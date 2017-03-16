Ive got a hotel booked 21st to 23rd free cancellation, might do lpool to Belfast and then coach it £75 return lpool to Belfast atm
Assuming you mean Belfast Int then easyjet also do Liverpool - Belfast City which although less frequent is handier.
Havent looked into to much but bet youll see Liverpool to Dublin flights being over £300 if we get there
4 already dropped down after tonight - Marseille, Sturm Graz, Backa Topola and Servette Geneva.16 are known, 16 left.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Yeah, its not great location wise. Limited options for travel. The club would probably needed to arrange a few extra flights for this one
Could easily end up with Qarabag, Union SG, Rakow Czestochowa - Total allocation for the 3 1035
And either Klaksvíkar or Sheriff Tiraspol are guaranteed to end up in the group stage as well, desperately want to get either of them as the trip would be incredible!
Where are they mate ?!
What would some of the bigger allocations be, any idea?Betis and Marseille both have big grounds and it looks like they'll both be in pot 2. Roma in our pot so can't get them.
Based on the groups as they stand currently, very liable to change as only 16 teams confirmed. But if the all the teams with the highest coefficient win their games (never happens like that) and based on the random 5% this how it looksPot 2Slavia Prague 969Rennes 1,489PSV 1,756Olympiacos 1,606Betis 3,014LASK 954Marseille 3,370Qarabag 290Pot 3Slovan Bratislava 1,125Molde 562Sheriff 637Union SG 470Genk 1,075Antwerp 807Freiburg 1,735Sparta Prague 944Pot 4Maccabi Haifa 1543Sturm Graz 770Toulouse 1658Zalgiris Vilnius 253TSC Backa 225Servette 1504Pananthinaikos 750Rakow Czestochowa 275
Interesting to see who makes the cut. I think PSV will knock Rangers out meaning they're a possibility again Pretty good chance of a trip to Belgium if they have three sides in pot 2.
There's a rule that all fixtures must be played in at least a category 4 stadium, which means a minimum of 8,000 capacity, so a few wont play at their home grounds and smallest allocation will be 400
Nice one, not very easy for planning when you'd have no real idea where the teams with less than 8000 will play
I think I'll end up holding off on booking a couple of them depending who we draw wait till the sales info is out - If I know i have no chance one one or two of them imma treat myself to a week in the sun same dates, should be okay on allocations over 800, probably lower for arse end of nowhere but no guarantee
I assume that only applies to the group stages onwards? as the stadium that Klaksvíkar played their home match in last week, Tórsvøllur, only holds 6.5K.
How you going to be OK on over 800. Did you have Midjtylland
Yeah mate from main group onwards according to Wikipediahttps://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_stadium_categories#:~:text=A%20stadium%20must%20be%20rated,game%20in%20the%20main%20competition.
Midjtylland was played BCD as were all the euro aways that season.
According to Twitter, the FSF president seems to think that they should get an exemption for Tórsvøllur.
