Author Topic: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?  (Read 8127 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,626
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 03:20:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:15:36 pm
Why would you need Brighton, if you have clubs from Liverpool, Manchester, London and Birmingham, 4 traditional big clubs, from the biggest metropolitan areas in England. Plus, you have clubs from Glasgow, Dublin, Cardiff and Belfast ...


As long as it's Cliftonville, I'm all for it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Macc77

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 03:26:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:15:36 pm
Why would you need Brighton, if you have clubs from Liverpool, Manchester, London and Birmingham, 4 traditional big clubs, from the biggest metropolitan areas in England. Plus, you have clubs from Glasgow, Dublin, Cardiff and Belfast ...



Thank you, it took a while but you finally decided honesty was the best policy. It isn't about merit, it isn't about making it fairer, it's about big cities and your fantasy idea of European football. Tottenham, Everton, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Brighton, who cares about that lot and their dreams and ambitions eh. We need a league free of cheating and corruption so that Villa, Bohemians and Cardiff City can get a place at the top table instead of a deserving club like Brighton because they are higher up the metropolitan population tables.

I can now ignore you in good faith, I gave it a good go, hoped you weren't just on a wind up. More fool me.

And you're a Liverpool fan?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 03:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 03:26:22 pm
Thank you, it took a while but you finally decided honesty was the best policy. It isn't about merit, it isn't about making it fairer, it's about big cities and your fantasy idea of European football. Tottenham, Everton, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Brighton, who cares about that lot and their dreams and ambitions eh. We need a league free of cheating and corruption so that Villa, Bohemians and Cardiff City can get a place at the top table instead of a deserving club like Brighton because they are higher up the metropolitan population tables.

I can now ignore you in good faith, I gave it a good go, hoped you weren't just on a wind up. More fool me.

And you're a Liverpool fan?

Well, I suppose that you don't remember the times when the clubs from Dublin or Belfast were allowed in the European Cup, as the top club football competition. Now, it is everything about England, and "the best league in the World". Unfortunately, that league is now owned by Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia (soon by Qatar, too), so the English don't have much say in it ...
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,626
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 03:38:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:32:15 pm
Well, I suppose that you don't remember the times when the clubs from Dublin or Belfast were allowed in the European Cup, as the top club football competition. Now, it is everything about England, and "the best league in the World". Unfortunately, that league is now owned by Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia (soon by Qatar, too), so the English don't have much say in it ...

They still are.

Even getting into the qualifying stages of the Conference League is massive for clubs from Belfast.
Shamrock Rovers played in the Europa League group stages not to long ago.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Statto Red

  Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,758
  Kloppite
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 03:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:38:50 pm
They still are.

Even getting into the qualifying stages of the Conference League is massive for clubs from Belfast.
Shamrock Rovers played in the Europa League group stages not to long ago.

Didn't they have Spurs in the group, which was massive for them?
Logged
#Sausages

Online PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 03:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:20:29 pm
As long as it's Cliftonville, I'm all for it.

I am not very familiar with the Northern Ireland league, but I do know that they have a great footballing tradition. They should be able to have an ESL club, at least in the 3rd tier of the competition. That would probably keep the most talented kids from going to the academies of the English clubs at a very young age, and would increase the quality of the overall game in Northern Ireland ...
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,626
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 03:49:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:42:18 pm
I am not very familiar with the Northern Ireland league, but I do know that they have a great footballing tradition. They should be able to have an ESL club, at least in the 3rd tier of the competition. That would probably keep the most talented kids from going to the academies of the English clubs at a very young age, and would increase the quality of the overall game in Northern Ireland ...

Oldest club in Ireland.

It's pie in the sky stuff you're talking about though. Literally never going to happen.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 04:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:49:33 pm
Oldest club in Ireland.

It's pie in the sky stuff you're talking about though. Literally never going to happen.

We will see. I do know that clubs from Ireland and Northern Ireland are among the 80+ European clubs that have been consulted about the second ESL project, that will be much different to the first one. I also know that in South-East Europe (Balkans & Turkey) the initial reactions are positive. Still a long road ahead, but they are moving in the right direction ...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:53:56 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,051
  Asterisks baby!
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 05:09:50 pm »
I think the most important thing here is that we've answered the time old question: How many people like cheesy wotsits covered in gravy..

The answer is 17 and may climb higher.

Come on Golden Wonder there is no point holding off any longer!
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,626
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 05:11:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:03:29 pm
We will see. I do know that clubs from Ireland and Northern Ireland are among the 80+ European clubs that have been consulted about the second ESL project, that will be much different to the first one. I also know that in South-East Europe (Balkans & Turkey) the initial reactions are positive. Still a long road ahead, but they are moving in the right direction ...

Completely destroying domestic football in every league in Europe is absolutely not moving in the right direction.

Anyone that thinks otherwise in an imbecile.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 05:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:11:49 pm
Completely destroying domestic football in every league in Europe is absolutely not moving in the right direction.

Anyone that thinks otherwise in an imbecile.

Well, the NFL has not destroyed college football in the US. Quite the opposite, the most popular college teams have bigger stadiums and higher attendances than the NFL. Anyone who thinks that the Premier League and the Champions League are the absolute peak of the development of club football, is an imbecile ...
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,626
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 05:23:39 pm »
The Premier League is the peak of club football in England.
The Champions League is the peak of European club football.

That's absolute fact.

NFL and College football in the US isn't even remotely similar. But carry on.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 05:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:23:39 pm
The Premier League is the peak of club football in England.
The Champions League is the peak of European club football.

That's absolute fact.

NFL and College football in the US isn't even remotely similar. But carry on.

Well, since the peak is now the property of Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, excuse me for not being a fan of it. I do have higher moral standards ...
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,753
  mundus vult decipi
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 05:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm
No 'staunch defence' is required.

They broke no rules. This really isn't a difficult concept.
I never said they broke any rules, Andy. You are shouting at me for something I never said, but more than that you are defending the famous Manchestoh United for no reason. I have taken screenshots for future use ;)

As for the rest of it. I give up. It seems like no-one wants to accept complexity where a simplistic answer, which fits ones current views and needs, can suffice.

Glory, glory Ma -

Nah, I can't
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,753
  mundus vult decipi
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 05:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 01:01:03 pm
That isnt enough because Chelsea broke no rules and we shouldnt be fine with what they did either, even if it didnt affect us quite as much (one missed CL final? A load of stress?).  There should always be scope to deal with bad actors even if they arent breaking the rules because unexpected things always arise and the rules will never be perfect.
Yes! I agree with that. Lack of a rule means no one can break it. It doesn't therefore automatically follow that everything is great.

I exempt you from my previous sweeping generalisation  :-*
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,626
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 05:34:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:30:54 pm
Well, since the peak is now the property of Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, excuse me for not being a fan of it. I do have higher moral standards ...

Moral standards that, all over Europe in your cloud cuckoo land plan, would see the vast majority of local fans priced out of going to see their club week in week out.
Yeah, that's not a very high moral standard at all.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,753
  mundus vult decipi
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 05:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:11:49 pm
Completely destroying domestic football in every league in Europe is absolutely not moving in the right direction.

Anyone that thinks otherwise in an imbecile.
Yes!!!

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 06:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:34:47 pm
Moral standards that, all over Europe in your cloud cuckoo land plan, would see the vast majority of local fans priced out of going to see their club week in week out.
Yeah, that's not a very high moral standard at all.

Considering that the vast majority of the ESL revenues will be from TV rights, there is no reason to think that the ticket prices will increase above the current level of the league or the CL tickets. Of course, this was one of the arguments Neville and the likes used, and people still believe it.

The bottom line is, the biggest losers from the creation of the European Super League would be Sky Sports and beIN Sports, as well as the parasites at the PL and UEFA. But, since you are siding with them as protectors of the traditional values and football culture, I can't say much to convince you otherwise. After all, people voted for Brexit and for the Tories, and people are always right ...
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,626
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 06:55:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:36:32 pm
Considering that the vast majority of the ESL revenues will be from TV rights, there is no reason to think that the ticket prices will increase above the current level of the league or the CL tickets. Of course, this was one of the arguments Neville and the likes used, and people still believe it.

The bottom line is, the biggest losers from the creation of the European Super League would be Sky Sports and beIN Sports, as well as the parasites at the PL and UEFA. But, since you are siding with them as protectors of the traditional values and football culture, I can't say much to convince you otherwise. After all, people voted for Brexit and for the Tories, and people are always right ...

I've clearly over estimated your intelligence. I keep making that mistake.

As with the top 4 predictions thread when you assumed my belief that we wouldn't finish top 4 despite me never declaring anything, you're also now assuming what I do or do not support in regards to this.

Maybe have a think about what it would cost for a North Belfast native, that is used to paying no more than £12 a home game or £20 max including travel for an away game following Cliftonville.
You think having them in whatever tier of your ESL, traveling around Europe every other weekend to the back end of Kazakhstan, Bulgaria or Leichtenstein is viable?

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 07:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:55:54 pm
I've clearly over estimated your intelligence. I keep making that mistake.

As with the top 4 predictions thread when you assumed my belief that we wouldn't finish top 4 despite me never declaring anything, you're also now assuming what I do or do not support in regards to this.

Maybe have a think about what it would cost for a North Belfast native, that is used to paying no more than £12 a home game or £20 max including travel for an away game following Cliftonville.
You think having them in whatever tier of your ESL, traveling around Europe every other weekend to the back end of Kazakhstan, Bulgaria or Leichtenstein is viable?

Well, the clubs will have the financial means to subsidise the travelling fans. In fact, more fans from Belfast will travel around Europe with the ESL, than they do now in the UEFA competitions. And 23 home games watching better quality football is not something to overlook, especially since they will have the money to further upgrade Windsor Park and increase it's capacity ...
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,626
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 08:08:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:05:52 pm
Well, the clubs will have the financial means to subsidise the travelling fans. In fact, more fans from Belfast will travel around Europe with the ESL, than they do now in the UEFA competitions. And 23 home games watching better quality football is not something to overlook, especially since they will have the money to further upgrade Windsor Park and increase it's capacity ...

You should really educate yourself before talking shite in fairness.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021,
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,809
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 08:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:08:15 pm
You should really educate yourself before talking shite in fairness.


Flying Belfast to Liverpool is quicker than the merseyrail from Chester to Liverpool haha.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 08:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:08:15 pm
You should really educate yourself before talking shite in fairness.

Don't be too quick to judge. I assume fans of Glentoran, Linfield, Crusaders, Cliftonville and anyone else I've forgotten will join together in harmony and unity to support an ESL Belfast super club, and you will march through Europe as never before, backed by 25,000 at every away game once every clued up person in town realises the super club give away free business class flights to Barcelona and Milan every fortnight. No thoughts or regrets will linger in the minds, no sense of past rivalries, triumphs and defeats, just undiluted joy.

I'm sure Swansea and Cardiff fans will also unite to ensure they don't miss the boat, whilst everyone in London who isn't an Arsenal fan will rally behind the Gunners as London's sole representative.

Leeds fans will forget that their city is bigger than Liverpool and that they should have qualified if it hadn't been for the 'make it up as I go along and choose the 4 places that I think are biggest so my team can be in it' rule, and will all support Man United as they are their nearest super club. I mean, what option will they have, all of their clubs will disappear and be utterly irrelevant so they may as well jump on the bandwagon. There'll be no national champions because the leagues will fold through lack of legitimacy and without the biggest clubs, and we'll have just one champion in the entire continent every season. One is enough for 750 million people I reckon.

I'm sure at some point we'll wonder why we bothered with domestic leagues, local rivalries, getting buses and trains to away games, being able to watch an entire league season without needing to renew our passports. Such days will be over, the future will be bright

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:45:32 pm by Macc77 »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,626
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 08:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 08:42:52 pm
Don't be too quick to judge. I assume fans of Glentoran, Linfield, Crusaders, Cliftonville and anyone else I've forgotten will join together in harmony and unity to support an ESL Belfast super club, and you will march through Europe as never before, backed by 25,000 at every away game once every clued up person in town realises the super club give away free business class flights to Barcelona and Milan every fortnight. No thoughts or regrets will linger in the minds, no sense of past rivalries, triumphs and defeats, just undiluted joy.

I'm sure Swansea and Cardiff fans will also unite to ensure they don't miss the boat, whilst everyone in London who isn't an Arsenal fan will rally behind the Gunners as London's sole representative.

Leeds fans will forget that their city is bigger than Liverpool and that they should have qualified if it hadn't been for the 'make it up as I go along and choose the 4 places that I think are biggest so my team can be in it' rule, and will all support Man United as they are their nearest super club. I mean, what option will they have, all of their clubs will disappear and be utterly irrelevant so they may as well jump on the bandwagon. There'll be no national champions because the leagues will fold through lack of legitimacy and without the biggest clubs, and we'll have just one champion in the entire continent every season. One is enough for 750 million people I reckon.

I'm sure at some point we'll wonder why we bothered with domestic leagues, local rivalries, getting buses and trains to away games, being able to watch an entire league season without needing to renew our passports. Such days will be over, the future will be bright

Yeah I did jump the gun there I think. That sounds like Utopia.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 09:06:02 pm »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,626
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:06:02 pm


I hope this question isn't too difficult for you. If it is, let me know and I'll see if my 6 year old child's primary 2 teacher can put it in easier terms.

Are the only 2 options your way or Gary Neville's way?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,439
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #226 on: Today at 12:05:07 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm
I hope this question isn't too difficult for you. If it is, let me know and I'll see if my 6 year old child's primary 2 teacher can put it in easier terms.

Are the only 2 options your way or Gary Neville's way?
;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #227 on: Today at 12:31:13 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm
I hope this question isn't too difficult for you. If it is, let me know and I'll see if my 6 year old child's primary 2 teacher can put it in easier terms.

Are the only 2 options your way or Gary Neville's way?

Well, you are free to propose a third way, but apart from some rumblings about the Premier League and UEFA suddenly becoming this bastion of courage, integrity and competence, I am yet to see anything else ...
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,335
  • * * * * * *
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:02:20 am »
Quote from: Mozology on May 21, 2023, 10:30:11 am
If our title winning season had been voided I would've been more than happy for us to leave the Premiership and join another league

Not as anti the ESL as many are, just didn't understand why they invited the Petroleum clubs to be a part of it.
An honest question: why weren't you anti ESL?
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #229 on: Today at 11:49:37 am »
The actual ESL as a concept to replace the CL was worthy of merit. Sky and the likes of Neville tried to con people that this meant an end to domestic football and no club ever being able to work through the leagues, be promoted, win the Cup, etc. It was obviously nonsense from a broadcaster who feared losing their role and their influence.

The questions that sensible people asked related to how it would develop beyond the initial idea. Was the ESL devised to just be a midweek CL replacement with guaranteed amounts of games for all clubs, or was it the first step to those clubs leaving their domestic comps and the ESL becoming THE league. Those questions were never answered, and so Neville and co. were able to dictate the narrative and tell everyone that the ESL was going to be THE league for the 6 biggest clubs and therefore the PL and domestic football would be destroyed by virtue of the top of the pyramid being a closed shop.

For some to think that the argument is either pro ESL or pro Neville is stupid in the extreme. I saw through Neville's propaganda immediately, others maybe didn't. But it isn't a black and white 'pick one, oppose the other' situation, and only those who feel passionately about one of the two options really tries to make it out to be that way.

I am not a fan of the PL model (despite somebody who doesn't read other peoples posts saying I and others are), I'd rip it up and start again, setting new rules, new restrictions and an element of fairness to proceedings. Some would say we're never getting that back, maybe not, but the history and culture of football is IMO too important to kill it because the present model isn't fair. Once you've done it, you can't go back, it's done. And I would need a far better alternative than the one proposed when thinking of doing something so monumental.

So, I dislike both the current PL and the ESL idea argued for on here. But... the PL is still in some way attached to something I grew up with and loved, whereas the ESL idea isn't. It isn't comparable to the old European Cup in any way, it is an artificial concept sticking clubs together based on size of city and prestige of club. It would be a disaster. But thinking it would be a disaster doesn't mean the current thing is great, and I'm baffled why some try to frame it that way.

To counter the stupid argument's that those opposed to this idea are John Bull type little Englanders who hate Europe and are only concerned with football within these borders, I'll ask these questions.

What happens to the Rome and Turin derbies once two of the four are in ESL and the others becomes irrelevant?
What happens to the Dortmund-Schalke rivalry when the same happens?
What happens to the three-way intercity rivalries in Athens and Istanbul when one or two of the three are left out?
What happens to all those rivalries in Belfast if one club gets in at the expense of the rest?
What will fans do when their national competitions become illegitimate mickey mouse leagues underneath the ESL, devoid of prestige because winning them will be hollow and pointless without the glory of beating the big boys?

For a football fan to say Lazio are irrelevant to Roma, or Torino are irrelevant to Juventus, or AEK are irrelevant to Olympiacos, or Beşiktaş are irrelevant to Galatasaray, or Espanyol are irrelevant to Barcelona (see the celebrations last week), or indeed, Everton are irrelevant to Liverpool, would indicate to me that football at the highest level means nothing more than glamour and entertainment, viewed on tv. What would be lost would not be a loss for them, but it would be for many. And to think that doesn't mean we're buying the crap of Neville and Sky, it means we are football fans that value the local and the continental in equal measure.

End of the day, the mission was successful. The thread was hijacked, an ego has been stroked, and a made up idea has been debated for days. I suppose people like me are the idiots for giving it attention.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,753
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #230 on: Today at 12:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:49:37 am
The actual ESL as a concept to replace the CL was worthy of merit. Sky and the likes of Neville tried to con people that this meant an end to domestic football and no club ever being able to work through the leagues, be promoted, win the Cup, etc. It was obviously nonsense from a broadcaster who feared losing their role and their influence.
Did you agree with the clearly stated plan that 15 of the 20 clubs, the 'founding clubs' were guaranteed permanent participation forever, no matter how shite they became, purely because of who they were on the date of founding? No 'relegation' out of the competition based on merit for them? Do you think that was sport?

What about the fact that there'd have been a double round robin group stage with 18, yes, that's eighteen, group games throughout the season, followed by knockout stages crammed at the end of the season, and what impact that would have on domestic seasons and player welfare?

It's easy to bandy about that 'Sky and Neville fooled everyone' thing as a way of dismissing opposition towards it, but many football fans are not quite that stupid, and were in fact genuinely opposed to something we did not see as sport, but permanent nose-in-trough money-making, regardless of what Neville or Sky had to say on the matter.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,626
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #231 on: Today at 12:53:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:31:13 am
Well, you are free to propose a third way, but apart from some rumblings about the Premier League and UEFA suddenly becoming this bastion of courage, integrity and competence, I am yet to see anything else ...

I don't get paid enough to propose a 3rd way. I'm a low paid Civil Servant, not a corrupt PL or UEFA official.

For the record, Gary Neville is a dickhead. My opinion does not match his. I wasn't completely against the original ESL, and I'd still hope something else is explored that makes football fairer and more accessible for the working class supporter.

But I also think your idea is one of the worst ideas on any subject I've ever read in my life  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #232 on: Today at 01:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:24:14 pm
Did you agree with the clearly stated plan that 15 of the 20 clubs, the 'founding clubs' were guaranteed permanent participation forever, no matter how shite they became, purely because of who they were on the date of founding? No 'relegation' out of the competition based on merit for them? Do you think that was sport?

What about the fact that there'd have been a double round robin group stage with 18, yes, that's eighteen, group games throughout the season, followed by knockout stages crammed at the end of the season, and what impact that would have on domestic seasons and player welfare?

It's easy to bandy about that 'Sky and Neville fooled everyone' thing as a way of dismissing opposition towards it, but many football fans are not quite that stupid, and were in fact genuinely opposed to something we did not see as sport, but permanent nose-in-trough money-making, regardless of what Neville or Sky had to say on the matter.

No, I didn't agree with it, I thought I explained that it was 'worthy of merit' as an idea, but I didn't support it the way it came out and think I explained that the lack of information on long-term plans and the closed shop nature were easy to oppose. But I may have been pre-occupied on something else and didn't explain myself fully.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #233 on: Today at 02:32:50 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on May 21, 2023, 04:32:25 pm
I'm going here next Saturday (it's 2hr45m from me  :o )

https://www.clermontfoot.com/

See if I like it.  :P

Off here tomorrow - the missus is coming along too, so we're gonna spent the night there too. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #234 on: Today at 04:15:35 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:32:50 pm
Off here tomorrow - the missus is coming along too, so we're gonna spent the night there too. :)

Hope it's enjoyable. I only know of Clermont as a RU town, so hope the footy club impresses you. From the look at the league table seems they've had a decent season and have re-established themselves in the top flight.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #235 on: Today at 04:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:53:09 pm
I don't get paid enough to propose a 3rd way. I'm a low paid Civil Servant, not a corrupt PL or UEFA official.

For the record, Gary Neville is a dickhead. My opinion does not match his. I wasn't completely against the original ESL, and I'd still hope something else is explored that makes football fairer and more accessible for the working class supporter.

But I also think your idea is one of the worst ideas on any subject I've ever read in my life  :D

I think that the original ESL idea was awful, and completely unprepared. Collecting the top clubs only from the top 5 leagues, including Man City and Chelsea, completely overlooking traditional big clubs from the smaller leagues who have even won the European Cup, was a complete bullshit.

Any professional continental league must include the clubs from all European countries (or at least the majority of them), even if that means 3 or 4 tiers with 72 to 96 clubs. Only that way the fans from all countries will consider the ESL something close to them.

There is no real chance of LFC playing the likes of Vardar Skopje or Slovan Bratislava in the ESL. These clubs will always be in the 3rd or 4th tier of the ESL, while LFC will always be in the 1st one, unless something terrible happens, and we are relegated to the lower tiers.

I know that for a football fan from England clubs even from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland don't mean much, but the reality is that the ESL would inject money into these countries' football, and will allow for them to keep their most talented young players at home for much longer. Instead of going to the academies of the English clubs at the age of 14-15, the young players from these countries will develop and play some respectable level club football in their home countries, until they are finally ready to join the very best European clubs as senior players.

This will be the same for all the countries around Europe outside the top 5. European powerhouses like Ajax or Benfica will once again compete at the top, and the likes of Red Star Belgrade or Steaua Bucharest will once again have strong teams.

To summarize, the idea about the ESL that I am pushing for is a pretty socialist idea of spreading the football wealth around entire Europe, instead of concentrating it in a few leagues, or even worse, in a few clubs.

Of course, this ESL model could only work if the state owned clubs are not allowed into the league system. Even more important, a 100% fair model of revenue sharing must be implemented, so the revenues from the ESL will be fairly distributed to all European countries, based on very strict criteria.

The salary cap is a must, with strict control of the spending, and severe punishments (including ejection from the ESL league system) for the cheating clubs.

A strong and proffesional refereeing organisation is also a must, with the best referees from around the World hired, as the pinnacle of the refereeing profession.

And last, but not least, the farming system. These ESL clubs, especially from the 3rd and 4th tier, will first look for talent close to their locations. It will be in their best financial interest to invest in academies in their own countries, with competent coaches and modern facilities, instead of paying big money for foreign players. Lets not forget, Red Star Belgrade were the European Cup winners with only Yugoslav players, apart from Belodedici who was a Serbian from Romania ...
« Last Edit: Today at 04:44:44 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #236 on: Today at 05:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 04:15:35 pm
Hope it's enjoyable. I only know of Clermont as a RU town, so hope the footy club impresses you. From the look at the league table seems they've had a decent season and have re-established themselves in the top flight.

Ta! :)

Yeah, I'm not expecting too much - but just to be a live game in a stadium will be a bonus.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
