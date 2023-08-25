When do they announce the game dates after the draw. Isnt the group stage announced a couple days after?? Knockouts normally same day I think



We know what the dates are for the Europa League (and Conference League) gamesMatchday one: Thursday September 21Matchday two: Thursday October 5Matchday three: Thursday October 26Matchday four: Thursday November 9Matchday five: Thursday November 30Matchday six: Thursday December 14​​As for who we play on what date, if I'm not mistaken it's usually been the same night, but I seem to remember last season and the year before it was the next day we found out? That said, we were in the Champions League and it might be harder to work things out now with another new competition added.