When do they announce the game dates after the draw. Isnt the group stage announced a couple days after?? Knockouts normally same day I think
We know what the dates are for the Europa League (and Conference League) games
Matchday one: Thursday September 21
Matchday two: Thursday October 5
Matchday three: Thursday October 26
Matchday four: Thursday November 9
Matchday five: Thursday November 30
Matchday six: Thursday December 14
As for who we play on what date, if I'm not mistaken it's usually been the same night, but I seem to remember last season and the year before it was the next day we found out? That said, we were in the Champions League and it might be harder to work things out now with another new competition added.