I've been to Tiraspol before. Sleeper train from Bucharest to Chisinau then to Tiraspol by road.I was leading a tour group at the time so I was "in charge". Went on this "alternative walking tour" with this completely mad bloke who had previously been recommended to us. Anyway. One of the stops was a "viewpoint" at the top of this old Soviet tower block. Half the group got in the lift and half of us went up the stairs. Obviously the lift fucking broke down and I had half of my group stuck in an ancient fucking Soviet lift on like the 14th floor or something, some of them freaking the fuck out. It was a bank holiday and I do not speak Russian so you can imagine the fucking carnage getting an engineer out to fix the lift. They were in there over an hour. The whole time me running up and down 14 flights of stairs manically trying to call the lift from different floors / find someone who knew how to fix it / find someone who had a phone that worked.Christ. Reckon I aged about a decade that day.Then on the sleeper train back to Bucharest, the train got fucking torn apart by the Romanian border guards because it's a prime ciggie smuggling route. Literally ripped all the panels off the walls of the cabins we were in. Was about 2 hours late getting in to Bucharest.Anyway. Probs won't bother with Sheriff if we get them. Don't go up in any lifts if any of you end up goingQarabag is the one I want, even though I know it'll be in Baku.