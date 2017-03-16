I've been to Linz, pleasant city but it's not that big, a one dayer with the game included is enough, fly out the following morning, no need to do two days in Linz, I guess Salzburg was ticked only recently by many so Vienna by train to stretch out any trip
Flying back from Munich on Saturday. Going to Oktoberfest Friday. Salzburg preferable to Vienna in that regard as its on the Bavarian local network and can just buy a day ticket. Trying the decide whether to stay in Linz and get the train to Salzburg (then on to Munich) Friday. Or head straight back to Salzburg after the match. Got hotels booked in both and deciding what to cancel.
Unless you qualify yourself via your own account, you cannot buy via anyone on your f&f list, its been that way for all comps since the start of last season afaik.
it was my account and i qualify with him as well on my f&f list, got mine and others but not his in the booking. never done that before so thought it might be a system glitch or others have had the same issue.got his on his account no problem in a separate single booking, all good - ynwa
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Possible someone else who hes F&F with had basketed one for him at the same time?
I bought for me & 2 others. Max you can buy is 10 in one transaction?
Just read Toulouse got 1,000 for St Gilloise.Also noticed this on Toulouse website. All clubs in the group charging 20 euro for away fans. "Ticket price at 20 (this price will be the price charged by all the clubs in our Europa League group in the visitors' stand)"
What do we expect the Toulouse allocation to be c1,600, trying to work out if I should book in hope.
Nobody knows for sure got 1400 in 2007https://www.lfcreds.com/reds/index.php?topic=3647.0
I’ve done quite a few over the years in the home section: Roma twice, Benfica, Leverkusen, Marseille, Inter, AC, Bordeaux, Lille, Anderlecht, Auxerre, Fiorentina, Augsburg. Just kept my head down and never wore colours. Just got tickets today in the home section of the RUSG away match in December. Always complicated when Liverpool score of course especially when Owen got 2 away at Roma in 2001!
We might be moaning about the size of our allocations but West Ham have ended up with just 320 tickets for their game at the end of the month v Topola
Really surprised that this has been allowed, thought that under UEFA rules Stadiums has to be Cat A with a minimum capacity of 8000
aaannd sevilla's gone
Lens, Galatasaray, Braga and Benfica coming over.
we don't play these anyway, its whoever finishes 2nd in the group
Welcome to hell my arse
We met a few great Gala lads from when we were there for Beşiktaş away back in 2015, have kept in touch ever since and 1 of them has been away with us for a couple of euro aways too. They looked after our lot when we were there for the Super Cup in 2019 (sadly I couldn't make it) and I know for a fact that we'll be well looked after if we go there again.Anyway, lets see how the draw pans out assuming Gala make it past the next round.
