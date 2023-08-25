« previous next »
Europa League 2023/2024

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
August 25, 2023, 02:45:45 pm
Quote from: didopich on August 25, 2023, 02:38:51 pm
I read somewhere that we are gonna be in pot 1 not pot 2 like someone suggested previously.
No its only if we were in the European Cup that we'd be in pot 2. As soon as we qualified, we were always going to be in pot 1 for the UEFA Cup.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
August 25, 2023, 09:06:46 pm
Quote from: didopich on August 25, 2023, 02:38:51 pm
I read somewhere that we are gonna be in pot 1 not pot 2 like someone suggested previously.

we can't be, as have the highest Co Efin ???  what ever you call it (Ranking) in the UEFA cup

** Edit, we are guaranteed to be in POT 1 as the Co Efficient highest ranking in the UEFA Cup
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
August 27, 2023, 02:57:53 am
Quote from: didopich on August 25, 2023, 02:38:51 pm
I read somewhere that we are gonna be in pot 1 not pot 2 like someone suggested previously.

Pot 1 according to wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Europa_League#Group_stage
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Yesterday at 10:01:47 pm
Maccabi Haifa, Panithinaikos and Molde all in the groups now after being knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Yesterday at 10:06:21 pm
Molde, Haifa and Panathinaikos confirmed. No changes.

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Today at 07:15:31 am
Panathinaikos played at Olympic stadium in Athens tonight rather than their normal home ground.

Wonder if it's the same for Europa
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Today at 08:46:57 am
When do they announce the game dates after the draw. Isnt the group stage announced a couple days after?? Knockouts normally same day I think
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Today at 09:13:21 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 07:15:31 am
Panathinaikos played at Olympic stadium in Athens tonight rather than their normal home ground.

Wonder if it's the same for Europa

I believe it is
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Today at 11:51:01 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 07:15:31 am
Panathinaikos played at Olympic stadium in Athens tonight rather than their normal home ground.

Wonder if it's the same for Europa

Yep it will be

Their stadium is an absolute shit hole
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Today at 03:41:14 pm
The Olympic Satidum was the one we played in for the '07 final wasn't it? Think it was also the one where Milan also won it against Barca in '94.

Is there any other potential stadium changes due to capacity/other issues? The Polish team who might get in it have a tiny ground amongst a couple of others.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Today at 03:44:35 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 08:46:57 am
When do they announce the game dates after the draw. Isnt the group stage announced a couple days after?? Knockouts normally same day I think

We know what the dates are for the Europa League (and Conference League) games

Matchday one: Thursday September 21
Matchday two: Thursday October 5
Matchday three: Thursday October 26
Matchday four: Thursday November 9
Matchday five: Thursday November 30
Matchday six: Thursday December 14​​

As for who we play on what date, if I'm not mistaken it's usually been the same night, but I seem to remember last season and the year before it was the next day we found out? That said, we were in the Champions League and it might be harder to work things out now with another new competition added.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Today at 04:02:09 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:41:14 pm
The Olympic Satidum was the one we played in for the '07 final wasn't it? Think it was also the one where Milan also won it against Barca in '94.

Is there any other potential stadium changes due to capacity/other issues? The Polish team who might get in it have a tiny ground amongst a couple of others.

Polish team, also TSC Backo and Union SG need to find alternative grounds. Union SG play at the Anderlecht stadium 21,000 capacity I think
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Today at 05:36:44 pm
Okay, so taking the post from above, which we know can change after tomorrows fixtures.... the following allocation assumptions can be made
This is taking 5% minimum allocation, some may give more, some we might lose a couple of seats due to segregation etc.. but this is what we should get

Pot 1
Liverpool 2700
West Ham United 3125
AS Roma 3643
Ajax 2794
Villarreal 1175
Bayer Leverkusen 1510
Atalanta 1050
Dinamo Zagreb 1756

Pot 2
Sporting CP Lisbon 2500
Slavia Praha 968
Stade Rennais 1488
PSV 1755
Olympiakos Piraeus 1666
Real Betis 3036
LASK   975
Olympique Marseille 3350

Pot 3
Qarabag FK 1560*
Slovan Bratislava 1125
Molde 562
Brighton & Hove Albion 1533
Sheriff Tiraspol 700
Union Saint-Gilloise 1075**
SC Freiburg 1735
Mac Haifa 1547

Pot 4                               
Sturm Graz 818
Toulouse FC 1657
AEK 1625
Aberdeen 1109
TSC Backa Topola 1488/2650***
Servette FC Genève 1504
Panathinaikos 3480****
Raków 2718*****

*Qarabag play at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium
** Union Saint-Gilloise play at Anderlecht Stadium
*** TSC Backa Topola will likely play at Red Star Stadium (Belgrade) or Partizan Stadium
**** Panathinaikos play at the Athens Olympic Stadium
***** Raków will likely play at Stadion Śląski near Katowice
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Today at 09:39:10 pm
Rangers will be in the Europa League (2,636 tickets for last season's CL game)

Looking like Rakow and AEK will follow them.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Today at 09:55:19 pm
Rangers, AEK and Rakow confirmed. Rangers takes the place of PSV in Pot 2 so no changes.

