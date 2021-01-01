Does anyone have the info on the allocation for Salzburg?We have this but didnt get Genk......Thought Toulouse was around 1600 ish
Salzburg was 1520, but there's a post in the thread that we got 1400 the last time we went to Toulouse in 2007, and the stadium is the same
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Anderlecht we got 1693 in 2005.
As long as you've done them all since Salzburg, its practically guaranteed that you'll qualify for Toulouse...just you wait and see.
Page created in 0.026 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.67]