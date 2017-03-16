After last night odds totally jumped up and its a nightmare trip to get there
I'd probs go Dubai for a few days before hand, why not
Theres a decent route Wednesday to Saturday for £120 (not sharing it for obvious reasons)but the impending war with Armenia could be problematic.
Why would u? soullessBaku is new world Euro Asia, much better experience
Baku would be classIstanbul the best connection en route? Really don't think there's any risk in sharing potential routes here to be honest... about 50 people will go
With 3500 tickets sold!!
Anyone know the odds of the bigger allocations dropping to maybe 1 credit? Was hoping Id have a chance for Milan, Roma, Marseille or Benfica if we get any of those
6 out of 16 current possible opponents in the playoff round have an allocation of more than 2.8k2 out of the 7 other group winners, have an allocation of more than 2.8k
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
I know what the stadium allocations are for the teams still in it. Just wondering what the odds are that someone with 1 away credit will be able to buy
Basically the ones over 2.8k "should" come down to 1 credit, it's what I'm hoping for to so I can get the game in my own name (which is a rarity)
Roma, Milan, Benfica, Marseille & Qarabag
not reckon galatasary with it being short notice and the big distance wouldn't?
But it would be an awful draw football wise. 5 hour flight each way, the return flight getting home 2 days before, probably, our biggest game of the season.
Sounds like you'll be playing against City
