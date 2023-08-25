Will keep this post with the pots up to date, so stay tuned.
Qarabag confirmed, no changes.
Slavia Praha and Sheriff Tiraspol confirmed, no changes.
Aris Limassol confirmed. Aris in Pot 4, Sturm Graz moves up - takes the place of Slovan Bratislava in Pot 3.
Sparta Praha confirmed. Sparta in Pot 3, Rangers moves up - takes the place of Dinamo Zagreb in Pot 1, Qarabag moves up - takes the place of Rangers in Pot 2.
Ajax and Olympiakos confirmed, no changes.
Union Saint-Gilloise confirmed, no changes.
Hacken confirmed, Hacken takes the place of Aberdeen in Pot 4 so no changes.
LASK confirmed, no changes.
All teams and pots confirmed now.
Pot 1
Liverpool
West Ham United
AS Roma
Ajax
Villarreal
Bayer Leverkusen
Atalanta
Glasgow Rangers
Pot 2
Sporting CP Lisbon
Slavia Praha
Stade Rennais
Olympiakos Piraeus
Real Betis
LASK
Olympique Marseille
Qarabag FK
Pot 3
Molde
Brighton & Hove Albion
Sheriff Tiraspol
Union Saint-Gilloise
SC Freiburg
Sparta Praha
Mac Haifa
Sturm Graz
Pot 4
Toulouse FC
AEK
TSC Backa Topola
Servette FC Genève
Panathinaikos
Raków
Aris Limassol
BK Häcken