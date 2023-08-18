« previous next »
Europa League 2023/2024

Thepooloflife

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
August 18, 2023, 02:04:22 pm
Quote from: ABJ on August 18, 2023, 12:37:27 pm
Please let us get one of these!!!
Isn't Sheriff pretty close to the Ukranian border - not sure I'd be wanting to go there, mate !? Or do they play somewhere else ?
ABJ

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
August 18, 2023, 02:32:06 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on August 18, 2023, 02:04:22 pm
Isn't Sheriff pretty close to the Ukranian border - not sure I'd be wanting to go there, mate !? Or do they play somewhere else ?
Yeah its not far, about 10km. No they are still playing in their own stadium thankfully.
Rhi

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
August 18, 2023, 09:59:21 pm
I've been to Tiraspol before. Sleeper train from Bucharest to Chisinau then to Tiraspol by road.

I was leading a tour group at the time so I was "in charge". Went on this "alternative walking tour" with this completely mad bloke who had previously been recommended to us. Anyway. One of the stops was a "viewpoint" at the top of this old Soviet tower block. Half the group got in the lift and half of us went up the stairs. Obviously the lift fucking broke down and I had half of my group stuck in an ancient fucking Soviet lift on like the 14th floor or something, some of them freaking the fuck out. It was a bank holiday and I do not speak Russian so you can imagine the fucking carnage getting an engineer out to fix the lift. They were in there over an hour. The whole time me running up and down 14 flights of stairs manically trying to call the lift from different floors / find someone who knew how to fix it / find someone who had a phone that worked.

Christ. Reckon I aged about a decade that day.

Then on the sleeper train back to Bucharest, the train got fucking torn apart by the Romanian border guards because it's a prime ciggie smuggling route. Literally ripped all the panels off the walls of the cabins we were in. Was about 2 hours late getting in to Bucharest.

Anyway. Probs won't bother with Sheriff if we get them ;D. Don't go up in any lifts if any of you end up going ;D.

Qarabag is the one I want, even though I know it'll be in Baku.
Thepooloflife

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Yesterday at 10:26:51 am
Quote from: Rhi on August 18, 2023, 09:59:21 pm
I've been to Tiraspol before. Sleeper train from Bucharest to Chisinau then to Tiraspol by road.

I was leading a tour group at the time so I was "in charge". Went on this "alternative walking tour" with this completely mad bloke who had previously been recommended to us. Anyway. One of the stops was a "viewpoint" at the top of this old Soviet tower block. Half the group got in the lift and half of us went up the stairs. Obviously the lift fucking broke down and I had half of my group stuck in an ancient fucking Soviet lift on like the 14th floor or something, some of them freaking the fuck out. It was a bank holiday and I do not speak Russian so you can imagine the fucking carnage getting an engineer out to fix the lift. They were in there over an hour. The whole time me running up and down 14 flights of stairs manically trying to call the lift from different floors / find someone who knew how to fix it / find someone who had a phone that worked.

Christ. Reckon I aged about a decade that day.

Then on the sleeper train back to Bucharest, the train got fucking torn apart by the Romanian border guards because it's a prime ciggie smuggling route. Literally ripped all the panels off the walls of the cabins we were in. Was about 2 hours late getting in to Bucharest.

Anyway. Probs won't bother with Sheriff if we get them ;D. Don't go up in any lifts if any of you end up going ;D.

Qarabag is the one I want, even though I know it'll be in Baku.
Ha, great story  ! ;D ;D
Tiz Lad

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Yesterday at 10:34:45 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 16, 2023, 03:06:34 pm
Interesting to see who makes the cut. I think PSV will knock Rangers out meaning they're a possibility again  ;D

Pretty good chance of a trip to Belgium if they have three sides in pot 2.

Possibility to get Rangers again now as Dinamo Zagreb got knocked out of CL yesterday so are in Pot 1 with us. So if Rangers lose to Servette they'll be in Pot 2
disgraced cake

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Yesterday at 11:12:37 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 10:34:45 am
Possibility to get Rangers again now as Dinamo Zagreb got knocked out of CL yesterday so are in Pot 1 with us. So if Rangers lose to Servette they'll be in Pot 2

PSV you mean, they've already beat Servette  ;)

Would be a bit of a boring draw getting them again but suppose we beat them comfortably twice last year and would hopefully do so again if we get them.
Tiz Lad

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Yesterday at 01:39:59 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:12:37 am
PSV you mean, they've already beat Servette  ;)

Would be a bit of a boring draw getting them again but suppose we beat them comfortably twice last year and would hopefully do so again if we get them.

Yeah sorry PSV, Servette already in pot 4
benitezexpletives

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Yesterday at 06:23:20 pm
When's the draw for the group stage?
redgriffin73

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Yesterday at 06:26:33 pm
1st September
tasmichkata

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Today at 05:43:09 am
With both the playoffs in CL and EL confirmed can put now the provisional pots - that's in case the teams with the higher coefficients in the pairs advance.
Bold - already qualified, orange - advanced from EL playoffs, green - eliminated from CL playoffs.

Pot 1

Liverpool
West Ham United                                                              
AS Roma
Ajax                                         
Villarreal                                  
Bayer Leverkusen                                 
Atalanta
Dinamo Zagreb         

Pot 2

Sporting CP Lisbon
Slavia Praha         
Stade Rennais
PSV           
Olympiakos Piraeus
Real Betis
LASK             
Olympique Marseille

Pot 3

Qarabag FK   
Slovan Bratislava 
Molde         
Brighton & Hove Albion                         
Sheriff Tiraspol
Union Saint-Gilloise
SC Freiburg
Mac Haifa                                 
                           
Pot 4
                                   
Sturm Graz                                                           
Toulouse FC 
AEK                                                       
Aberdeen
TSC Backa Topola
Servette FC Genève   
Panathinaikos
Raków
