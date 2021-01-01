« previous next »
Europa League 2023/2024

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #280 on: Today at 12:56:23 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:55:07 pm
You are going to be devastated soon....
Why would I be devastated? (what a weird thing to say) If the club started to do what others always do then I'd be ecstatic.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #281 on: Today at 12:57:05 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:56:23 pm
Why would I be devastated? (what a weird thing to say) If the club started to do what others always do then I'd be ecstatic.

I am sure you will still find fault.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #282 on: Today at 01:01:55 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:57:05 pm
I am sure you will still find fault.
The list of cock ups with our TO is long to say the least, if they started to get sorted out then why on earth would I have any reason to find fault? its what I've wanted for years, I'm not alone with that thought either.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #283 on: Today at 01:04:02 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:01:55 pm
The list of cock ups with our TO is long to say the least, if they started to get sorted out then why on earth would I have any reason to find fault? its what I've wanted for years, I'm not alone with that thought either.

OK mate.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #284 on: Today at 01:05:55 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:01:55 pm
The list of cock ups with our TO is long to say the least, if they started to get sorted out then why on earth would I have any reason to find fault? its what I've wanted for years, I'm not alone with that thought either.

Spot on mate. Transparency, and quicker release of details is all that any fan wants

Years and years of hanging around waiting for details has been a total pain. Virtually every other club has details out far quicker than we ever have

If they move to that then we'll all be really, really happy
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #285 on: Today at 01:10:31 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:53:21 pm
They are just waiting on LASK for the final details, it will either be announced today or tomorrow AM.

Thats fair enough, but I wonder why all other clubs usually announce euro away allocations up to a few months in advance compared to ours? Think it was United that had all allocations one year a few days after the draw?
Surly its not a coincidence and its always the excuse of waiting for details..
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #286 on: Today at 01:12:13 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:54:21 pm
They are the complete opposite to ours. I remember a few years ago when they released precisely how many people are on each credit so as soon as they knew what the allocation would be (usually within a day or 2 of the draw), they would let their supporters know...great if you are not sure if you'll qualify or not so are holding back from booking travel.

Yeah having that realised after STH/members renewal every year would be very helpful information in order for people to plan ahead.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #287 on: Today at 01:25:32 pm
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 01:10:31 pm
Thats fair enough, but I wonder why all other clubs usually announce euro away allocations up to a few months in advance compared to ours? Think it was United that had all allocations one year a few days after the draw?
Surly its not a coincidence and its always the excuse of waiting for details..

We have all the allocations apparently too, just some finer details.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #288 on: Today at 01:28:54 pm
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 01:12:13 pm
Yeah having that realised after STH/members renewal every year would be very helpful information in order for people to plan ahead.

Why do you think they don't?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #289 on: Today at 01:45:36 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:54:21 pm
They are the complete opposite to ours. I remember a few years ago when they released precisely how many people are on each credit so as soon as they knew what the allocation would be (usually within a day or 2 of the draw), they would let their supporters know...great if you are not sure if you'll qualify or not so are holding back from booking travel.

All in due course..
