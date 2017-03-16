« previous next »
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 11, 2023, 04:41:42 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on September 11, 2023, 03:48:22 pm
I've been to Linz, pleasant city but it's not that big, a one dayer with the game included is enough, fly out the following morning, no need to do two days in Linz, I guess Salzburg was ticked only recently by many so Vienna by train to stretch out any trip

Flying back from Munich on Saturday. Going to Oktoberfest Friday. Salzburg preferable to Vienna in that regard as its on the Bavarian local network and can just buy a day ticket. Trying the decide whether to stay in Linz and get the train to Salzburg (then on to Munich) Friday. Or head straight back to Salzburg after the match. Got hotels booked in both and deciding what to cancel.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 11, 2023, 05:01:45 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on September 11, 2023, 04:41:42 pm
Flying back from Munich on Saturday. Going to Oktoberfest Friday. Salzburg preferable to Vienna in that regard as its on the Bavarian local network and can just buy a day ticket. Trying the decide whether to stay in Linz and get the train to Salzburg (then on to Munich) Friday. Or head straight back to Salzburg after the match. Got hotels booked in both and deciding what to cancel.

Was Christmas market season when I passed thru Linz, so I drunk with the crowds there, can't comment on the evening bar scene
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 11, 2023, 11:17:19 pm
Quote from: 205mob on September 11, 2023, 08:39:32 pm
Me and @30fiverr will be running a basket service 2moro SO HIT dms if you want to secure ur place.

Fee is £5 Lovetoshop voucher per checkout.

UP THE REDS

Categorically not 🤣 stop winding people up
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 11, 2023, 11:44:30 pm
Quote from: ABJ on September 11, 2023, 04:13:32 pm
Unless you qualify yourself via your own account, you cannot buy via anyone on your f&f list, its been that way for all comps since the start of last season afaik.

it was my account and i qualify with him as well on my f&f list, got mine and others but not his in the booking. 

never done that before so thought it might be a system glitch or others have had the same issue.

got his on his account no problem in a separate single booking, all good - ynwa
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 12, 2023, 12:19:41 am
Quote from: ant on September 11, 2023, 11:44:30 pm
it was my account and i qualify with him as well on my f&f list, got mine and others but not his in the booking. 

never done that before so thought it might be a system glitch or others have had the same issue.

got his on his account no problem in a separate single booking, all good - ynwa
So you qualified as did 2 people on your f&f but it only allowed you + 1 person on your f&f to purchase? thats weird then, I've no idea.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 12, 2023, 08:48:15 am
I bought for me & 2 others.  Max you can buy is 10 in one transaction?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 12, 2023, 09:13:32 am
Quote from: ant on September 11, 2023, 11:44:30 pm
it was my account and i qualify with him as well on my f&f list, got mine and others but not his in the booking. 

never done that before so thought it might be a system glitch or others have had the same issue.

got his on his account no problem in a separate single booking, all good - ynwa

Possible someone else who hes F&F with had basketed one for him at the same time?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 12, 2023, 09:45:36 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on September 12, 2023, 09:13:32 am
Possible someone else who hes F&F with had basketed one for him at the same time?
was a message as if it was that but he asked me to buy it for him and no one else. i had to bin his ticket in the end and he connected on his account and got it so if it was basketed the other person binned it as well before he got it.

there is always something new with the lfc ticketing site - ynwa
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 12, 2023, 10:11:41 am
Quote from: RedSue on September 12, 2023, 08:48:15 am
I bought for me & 2 others.  Max you can buy is 10 in one transaction?
A max of 10 per transaction in the 1st sale but a max 4 per transaction in any other sales after that.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 12, 2023, 11:34:58 am
Not very long left now for what will hopefully be an easy 2nd sale 🤞
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 12, 2023, 05:38:21 pm
Just read Toulouse got 1,000 for St Gilloise.


Also noticed this on Toulouse website. All clubs in the group charging 20 euro for away fans.

"Ticket price at 20 (this price will be the price charged by all the clubs in our Europa League group in the visitors' stand)"
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 12, 2023, 05:55:07 pm
Quote from: DougLFC94 on September 12, 2023, 05:38:21 pm
Just read Toulouse got 1,000 for St Gilloise.


Also noticed this on Toulouse website. All clubs in the group charging 20 euro for away fans.

"Ticket price at 20 (this price will be the price charged by all the clubs in our Europa League group in the visitors' stand)"

1,000 on the dot?

Great news on prices, some cheap trips
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 12, 2023, 05:58:37 pm
Quote from: DougLFC94 on September 12, 2023, 05:38:21 pm
Just read Toulouse got 1,000 for St Gilloise.


Also noticed this on Toulouse website. All clubs in the group charging 20 euro for away fans.

"Ticket price at 20 (this price will be the price charged by all the clubs in our Europa League group in the visitors' stand)"

So, looks like thats settled. Youll basically need 10/10 to get a ticket for Brussels.

Also, theyre getting 2,400 for Anfield.
The link: https://www.toulousefc.com/fr/la-billetterie-de-la-tribune-visiteurs-dunion-saint-gilloise-tefece

Like RUSG, they are using Liverpool to sell 3-match packages for the home games (from 65):
https://x.com/toulousefc/status/1701188843410444298?s=46&t=YqcEZHJRcIjSChn0J6aicw

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 12, 2023, 06:44:23 pm
Quote from: DougLFC94 on September 12, 2023, 05:38:21 pm
Just read Toulouse got 1,000 for St Gilloise.


Also noticed this on Toulouse website. All clubs in the group charging 20 euro for away fans.

"Ticket price at 20 (this price will be the price charged by all the clubs in our Europa League group in the visitors' stand)"
Allocation was expected but brilliant news re. the prices!  8)
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 12, 2023, 08:20:21 pm
Cheap trip just booked for UG - few lake/river cruises and Christmas markets for anyone looking for routes/ideas

Tues 12th
Manchester - Geneva 07:50 £18
2 x nights in Geneva

Thu 14th
Geneva - Brussels 06:40 £28
1 x night in Brussels

Fri 15th
Train to Amsterdam 11am £17
6-7 hours 'exploring' in dam
Amsterdam - Manchester 9.30pm £56
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 14, 2023, 02:51:21 pm
What do we expect the Toulouse allocation to be c1,600, trying to work out if I should book in hope.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 14, 2023, 02:52:57 pm
Quote from: Levitz on September 14, 2023, 02:51:21 pm
What do we expect the Toulouse allocation to be c1,600, trying to work out if I should book in hope.

Nobody knows for sure got 1400 in 2007

https://www.lfcreds.com/reds/index.php?topic=3647.0
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
September 14, 2023, 02:58:45 pm
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
October 11, 2023, 09:44:06 am
Quote from: PaddyMac on September 11, 2023, 12:53:41 pm
I’ve done quite a few over the years in the home section: Roma twice, Benfica, Leverkusen, Marseille, Inter, AC, Bordeaux, Lille, Anderlecht, Auxerre, Fiorentina, Augsburg. Just kept my head down and never wore colours. Just got tickets today in the home section of the RUSG away match in December. Always complicated when Liverpool score of course especially when Owen got 2 away at Roma in 2001!

Which section? I'll be in the home end as well. (Match against Union btw)
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
October 11, 2023, 11:43:53 am
hope this helps - ynwa
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
November 6, 2023, 03:01:14 pm
We might be moaning about the size of our allocations but West Ham have ended up with just 320 tickets for their game at the end of the month v Topola
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
November 6, 2023, 03:09:55 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on November  6, 2023, 03:01:14 pm
We might be moaning about the size of our allocations but West Ham have ended up with just 320 tickets for their game at the end of the month v Topola

Really surprised that this has been allowed, thought that under UEFA rules Stadiums has to be Cat A with a minimum capacity of 8000
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
November 6, 2023, 03:33:12 pm
might be best getting the shuttle bus from Toulouse airport.

its the most direct route, without changing etc

it also stops outside the metro next to the collection point
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
November 6, 2023, 04:02:36 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on November  6, 2023, 03:09:55 pm
Really surprised that this has been allowed, thought that under UEFA rules Stadiums has to be Cat A with a minimum capacity of 8000

I thought there was a rule but maybe different for UECL, thought it was category 4 or something
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
December 12, 2023, 07:44:17 pm
aaannd sevilla's gone  8)
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
December 12, 2023, 09:49:10 pm
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
December 12, 2023, 10:10:18 pm
Lens, Galatasaray, Braga and Benfica coming over.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
December 12, 2023, 10:25:43 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on December 12, 2023, 10:10:18 pm
Lens, Galatasaray, Braga and Benfica coming over.

we don't play these anyway, its whoever finishes 2nd in the group
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
December 12, 2023, 10:33:22 pm
Did i tell that we play them straight or what ?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
December 12, 2023, 10:33:32 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on December 12, 2023, 10:25:43 pm
we don't play these anyway, its whoever finishes 2nd in the group
Yes but we could do after that.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
December 12, 2023, 10:34:25 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on December 12, 2023, 10:10:18 pm
Lens, Galatasaray, Braga and Benfica coming over.
Gala please at some point, the away would be unreal.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
December 12, 2023, 10:38:57 pm
Welcome to hell my arse  8)
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
December 12, 2023, 10:42:52 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on December 12, 2023, 10:38:57 pm
Welcome to hell my arse  8)
;D

We met a few great Gala lads from when we were there for Beşiktaş away back in 2015, have kept in touch ever since and 1 of them has been away with us for a couple  of euro aways too. They looked after our lot when we were there for the Super Cup in 2019 (sadly I couldn't make it) and I know for a fact that we'll be well looked after if we go there again.

Anyway, lets see how the draw pans out assuming Gala make it past the next round.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #473 on: December 12, 2023, 10:47:08 pm »
2015 was calm, the 2007 one was mad  ;D
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #474 on: Yesterday at 09:55:58 pm »
+ Feyenoord, Milan, Young Boys and Shakhtar.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #475 on: Today at 02:28:32 am »
Quote from: ABJ on December 12, 2023, 10:42:52 pm
;D

We met a few great Gala lads from when we were there for Beşiktaş away back in 2015, have kept in touch ever since and 1 of them has been away with us for a couple  of euro aways too. They looked after our lot when we were there for the Super Cup in 2019 (sadly I couldn't make it) and I know for a fact that we'll be well looked after if we go there again.

Anyway, lets see how the draw pans out assuming Gala make it past the next round.
Good to hear  :)
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #476 on: Today at 11:32:52 am »
Shaktar have been playing their games in Hamburg so it's another one with potentially decent travel which we've had in the group stage. Don't think any of their UCL group games were sellouts so could be an interesting one.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #477 on: Today at 12:20:10 pm »
Some really good teams dropped into the UCL, both in terms of aways, and also no major big ones that could cause us an issue

Would love to go to Feyenoord or Galatasaray in particular

Loved Lisbon as well, Benfica again would be great
