Poll

Every week PGMOL fuck us over. City are cheats. The league is shite....

I'd be very upset. The Premier League is the best competition there is
I would be a bit upset, but I can see the reasons for leaving
Chocolate Truffles
I'd be quite happy. The Premier league isn't what it was
I'd be delighted. Fuck them
I like cheesy wotsits covered in gravy. Mmmm.. Gravy....
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?  (Read 17404 times)

Offline Vegeta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #280 on: December 22, 2023, 07:16:13 am »
I hate everything about the Premier League

The terrible officials who don't even know to use the VAR system

The awful coverage of Sky Sports and TNT Sports who have dreadful analysts like Roy Keane and Gary Neville who have no knowledge of the game

The twat fan bases that resort to tragedy chanting and mocking poverty

So yes I would love it if Liverpool fucked it off because The Super League won't kill football as The Premier League already killed it when it was formed in 1992.

Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #281 on: December 22, 2023, 07:52:46 am »
I am all for it, Abu Dhabi FC dont want it because they own UEFA and FIFA now.  Liverpool will thrive as a club and as a city.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,993
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #282 on: December 22, 2023, 08:40:05 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on December 22, 2023, 07:16:13 am
I hate everything about the Premier League

The terrible officials who don't even know to use the VAR system

The awful coverage of Sky Sports and TNT Sports who have dreadful analysts like Roy Keane and Gary Neville who have no knowledge of the game

The twat fan bases that resort to tragedy chanting and mocking poverty

So yes I would love it if Liverpool fucked it off because The Super League won't kill football as The Premier League already killed it when it was formed in 1992.



Not sure how you deduct that Keane and Neville have no knowledge of the game. Professional footballers for long careers and at least ten years or more discussing the game. Bizarre.

Poverty chanting as its now known has been aimed at Liverpool and Everton fans since the 80s and quite frankly goes over my head having heard it so often.

London clubs supporters used to wave paper money at us regularly. We just laughed.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,570
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #283 on: December 22, 2023, 03:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Lad on December 22, 2023, 08:40:05 am
Not sure how you deduct that Keane and Neville have no knowledge of the game. Professional footballers for long careers and at least ten years or more discussing the game. Bizarre.


Their biased and agenda-driven bollocks doesn't seem like it is too interested in demonstrating and knowledge or insight though.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,909
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #284 on: December 24, 2023, 07:38:16 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on December 22, 2023, 03:21:39 pm
Their biased and agenda-driven bollocks doesn't seem like it is too interested in demonstrating and knowledge or insight though.

Surely you've walked the earth long enough to have realised that human beings are incapable of completely escaping their biases? Therefore when it comes to discussing matters as tribal and divisive as football, objectivity and agreeability are naturally going to go straight out the window? I don't mean to come across like I'm cribbing here, but one of the things I find the most painful about modern day football isn't VAR or the hyper-commercialism of Sky. I can actually live with those.

What actually aches my ball sack the most is the upsurge in the amount of c*nts on social media and footy forums who think that their opinions on the game are more astute and insightful than top ex-professionals who have actually won all of the top prizes that the game has to offer. I'm not inferring that you're in that category or levelling that at you in any way. I'm simply making the point that if you think Gary Neville and Roy Keane are bad for lacking in objectivity then you need to look around you mate. There's far bigger culprits than them out there and very few on here who aren't guilty of talking shite. Me and you included :)
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,576
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #285 on: December 24, 2023, 08:58:26 am »
^

In a professional role though, they should be able to put those biases aside and just do their jobs. Think back to the days of Brian Moore, David Coleman, Clive Tyldsley etc, they just commentated on the game, you never knew who they supported and I don't ever remember a bias being shown. If I want some biased prick, I'll tune into a watch along on YouTube
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #286 on: December 24, 2023, 01:00:45 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 24, 2023, 08:58:26 am
^

In a professional role though, they should be able to put those biases aside and just do their jobs. Think back to the days of Brian Moore, David Coleman, Clive Tyldsley etc, they just commentated on the game, you never knew who they supported and I don't ever remember a bias being shown. If I want some biased prick, I'll tune into a watch along on YouTube
Spot on.
Ratboy's pure hatred for us is there for everyone to see.
Keane mainly shows his proper colours when they are playing us.
Carragher has always been a massive nobhead but a lot worse now.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,173
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #287 on: December 24, 2023, 01:21:43 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 24, 2023, 08:58:26 am
^

In a professional role though, they should be able to put those biases aside and just do their jobs. Think back to the days of Brian Moore, David Coleman, Clive Tyldsley etc, they just commentated on the game, you never knew who they supported and I don't ever remember a bias being shown. If I want some biased prick, I'll tune into a watch along on YouTube
Whilst I agree with you wholeheartedly, I think the professional role has changed massively in the modern era. No longer is it to commentate accurately, knowledgeably and without bias. Now, it's much more about creating talking points and stirring up the hornets nest. Rather than commentate on the entertainment, they have been given the brief to be the entertainment.

In the above sense they probably are very good at what they do. The fact that it cheapens the viewing experience doesn't seem to matter to them. Sadly, for many fans of the game it makes viewing with the sound on something of a chore to be endured rather than enjoyed.

It's a symptom of the modern sickness. Everybody has to be a star. Everybody has to have their controversial opinion aired. Hollywood commentators. Hollywood pundits. Hollywood referees. It's as tedious as hell, but we can't seem to escape it.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,570
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #288 on: December 24, 2023, 02:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on December 24, 2023, 07:38:16 am
Surely you've walked the earth long enough to have realised that human beings are incapable of completely escaping their biases? Therefore when it comes to discussing matters as tribal and divisive as football, objectivity and agreeability are naturally going to go straight out the window? I don't mean to come across like I'm cribbing here, but one of the things I find the most painful about modern day football isn't VAR or the hyper-commercialism of Sky. I can actually live with those.


They don't have to escape them entirely, but they should be fucking professional enough to keep them under a reasonable amount of control when they are being paid to do a job that isn't act as a cheerleader for a particular team.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,953
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #289 on: December 24, 2023, 02:33:22 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 24, 2023, 08:58:26 am
^

In a professional role though, they should be able to put those biases aside and just do their jobs. Think back to the days of Brian Moore, David Coleman, Clive Tyldsley etc, they just commentated on the game, you never knew who they supported and I don't ever remember a bias being shown. If I want some biased prick, I'll tune into a watch along on YouTube

They were professional journalists first and foremost.

Im sure some ex footballers are perfectly capable of unbiased opinion but the whole circus is media driven.

You just have to see how many on here are incensed by the inane babbling of some of these morons.

If youre watching on the telly switch on at kick off, mute the in match rambling, have a nice cup of tea and a digestive biscuit and switch off at full time.

Come here and someone will be fuming about Carra or one of the buffoons. ;D
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #290 on: December 24, 2023, 04:42:24 pm »
If Man City are allowed to play in whatever league comes next, whats the point,

Disband that club, have referees properly accountable, that will do as a start.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #291 on: January 15, 2024, 02:23:19 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,576
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #292 on: January 15, 2024, 03:47:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on December 24, 2023, 02:33:22 pm
They were professional journalists first and foremost.

Im sure some ex footballers are perfectly capable of unbiased opinion but the whole circus is media driven.

You just have to see how many on here are incensed by the inane babbling of some of these morons.

If youre watching on the telly switch on at kick off, mute the in match rambling, have a nice cup of tea and a digestive biscuit and switch off at full time.

Come here and someone will be fuming about Carra or one of the buffoons. ;D

Saw a video this morning of Eniola Aluko talking about someone who'd scored 19 goals in 40 games and she said "do the math, that's a goal a game" :lmao
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 777
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #293 on: January 15, 2024, 04:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on January 15, 2024, 02:23:19 pm
https://x.com/kieranmaguire/status/1744890141263687957?s=46&t=tdytcEN5vgNRmdMHVXclVQ

Maybe this

What a dickhead Maguire is. So - well run Liverpool FC and Liverpool season ticket holders effectively subsidising poorly run Everton and their bitter fans (while laughing at us). I think it might just make every red I know rather annoyed.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #294 on: January 15, 2024, 04:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on January 15, 2024, 04:07:18 pm
What a dickhead Maguire is. So - well run Liverpool FC and Liverpool season ticket holders effectively subsidising poorly run Everton and their bitter fans (while laughing at us). I think it might just make every red I know rather annoyed.

The TV money is split fairly with all 20 clubs so how else are you going to do it ???

John Henry isnt going to put his hand in his pocket to help Fulham is he its not how it works.

Its like asking Next to pump their profits into helping New Look !
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #295 on: January 15, 2024, 05:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Legs on January 15, 2024, 04:53:48 pm
The TV money is split fairly with all 20 clubs so how else are you going to do it ???

John Henry isnt going to put his hand in his pocket to help Fulham is he its not how it works.

Its like asking Next to pump their profits into helping New Look !
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on January 15, 2024, 04:07:18 pm
What a dickhead Maguire is. So - well run Liverpool FC and Liverpool season ticket holders effectively subsidising poorly run Everton and their bitter fans (while laughing at us). I think it might just make every red I know rather annoyed.


It wouldnt be us helping others out, it will be helping ourselves out. Because once its even its on the individual club to make a success of it. No more Everton and their excuses (well they will find some knowing them) but if it stops sportswashing then its a win.

Because whats the incentive for Newcastle begging for a cheat code when Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal have the same budget as Luton?
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,594
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #296 on: January 15, 2024, 06:11:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 15, 2024, 03:47:25 pm
Saw a video this morning of Eniola Aluko talking about someone who'd scored 19 goals in 40 games and she said "do the math, that's a goal a game" :lmao

Thick fucker, anybody with a basic understanding of English knows it's maths not math
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,069
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #297 on: January 15, 2024, 07:39:34 pm »
Im in the camp of remaining. I think the EPL is a very competitive league and I like its tradition that traces back to the old First Division.
I like European games when we play against the best in Europe (well not this season).

I dont see any big attraction of playing the best teams in other countries week-in, week-out. I would fear that money would take over the game even more and wed have to play shit teams because money says so.

Somebody mentioned playing against the Old Firm and I cannot think of much worse. Neither of them would play in the current EPL.

Im assuming that we would have to leave the EPL and the door back would be permanently shut and this would apply retrospectively to the other clubs. The result would probably be at least two divisions and several of the teams would eventually be always at the bottom with no way of returning to a league where they could compete. In order to prevent this then the organisers of the new league would have to introduce a system like the draft system in the USA.

I can see it being run by money (much more so than the EPL) and fans seen as consumers.

So its a no from me.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,069
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #298 on: January 15, 2024, 07:49:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on May 24, 2023, 05:29:43 pm

As for Glasgow, Dublin and Cardiff, they will be specifically targeted by the ESL, if the English clubs don't join it. Maybe Belfast too, and certainly both clubs from Glasgow.


Neither Dublin nor Belfast have teams that are anywhere close to being competitive outside of the local area. There would need to be a lot of investment to improve the standard. Im not sure the local fans would like to pay money to watch their teams get thumped every game by clubs that arent on everyones lips; yes they would pay to watch Dublin FC play Liverpool etc. but Liverpool would send their U23s.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #299 on: January 15, 2024, 08:18:13 pm »
Breakaway league without dirty cheating clubs like Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #300 on: January 15, 2024, 08:43:14 pm »
Quote from: mattD on January 15, 2024, 08:18:13 pm
Breakaway league without dirty cheating clubs like Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle.

Just kick the shit out of the comp. There's too much history and rivalries being sacrificed because some shit stain clubs want to continually break the rules.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,086
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #301 on: January 15, 2024, 08:59:53 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on January 15, 2024, 07:49:23 pm
Neither Dublin nor Belfast have teams that are anywhere close to being competitive outside of the local area. There would need to be a lot of investment to improve the standard. Im not sure the local fans would like to pay money to watch their teams get thumped every game by clubs that arent on everyones lips; yes they would pay to watch Dublin FC play Liverpool etc. but Liverpool would send their U23s.

They don't have strong teams at the moment, but if the ESL is established without the English clubs, Glasgow, Dublin, Cardiff and Belfast will be very interesting for the ESL, in order to cover the market. Dublin and Belfast will be treated as sort of "expansion" teams. Ireland, with it's 7 million population, it's solid economy and it's footballing tradition, can probably reach the 2nd division of the ESL, while Northern Ireland can probably support a club in the 4th, maybe even in the 3rd division of the ESL ...
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,576
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #302 on: January 15, 2024, 09:16:27 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 15, 2024, 08:43:14 pm
Just kick the shit out of the comp. There's too much history and rivalries being sacrificed because some shit stain clubs want to continually break the rules.

All we need to do is go back to the EFL, rename it Division 1 and win this again

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 03:55:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 15, 2024, 09:16:27 pm
All we need to do is go back to the EFL, rename it Division 1 and win this again


Was talking about this a few nights ago with a few fellow reds.
It's the only answer.
Let Abu Dhabi and Saudicastle go and play in a shite Middle East League.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 08:40:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January 15, 2024, 08:59:53 pm
They don't have strong teams at the moment, but if the ESL is established without the English clubs, Glasgow, Dublin, Cardiff and Belfast will be very interesting for the ESL, in order to cover the market. Dublin and Belfast will be treated as sort of "expansion" teams. Ireland, with it's 7 million population, it's solid economy and it's footballing tradition, can probably reach the 2nd division of the ESL, while Northern Ireland can probably support a club in the 4th, maybe even in the 3rd division of the ESL ...

Would the fans in those cities get on board? These newly manufactured clubs would mean people who normally detest each other are now amalgamated into one fan base. Seeing Bohs & Rovers fans on the same terraces chanting for a Dublin team would be a stretch.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,086
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 09:03:20 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:40:26 pm
Would the fans in those cities get on board? These newly manufactured clubs would mean people who normally detest each other are now amalgamated into one fan base. Seeing Bohs & Rovers fans on the same terraces chanting for a Dublin team would be a stretch.

Unfortunately, the new generation of football fans don't share the same loyalties as we did. Having better quality club football to watch at the "Aviva Stadium" will attract the fans, especially if the best young Irish players are playing for the club. The Premier League and the Champions League have already destroyed the old way ...
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,917
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 09:04:55 pm »
I wish Everton would fuck off the Premier League...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 09:06:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:03:20 pm
Unfortunately, the new generation of football fans don't share the same loyalties as we did. Having better quality club football to watch at the "Aviva Stadium" will attract the fans, especially if the best young Irish players are playing for the club. The Premier League and the Champions League have already destroyed the old way ...

It would probably bring in new fans. I went to a Bohs v Rovers game back in '22 and there's a lot of angst between fans that would spill over into the terraces, especially if 'Team Dublin' were not that successful.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,086
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 09:21:26 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:06:45 pm
It would probably bring in new fans. I went to a Bohs v Rovers game back in '22 and there's a lot of angst between fans that would spill over into the terraces, especially if 'Team Dublin' were not that successful.

The thing is, the likes of Rovers and Bohemians will continue to exist, only they will be playing the role of the college teams in the American football setup. In the USA, you have 32 NFL teams, but also 858 college football teams ...
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,439
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:04:55 pm
I wish Everton would fuck off the Premier League...
;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:40:26 pm
Would the fans in those cities get on board? These newly manufactured clubs would mean people who normally detest each other are now amalgamated into one fan base. Seeing Bohs & Rovers fans on the same terraces chanting for a Dublin team would be a stretch.
call the team Leinster?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,629
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #311 on: Today at 01:05:23 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:40:26 pm
Would the fans in those cities get on board? These newly manufactured clubs would mean people who normally detest each other are now amalgamated into one fan base. Seeing Bohs & Rovers fans on the same terraces chanting for a Dublin team would be a stretch.

No. Absolute pie in the sky stuff from Peter as usual.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,392
  • Bring the noise
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #312 on: Today at 08:00:01 am »
How many of us would mostly give up on football once we get to see/celebrate Liverpool winning the league one more time? Every aspect of the game has been bastardised over the last 20 years, with the last 5 only being bearable because of JK - despite the cheating from City, the Pgmol VAR and the bullshit press and commentators. If Id been there to see the reds lift the trophy instead of sat at home isolated then who knows if I would have bothered any more by now. Perhaps winning the league this year will see a load of us quitting at the top?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 