on February 16, 2024, 10:44:43 am
I'd probs go Dubai for a few days before hand, why not

Why would u? soulless

Baku is new world Euro Asia, much better experience
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #562 on: February 16, 2024, 11:56:24 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on February 16, 2024, 11:46:37 am
Theres a decent route Wednesday to Saturday for £120 (not sharing it for obvious reasons)but the impending war with Armenia could be problematic.

I've traveled thru before Armenia & Azerbaijan and won't be a problem..you just can't cross land border or fly between the two, Baku will be fine
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #563 on: February 16, 2024, 12:28:57 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on February 16, 2024, 11:53:36 am
Why would u? soulless

Baku is new world Euro Asia, much better experience

Just for a bit of sun
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #564 on: February 16, 2024, 02:05:16 pm
Baku would be class

Istanbul the best connection en route?

Really don't think there's any risk in sharing potential routes here to be honest... about 50 people will go
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #565 on: February 16, 2024, 02:16:52 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on February 16, 2024, 02:05:16 pm
Baku would be class

Istanbul the best connection en route?

Really don't think there's any risk in sharing potential routes here to be honest... about 50 people will go

With 3500 tickets sold!!
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #566 on: February 16, 2024, 02:17:15 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on February 16, 2024, 02:05:16 pm
Baku would be class

Istanbul the best connection en route?

Really don't think there's any risk in sharing potential routes here to be honest... about 50 people will go

I personally want that draw.
But it would be an awful draw football wise. 5 hour flight each way, the return flight getting home 2 days before, probably, our biggest game of the season.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #567 on: February 16, 2024, 02:17:46 pm
Quote from: Shauniboy on February 16, 2024, 02:16:52 pm
With 3500 tickets sold!!

It won't, it would be collection
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #568 on: February 16, 2024, 02:45:40 pm
Anyone know the odds of the bigger allocations dropping to maybe 1 credit? Was hoping Id have a chance for Milan, Roma, Marseille or Benfica if we get any of those
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #569 on: February 16, 2024, 02:46:28 pm
Quote from: alexkelly on February 16, 2024, 02:45:40 pm
Anyone know the odds of the bigger allocations dropping to maybe 1 credit? Was hoping Id have a chance for Milan, Roma, Marseille or Benfica if we get any of those

Quote from: Tiz Lad on January 23, 2024, 11:51:52 am
6 out of 16 current possible opponents in the playoff round have an allocation of more than 2.8k
2 out of the 7 other group winners, have an allocation of more than 2.8k
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #570 on: February 16, 2024, 03:05:06 pm
Quote from: Tommypig on February 16, 2024, 10:15:14 am
After last night odds totally jumped up and its a nightmare trip to get there
Route already planned, Tue to Fri.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #571 on: February 16, 2024, 09:40:01 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on February 16, 2024, 02:46:28 pm


I know what the stadium allocations are for the teams still in it. Just wondering what the odds are that someone with 1 away credit will be able to buy
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #572 on: February 16, 2024, 10:13:29 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on February 16, 2024, 10:44:43 am
I'd probs go Dubai for a few days before hand, why not

Lets not forget we play City on the Sunday afterwards at Anfield
so the shorter trip the better yeah
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #573 on: February 16, 2024, 11:19:42 pm
Quote from: alexkelly on February 16, 2024, 09:40:01 pm
I know what the stadium allocations are for the teams still in it. Just wondering what the odds are that someone with 1 away credit will be able to buy
Basically the ones over 2.8k "should" come down to 1 credit, it's what I'm hoping for to so I can get the game in my own name (which is a rarity)
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #574 on: February 17, 2024, 11:05:48 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on February 16, 2024, 11:19:42 pm
Basically the ones over 2.8k "should" come down to 1 credit, it's what I'm hoping for to so I can get the game in my own name (which is a rarity)

Oh I see. Thats more than I thought. Guessing thats based on some of them giving more than 5%?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #575 on: February 17, 2024, 11:51:18 am
Quote from: alexkelly on February 16, 2024, 09:40:01 pm
I know what the stadium allocations are for the teams still in it. Just wondering what the odds are that someone with 1 away credit will be able to buy

Roma, Milan, Benfica, Marseille & Qarabag
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #576 on: Today at 10:09:29 am
Quote from: Willo99 on February 17, 2024, 11:51:18 am
Roma, Milan, Benfica, Marseille & Qarabag
not reckon galatasary with it being short notice and the big distance wouldn't?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #577 on: Today at 12:18:06 pm
Quote from: shaunNW on Today at 10:09:29 am
not reckon galatasary with it being short notice and the big distance wouldn't?

Dont reckon the extra two hours flight time is going to put people off. And flights currently very reasonable.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #578 on: Today at 12:53:25 pm
Quote from: Craig S on February 16, 2024, 02:17:15 pm
But it would be an awful draw football wise. 5 hour flight each way, the return flight getting home 2 days before, probably, our biggest game of the season.

Sounds like you'll be playing against City :)
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #579 on: Today at 01:47:34 pm
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 12:53:25 pm
Sounds like you'll be playing against City :)

Yes, I mean the players flight, not me.
