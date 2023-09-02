« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League 2023/2024  (Read 10868 times)

Online ABJ

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #240 on: September 2, 2023, 12:19:41 pm »
Quote from: momo22 on September  2, 2023, 10:54:48 am
I've sent you a message mate.
Ta mate, I've replied.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Tommypig

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #241 on: September 2, 2023, 03:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on September  2, 2023, 11:11:31 am
You don't forward or distribute away tickets

Exactly friends and family dont apply to Homes

In addition to collections I can definitely see NFC at the euro away ground this year for a lot more ticket holders
Offline kalle-anka

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #242 on: September 2, 2023, 05:41:14 pm »
I guess we expect the details for LASK to be out 10 days prior to the match like usual  ::)
Big difference between 900 & 1800 tickets..
Offline Alf

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #243 on: September 2, 2023, 07:23:37 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on September  2, 2023, 05:41:14 pm
I guess we expect the details for LASK to be out 10 days prior to the match like usual  ::)
Big difference between 900 & 1800 tickets..

Be the difference between making the trip for a fair few including myself.
Offline kalle-anka

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 07:44:49 am »
Quote from: Alf on September  2, 2023, 07:23:37 pm
Be the difference between making the trip for a fair few including myself.

Yeah definitely, same here holding off with booking a few more days.
But knowing the TO they will probably announce something earliest end of next week..
Offline tbonejones

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 07:44:53 am »
Quote from: VVM on September  2, 2023, 11:07:56 am
Booked for Toulouse, no chance of a ticket but a few nights in the south of France is good enough reason for me.

Same here, cheap route so decided to take the trip.

Sure I read a post in here before that said Toulouse might not sell out their home end  anyone know if thats accurate?
Offline tunred

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:39:36 am »
they rarely sellout their ligue 1 games, but its the mighty liverpool so everyone would want to go.
Offline tunred

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 am »
They are a rugby city. Might be wrong, but I think they didnt sellout their cup final allocation either.
Offline storkfoot

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 11:41:54 am »
Quote from: tbonejones on Yesterday at 07:44:53 am
Same here, cheap route so decided to take the trip.

Sure I read a post in here before that said Toulouse might not sell out their home end  anyone know if thats accurate?

I have been told by a French lad that he doesnt believe Toulouse would risk putting the tickets on general sale. He believes they are much more likely to go down the Man City route of allowing season ticket holders to apply for 4 or 5 each.

He didnt mention Man City, thats just me having a sly dig  :D
Offline tbonejones

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 02:55:53 pm »
 ;D

OK thanks both above.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 05:48:49 pm »
For all the money United have spent, they're still shit, refs/var have gifted them 6 more points than they should have xad so far. :butt
Offline tunred

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 07:38:36 pm »
wrong thread ?  ;D
although they are definitely playing europa next year, and maybe this season as well
Online disgraced cake

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 09:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:48:49 pm
For all the money United have spent, they're still shit, refs/var have gifted them 6 more points than they should have xad so far. :butt

I agree, any Toulouse spares?

 :lmao
Offline jizzspunk

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #253 on: Today at 07:38:36 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on September  2, 2023, 05:41:14 pm
I guess we expect the details for LASK to be out 10 days prior to the match like usual  ::)
Big difference between 900 & 1800 tickets..

As someone with Salzburg and not Genk I'm hoping it's only 900 as I'm struggling to make Lask match date ✈️, at least that way il be excused trying to make the trip ☺️..if 1800 i may have to sit it out 🙈😢



Offline kalle-anka

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #254 on: Today at 09:06:33 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 07:38:36 am
As someone with Salzburg and not Genk I'm hoping it's only 900 as I'm struggling to make Lask match date ✈️, at least that way il be excused trying to make the trip ☺️..if 1800 i may have to sit it out 🙈😢

Fair enough, I can see the thinking behind that logic.
Im in the situation with one card with Salzburg and one with Genk.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #255 on: Today at 09:17:57 am »
Wonder how close the TO will take the announcement compared to the date of the game

I'm going for 14th September  ;D
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #256 on: Today at 09:44:02 am »
Genk wouldnt be guaranteed with 900. Reckon theyd go back to Maribor?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #257 on: Today at 10:07:42 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:44:02 am
Genk wouldnt be guaranteed with 900. Reckon theyd go back to Maribor?

Yeah if its that low
Offline 30fiver

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #258 on: Today at 10:08:06 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 07:38:36 am
As someone with Salzburg and not Genk I'm hoping it's only 900 as I'm struggling to make Lask match date ✈️, at least that way il be excused trying to make the trip ☺️..if 1800 i may have to sit it out 🙈😢

will be plenty of people who'd take the ticket put their name on the form etc
Offline kalle-anka

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #259 on: Today at 10:17:15 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:44:02 am
Genk wouldnt be guaranteed with 900. Reckon theyd go back to Maribor?

Genk was 1050?
Id imagine less hospitality, sponsors & players would be interested in LASK and maybe just maybe Genk would be enough?

Well I guess the TO will let us know in 10 days time  ::)
Offline VVM

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #260 on: Today at 10:59:22 am »
Not that I think I'd consider it but do LFC sell hospitality options for away games?
Offline daindan

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #261 on: Today at 11:00:53 am »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 10:59:22 am
Not that I think I'd consider it but do LFC sell hospitality options for away games?

No. Hes referring to the VVIP hospitality that get whatever game they want in whatever quantity they require.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #262 on: Today at 11:16:46 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on June 30, 2023, 02:40:33 pm
Nah, fuck all

Ahh well, still be back in time for the parade :D

Was actually having a convo about this last night, if we won europa would there be a parade? I don't think we would. Unless we won the premier league also.
Online emitime

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #263 on: Today at 11:32:14 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:16:46 am
Was actually having a convo about this last night, if we won europa would there be a parade? I don't think we would. Unless we won the premier league also.

Course we would. Start it after the final whistle in Dublin and keep it going on the ferry.
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #264 on: Today at 11:32:15 am »
These 5.45 kick offs make collection an even bigger pain BTW.
Offline didopich

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #265 on: Today at 11:33:02 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:16:46 am
Was actually having a convo about this last night, if we won europa would there be a parade? I don't think we would. Unless we won the premier league also.
If we get 2 cups then defo there's gonna be one like 2021 year.
Offline kalle-anka

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #266 on: Today at 11:33:11 am »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 10:59:22 am
Not that I think I'd consider it but do LFC sell hospitality options for away games?

Like Dan said there are some hospitality that basically get whatever they want. Also they do a ballot for regular hospitality.
But the option of buying a travel + ticket with TC like it was years ago has thankfully been removed.
Online ABJ

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #267 on: Today at 12:08:10 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 10:17:15 am
Genk was 1050?
Id imagine less hospitality, sponsors & players would be interested in LASK and maybe just maybe Genk would be enough?

Well I guess the TO will let us know in 10 days time  ::)
1037.

For various reasons, I still think those with Genk will be guaranteed.
Online Craig S

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #268 on: Today at 01:10:23 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:16:46 am
Was actually having a convo about this last night, if we won europa would there be a parade? I don't think we would. Unless we won the premier league also.

Not straight after Dublin, no we won't. We will have to get back for the fa cup final - we can do one after we win that.
Online ABJ

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #269 on: Today at 01:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 01:10:23 pm
Not straight after Dublin, no we won't. We will have to get back for the fa cup final - we can do one after we win that.
;D
