Start of season

Johnny has 6

Jimmy has 1

Jo has 0



Johnny transfers 3 group games to Jo



We don't get out of group (bad officiating)

Johnny has 3

Jo has 3

Poor old Jimmy lad has 0

(From that season)



Jimmy would have 0 whatever. The following year Jo would take all of Johnnys. As hardly anyone would spread the credits across cards as they become useless.You are being so short sighted, the initial pain point would massively help Jimmy in the long run. As in a couple of seasons it would be collect only on your card, he would go up the ladder if he wants to go. Games would drop to zero more often and open up. Jimmys one credit practically counts for nothing other than a massive allocation anyway. But they need the transfer system first - (unless its an all out amnesty in one summer)