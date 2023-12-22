Im in the camp of remaining. I think the EPL is a very competitive league and I like its tradition that traces back to the old First Division.

I like European games when we play against the best in Europe (well not this season).



I dont see any big attraction of playing the best teams in other countries week-in, week-out. I would fear that money would take over the game even more and wed have to play shit teams because money says so.



Somebody mentioned playing against the Old Firm and I cannot think of much worse. Neither of them would play in the current EPL.



Im assuming that we would have to leave the EPL and the door back would be permanently shut and this would apply retrospectively to the other clubs. The result would probably be at least two divisions and several of the teams would eventually be always at the bottom with no way of returning to a league where they could compete. In order to prevent this then the organisers of the new league would have to introduce a system like the draft system in the USA.



I can see it being run by money (much more so than the EPL) and fans seen as consumers.



So its a no from me.

