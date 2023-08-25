« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League 2023/2024  (Read 7755 times)

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: didopich on August 25, 2023, 02:38:51 pm
I read somewhere that we are gonna be in pot 1 not pot 2 like someone suggested previously.
No its only if we were in the European Cup that we'd be in pot 2. As soon as we qualified, we were always going to be in pot 1 for the UEFA Cup.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: didopich on August 25, 2023, 02:38:51 pm
I read somewhere that we are gonna be in pot 1 not pot 2 like someone suggested previously.

we can't be, as have the highest Co Efin ???  what ever you call it (Ranking) in the UEFA cup

** Edit, we are guaranteed to be in POT 1 as the Co Efficient highest ranking in the UEFA Cup
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: didopich on August 25, 2023, 02:38:51 pm
I read somewhere that we are gonna be in pot 1 not pot 2 like someone suggested previously.

Pot 1 according to wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Europa_League#Group_stage
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Maccabi Haifa, Panithinaikos and Molde all in the groups now after being knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Molde, Haifa and Panathinaikos confirmed. No changes.

Quote from: tasmichkata on August 21, 2023, 05:43:09 am
Bold - already qualified, orange - advanced from EL playoffs, green - eliminated from CL playoffs.

Pot 1

Liverpool
West Ham United                                                              
AS Roma
Ajax                                         
Villarreal                                  
Bayer Leverkusen                                 
Atalanta
Dinamo Zagreb         

Pot 2

Sporting CP Lisbon
Slavia Praha         
Stade Rennais
PSV           
Olympiakos Piraeus
Real Betis
LASK             
Olympique Marseille

Pot 3

Qarabag FK   
Slovan Bratislava 
Molde       
Brighton & Hove Albion                         
Sheriff Tiraspol
Union Saint-Gilloise
SC Freiburg
Mac Haifa
                           
Pot 4
                                   
Sturm Graz                                                           
Toulouse FC 
AEK                                                       
Aberdeen
TSC Backa Topola
Servette FC Genève
Panathinaikos
Raków
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Panathinaikos played at Olympic stadium in Athens tonight rather than their normal home ground.

Wonder if it's the same for Europa
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
When do they announce the game dates after the draw. Isnt the group stage announced a couple days after?? Knockouts normally same day I think
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 07:15:31 am
Panathinaikos played at Olympic stadium in Athens tonight rather than their normal home ground.

Wonder if it's the same for Europa

I believe it is
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 07:15:31 am
Panathinaikos played at Olympic stadium in Athens tonight rather than their normal home ground.

Wonder if it's the same for Europa

Yep it will be

Their stadium is an absolute shit hole
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
The Olympic Satidum was the one we played in for the '07 final wasn't it? Think it was also the one where Milan also won it against Barca in '94.

Is there any other potential stadium changes due to capacity/other issues? The Polish team who might get in it have a tiny ground amongst a couple of others.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 08:46:57 am
When do they announce the game dates after the draw. Isnt the group stage announced a couple days after?? Knockouts normally same day I think

We know what the dates are for the Europa League (and Conference League) games

Matchday one: Thursday September 21
Matchday two: Thursday October 5
Matchday three: Thursday October 26
Matchday four: Thursday November 9
Matchday five: Thursday November 30
Matchday six: Thursday December 14​​

As for who we play on what date, if I'm not mistaken it's usually been the same night, but I seem to remember last season and the year before it was the next day we found out? That said, we were in the Champions League and it might be harder to work things out now with another new competition added.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:41:14 pm
The Olympic Satidum was the one we played in for the '07 final wasn't it? Think it was also the one where Milan also won it against Barca in '94.

Is there any other potential stadium changes due to capacity/other issues? The Polish team who might get in it have a tiny ground amongst a couple of others.

Polish team, also TSC Backo and Union SG need to find alternative grounds. Union SG play at the Anderlecht stadium 21,000 capacity I think
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Okay, so taking the post from above, which we know can change after tomorrows fixtures.... the following allocation assumptions can be made
This is taking 5% minimum allocation, some may give more, some we might lose a couple of seats due to segregation etc.. but this is what we should get

Pot 1
Liverpool 2700
West Ham United 3125
AS Roma 3643
Ajax 2794
Villarreal 1175
Bayer Leverkusen 1510
Atalanta 1050
Dinamo Zagreb 1756

Pot 2
Sporting CP Lisbon 2500
Slavia Praha 968
Stade Rennais 1488
Rangers 2,636
Olympiakos Piraeus 1666
Real Betis 3036
LASK   975
Olympique Marseille 3350

Pot 3
Qarabag FK 1560*
Slovan Bratislava 1125
Molde 562
Brighton & Hove Albion 1533
Sheriff Tiraspol 700
Union Saint-Gilloise 1075**
SC Freiburg 1735
Mac Haifa 1547

Pot 4                               
Sturm Graz 818
Toulouse FC 1657
AEK 1625
Aberdeen 1109
TSC Backa Topola 1488/2650***
Servette FC Genève 1504
Panathinaikos 3480****
Raków 2718*****

*Qarabag play at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium
** Union Saint-Gilloise play at Anderlecht Stadium
*** TSC Backa Topola will likely play at Red Star Stadium (Belgrade) or Partizan Stadium
**** Panathinaikos play at the Athens Olympic Stadium
***** Raków will likely play at Stadion Śląski near Katowice



Updated after last nights results
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Rangers will be in the Europa League (2,636 tickets for last season's CL game)

Looking like Rakow and AEK will follow them.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Rangers, AEK and Rakow confirmed. Rangers takes the place of PSV in Pot 2 so no changes.

Quote from: tasmichkata on August 21, 2023, 05:43:09 am
Bold - already qualified, orange - advanced from EL playoffs.

Pot 1

Liverpool
West Ham United                                                              
AS Roma
Ajax                                         
Villarreal                                  
Bayer Leverkusen                                 
Atalanta
Dinamo Zagreb         

Pot 2

Glasgow Rangers
Sporting CP Lisbon
Slavia Praha         
Stade Rennais
Olympiakos Piraeus
Real Betis
LASK             
Olympique Marseille

Pot 3

Qarabag FK   
Slovan Bratislava 
Molde       
Brighton & Hove Albion                         
Sheriff Tiraspol
Union Saint-Gilloise
SC Freiburg
Mac Haifa
                           
Pot 4
                                   
Sturm Graz                                                           
Toulouse FC
AEK                                                       
Aberdeen
TSC Backa Topola
Servette FC Genève
Panathinaikos
Raków
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:36:44 pm
Okay, so taking the post from above, which we know can change after tomorrows fixtures.... the following allocation assumptions can be made
This is taking 5% minimum allocation, some may give more, some we might lose a couple of seats due to segregation etc.. but this is what we should get

Pot 1
Liverpool 2700
West Ham United 3125
AS Roma 3643
Ajax 2794
Villarreal 1175
Bayer Leverkusen 1510
Atalanta 1050
Dinamo Zagreb 1756

Pot 2
Sporting CP Lisbon 2500
Slavia Praha 968
Stade Rennais 1488
Rangers 2,636
Olympiakos Piraeus 1666
Real Betis 3036
LASK   975
Olympique Marseille 3350

Pot 3
Qarabag FK 1560*
Slovan Bratislava 1125
Molde 562
Brighton & Hove Albion 1533
Sheriff Tiraspol 700
Union Saint-Gilloise 1075**
SC Freiburg 1735
Mac Haifa 1547

Pot 4                               
Sturm Graz 818
Toulouse FC 1657
AEK 1625
Aberdeen 1109
TSC Backa Topola 1488/2650***
Servette FC Genève 1504
Panathinaikos 3480****
Raków 2718*****

*Qarabag play at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium
** Union Saint-Gilloise play at Anderlecht Stadium
*** TSC Backa Topola will likely play at Red Star Stadium (Belgrade) or Partizan Stadium
**** Panathinaikos play at the Athens Olympic Stadium
***** Raków will likely play at Stadion Śląski near Katowice


Updated after last nights results
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:36:06 am

Updated after last nights results

Should we draw TSC Backa Topola Given we got 2000, against Red Star - It won't be 2650 if we play at their ground I wouldn't have thought.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
With the Annie road extension being behind schedule do we think we'll be given an away draw for the first game ?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Today at 09:20:45 am
With the Annie road extension being behind schedule do we think we'll be given an away draw for the first game ?

Maybe, but given we don't have anyone to finish the thing yet, I'm not sure we'll even ask.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Today at 09:20:45 am
With the Annie road extension being behind schedule do we think we'll be given an away draw for the first game ?

It's a 50/50 anyway but I doubt the club will have bothered asking. The stand may not even be done by the time the group stage ends anyway.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:36:06 am

Updated after last nights results

Would be interesting seeing allocations if we get any of those teams playing at different grounds, because with the exception of Panathinaikos I don't think any of those clubs have particularly big fanbases and obviously don't play in huge grounds in the first place. Panathinaikos had loads in the ground for their qualifier against Braga but they already play in Athens anyway so don't have to travel.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
So in a perfect world if we were to draw Marseille and Panathinaikos then we could be looking at a solid chance of getting onto the euro away ladder?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: VVM on Today at 11:45:37 am
So in a perfect world if we were to draw Marseille and Panathinaikos then we could be looking at a solid chance of getting onto the euro away ladder?

Wouldn't say solid

They will be the biggest allocation 3370 (Max Marseille), 3450 (Max Panathinaikos) certainly in the groups. They used Atletico 2020 as credit towards a Paris final ticket and that was 3328. They will go back to that deffo so there will be very few
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:56:28 am
Wouldn't say solid

They will be the biggest allocation 3370 (Max Marseille), 3450 (Max Panathinaikos) certainly in the groups. They used Atletico 2020 as credit towards a Paris final ticket and that was 3328. They will go back to that deffo so there will be very few

Not going to get more than 3000 buying with credits surely though. So maybe like 400-500 available for all members at least? Those with Atletico had the chance to buy Napoli and a lot of them didn't take it, so wouldn't see why it would be any different for Marseille in the Europa or a fairly unknown team in Athens. Only thing that makes it a bit more desirable is we will probably have tickets sold more than 1 week before the game unless the game is matchday 1 again.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:36:44 pm
***** Raków will likely play at Stadion Śląski near Katowice



Updated after last nights results

They played at ArcelorMittal Park against Copenhagen - Holds 11,000. So not sure they will play as Staidion Slaski
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:10:03 pm
They played at ArcelorMittal Park against Copenhagen - Holds 11,000. So not sure they will play as Staidion Slaski

I couldnt find that out! You're probably right, someone told me they play near Katowice and that was the only decent stadium I could find near by

I'm likely wrong on that one

Role on tonight so we can figure out the pots properly!
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Will keep this post with the pots up to date, so stay tuned.

Qarabag confirmed, no changes.
Slavia Praha and Sheriff Tiraspol confirmed, no changes.
Aris Limassol confirmed. Aris in Pot 4, Sturm Graz moves up - takes the place of Slovan Bratislava in Pot 3.
Sparta Praha confirmed. Sparta in Pot 3, Rangers moves up - takes the place of Dinamo Zagreb in Pot 1, Qarabag moves up - takes the place of Rangers in Pot 2.
Ajax and Olympiakos confirmed, no changes.
Union Saint-Gilloise confirmed, no changes.
Hacken confirmed, Hacken takes the place of Aberdeen in Pot 4 so no changes.
LASK confirmed, no changes.
All teams and pots confirmed now.

Quote from: tasmichkata on August 21, 2023, 05:43:09 am
Pot 1

Liverpool
West Ham United                                                              
AS Roma
Ajax                                       
Villarreal                                  
Bayer Leverkusen                                 
Atalanta
Glasgow Rangers

Pot 2

Sporting CP Lisbon
Slavia Praha
Stade Rennais
Olympiakos Piraeus
Real Betis
LASK             
Olympique Marseille
Qarabag FK

Pot 3

Molde       
Brighton & Hove Albion                 
Sheriff Tiraspol
Union Saint-Gilloise
SC Freiburg
Sparta Praha
Mac Haifa
Sturm Graz
                           
Pot 4
                                   
Toulouse FC
AEK
TSC Backa Topola
Servette FC Genève
Panathinaikos
Raków
Aris Limassol
BK Häcken
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Qarabaq and Limassol through officially. Some games about to end.

Ajax, Olympiakos and Union SG all cruising as it stands in slightly later kick offs.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
All teams and pots confirmed now.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
The dream group for me :

Qarabag
Sheriff Tiraspol
Rakow Częstochowa
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Rubbish teams in there.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:12:41 pm
Rubbish teams in there.

It's bereft of any real quality in pots 3 and 4. Brighton and WHU are probably two of the better teams.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:12:41 pm
Rubbish teams in there.
Not arsed in the slightest, there are some belter trips in there.
