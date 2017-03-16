« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League 2023/2024  (Read 4723 times)

Offline GMac1984

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #40 on: August 9, 2023, 03:30:23 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on July 29, 2023, 08:33:38 pm
Ive got a hotel booked 21st to 23rd free cancellation, might do lpool to Belfast and then coach it £75 return lpool to Belfast atm

Assuming you mean Belfast Int then easyjet also do Liverpool - Belfast City which although less frequent is handier.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #41 on: August 10, 2023, 11:33:46 am »
Quote from: GMac1984 on August  9, 2023, 03:30:23 pm
Assuming you mean Belfast Int then easyjet also do Liverpool - Belfast City which although less frequent is handier.

Havent looked into to much but bet youll see Liverpool to Dublin flights being over £300 if we get there
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,839
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #42 on: August 10, 2023, 11:40:29 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on August 10, 2023, 11:33:46 am
Havent looked into to much but bet youll see Liverpool to Dublin flights being over £300 if we get there

Yeah, its not great location wise. Limited options for travel. The club would probably needed to arrange a few extra flights for this one
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,469
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #43 on: August 15, 2023, 11:10:20 pm »
Champions League qualifiers are set, loser drops down to the Europa League

Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys
Antwerp vs AEK Athens or Dinamo Zagreb
Rakow vs Copenhagen
Molde vs Galatasaray
Braga vs Panathinaikos
Rangers vs PSV
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #44 on: August 15, 2023, 11:44:29 pm »
4 already dropped down after tonight - Marseille, Sturm Graz, Backa Topola and Servette Geneva.
16 are known, 16 left.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,128
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 12:01:25 am »
Quote from: tasmichkata on August 15, 2023, 11:44:29 pm
4 already dropped down after tonight - Marseille, Sturm Graz, Backa Topola and Servette Geneva.
16 are known, 16 left.
And either Klaksvíkar or Sheriff Tiraspol are guaranteed to end up in the group stage as well, desperately want to get either of them as the trip would be incredible!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 04:28:55 am »
What if BATE turn it around ?  :D
Went to Tiraspol on the way to Kiev, so personally prefer Faroe away - would be once in the lifetime that.
Logged

Offline pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:30:50 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on August 10, 2023, 11:40:29 am
Yeah, its not great location wise. Limited options for travel. The club would probably needed to arrange a few extra flights for this one
I thought the problem would be the opposite to be honest, it's relatively easy/cheap to get there so accommodation and tickets will be very expensive. If you'd fancy a trip to Dublin regardless of whether we get there, you can still get flights for about £105 for a Tuesday to Thursday trip. About £260 for flights where you get a refund minus a smallish fee. That's from Manchester, Liverpool flights are a bit more.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 01:03:19 pm »
Could easily end up with Qarabag, Union SG, Rakow Czestochowa - Total allocation for the 3 1035  ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,212
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:48:14 pm »
 
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 01:03:19 pm
Could easily end up with Qarabag, Union SG, Rakow Czestochowa - Total allocation for the 3 1035  ;D ;D ;D
Oh ffs  ;D
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,212
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:49:08 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:01:25 am
And either Klaksvíkar or Sheriff Tiraspol are guaranteed to end up in the group stage as well, desperately want to get either of them as the trip would be incredible!

Where are they mate ?!
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 01:49:08 pm
Where are they mate ?!

Faroe Islands and Moldova
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,469
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:27:32 pm »
What would some of the bigger allocations be, any idea?

Betis and Marseille both have big grounds and it looks like they'll both be in pot 2. Roma in our pot so can't get them.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 02:45:14 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:27:32 pm
What would some of the bigger allocations be, any idea?

Betis and Marseille both have big grounds and it looks like they'll both be in pot 2. Roma in our pot so can't get them.

Based on the groups as they stand currently, very liable to change as only 16 teams confirmed. But if the all the teams with the highest coefficient win their games (never happens like that) and based on the random 5% this how it looks

Pot 2

Slavia Prague      969
Rennes   1,489
PSV   1,756
Olympiacos   1,606
Betis   3,014
LASK      954
Marseille   3,370
Qarabag      290

Pot 3

Slovan Bratislava   1,125
Molde   562
Sheriff   637
Union SG   470
Genk   1,075
Antwerp   807
Freiburg   1,735
Sparta Prague   944

Pot 4

Maccabi Haifa   1543
Sturm Graz     770
Toulouse   1658
Zalgiris Vilnius     253
TSC Backa     225
Servette   1504
Pananthinaikos     750
Rakow Czestochowa     275

Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,469
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 02:45:14 pm
Based on the groups as they stand currently, very liable to change as only 16 teams confirmed. But if the all the teams with the highest coefficient win their games (never happens like that) and based on the random 5% this how it looks

Pot 2

Slavia Prague      969
Rennes   1,489
PSV   1,756
Olympiacos   1,606
Betis   3,014
LASK      954
Marseille   3,370
Qarabag      290

Pot 3

Slovan Bratislava   1,125
Molde   562
Sheriff   637
Union SG   470
Genk   1,075
Antwerp   807
Freiburg   1,735
Sparta Prague   944

Pot 4

Maccabi Haifa   1543
Sturm Graz     770
Toulouse   1658
Zalgiris Vilnius     253
TSC Backa     225
Servette   1504
Pananthinaikos     750
Rakow Czestochowa     275

Interesting to see who makes the cut. I think PSV will knock Rangers out meaning they're a possibility again  ;D

Pretty good chance of a trip to Belgium if they have three sides in pot 2.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 03:21:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm
Interesting to see who makes the cut. I think PSV will knock Rangers out meaning they're a possibility again  ;D

Pretty good chance of a trip to Belgium if they have three sides in pot 2.

Afraid not, if Rangers get knocked out they're Pot 1 with us. But would mean Sporting Lisbon drop to Pot 2
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,392
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 02:45:14 pm
Based on the groups as they stand currently, very liable to change as only 16 teams confirmed. But if the all the teams with the highest coefficient win their games (never happens like that) and based on the random 5% this how it looks

Pot 2

Slavia Prague      969
Rennes   1,489
PSV   1,756
Olympiacos   1,606
Betis   3,014
LASK      954
Marseille   3,370
Qarabag      290

Pot 3

Slovan Bratislava   1,125
Molde   562
Sheriff   637
Union SG   470
Genk   1,075
Antwerp   807
Freiburg   1,735
Sparta Prague   944

Pot 4

Maccabi Haifa   1543
Sturm Graz     770
Toulouse   1658
Zalgiris Vilnius     253
TSC Backa     225
Servette   1504
Pananthinaikos     750
Rakow Czestochowa     275

There's a rule that all fixtures must be played in at least a category 4 stadium, which means a minimum of 8,000 capacity, so a few wont play at their home grounds and smallest allocation will be 400
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 04:25:14 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:04:40 pm
There's a rule that all fixtures must be played in at least a category 4 stadium, which means a minimum of 8,000 capacity, so a few wont play at their home grounds and smallest allocation will be 400

Nice one, not very easy for planning when you'd have no real idea where the teams with less than 8000 will play
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,392
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:25:14 pm
Nice one, not very easy for planning when you'd have no real idea where the teams with less than 8000 will play

I think I'll end up holding off on booking a couple of them depending who we draw wait till the sales info is out - If I know i have no chance one one or two of them imma treat myself to a week in the sun same dates, should be okay on allocations over 800, probably lower for arse end of nowhere but no guarantee
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,128
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 04:49:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:04:40 pm
There's a rule that all fixtures must be played in at least a category 4 stadium, which means a minimum of 8,000 capacity, so a few wont play at their home grounds and smallest allocation will be 400
I assume that only applies to the group stages onwards? as the stadium that Klaksvíkar played their home match in last week, Tórsvøllur, only holds 6.5K.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 05:40:49 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm
I think I'll end up holding off on booking a couple of them depending who we draw wait till the sales info is out - If I know i have no chance one one or two of them imma treat myself to a week in the sun same dates, should be okay on allocations over 800, probably lower for arse end of nowhere but no guarantee

How you going to be OK on over 800. Did you have Midjtylland
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 05:42:29 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:49:01 pm
I assume that only applies to the group stages onwards? as the stadium that Klaksvíkar played their home match in last week, Tórsvøllur, only holds 6.5K.

Yeah mate from main group onwards according to Wikipedia

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_stadium_categories#:~:text=A%20stadium%20must%20be%20rated,game%20in%20the%20main%20competition.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,128
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 06:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 05:40:49 pm
How you going to be OK on over 800. Did you have Midjtylland
Midjtylland was played BCD as were all the euro aways that season.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,128
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:53:13 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:59:11 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 06:52:17 pm
Midjtylland was played BCD as were all the euro aways that season.

Ah yeah was getting mixed up with Maribor
Logged

Offline Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,387
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 07:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:25:14 pm
Nice one, not very easy for planning when you'd have no real idea where the teams with less than 8000 will play
It's not impossible. For example, last season USG played the Europea League knockouts at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium (Anderlecht) and that's where they're hosting Lugano in the play-off round next week. 
Logged

Offline Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,387
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 07:45:43 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:49:01 pm
I assume that only applies to the group stages onwards? as the stadium that Klaksvíkar played their home match in last week, Tórsvøllur, only holds 6.5K.
According to Twitter, the FSF president seems to think that they should get an exemption for Tórsvøllur.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,392
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 08:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 05:40:49 pm
How you going to be OK on over 800. Did you have Midjtylland

It has all bar the Russian ones which needed visas (I think), think it got Maribor.. I'd have to double check
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,128
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 08:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 07:45:43 pm
According to Twitter, the FSF president seems to think that they should get an exemption for Tórsvøllur.
Understandable I suppose because if they didnt then it wouldnt be in their own country as Im fairly certain thats their national stadium and therefore the biggest one in the Faroe Islands.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,957
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:36:44 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:25:14 pm
Nice one, not very easy for planning when you'd have no real idea where the teams with less than 8000 will play
Yeah USG are playing their European home games across the city in Anderlecht
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 