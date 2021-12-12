The actual ESL as a concept to replace the CL was worthy of merit. Sky and the likes of Neville tried to con people that this meant an end to domestic football and no club ever being able to work through the leagues, be promoted, win the Cup, etc. It was obviously nonsense from a broadcaster who feared losing their role and their influence.



The questions that sensible people asked related to how it would develop beyond the initial idea. Was the ESL devised to just be a midweek CL replacement with guaranteed amounts of games for all clubs, or was it the first step to those clubs leaving their domestic comps and the ESL becoming THE league. Those questions were never answered, and so Neville and co. were able to dictate the narrative and tell everyone that the ESL was going to be THE league for the 6 biggest clubs and therefore the PL and domestic football would be destroyed by virtue of the top of the pyramid being a closed shop.



For some to think that the argument is either pro ESL or pro Neville is stupid in the extreme. I saw through Neville's propaganda immediately, others maybe didn't. But it isn't a black and white 'pick one, oppose the other' situation, and only those who feel passionately about one of the two options really tries to make it out to be that way.



I am not a fan of the PL model (despite somebody who doesn't read other peoples posts saying I and others are), I'd rip it up and start again, setting new rules, new restrictions and an element of fairness to proceedings. Some would say we're never getting that back, maybe not, but the history and culture of football is IMO too important to kill it because the present model isn't fair. Once you've done it, you can't go back, it's done. And I would need a far better alternative than the one proposed when thinking of doing something so monumental.



So, I dislike both the current PL and the ESL idea argued for on here. But... the PL is still in some way attached to something I grew up with and loved, whereas the ESL idea isn't. It isn't comparable to the old European Cup in any way, it is an artificial concept sticking clubs together based on size of city and prestige of club. It would be a disaster. But thinking it would be a disaster doesn't mean the current thing is great, and I'm baffled why some try to frame it that way.



To counter the stupid argument's that those opposed to this idea are John Bull type little Englanders who hate Europe and are only concerned with football within these borders, I'll ask these questions.



What happens to the Rome and Turin derbies once two of the four are in ESL and the others becomes irrelevant?

What happens to the Dortmund-Schalke rivalry when the same happens?

What happens to the three-way intercity rivalries in Athens and Istanbul when one or two of the three are left out?

What happens to all those rivalries in Belfast if one club gets in at the expense of the rest?

What will fans do when their national competitions become illegitimate mickey mouse leagues underneath the ESL, devoid of prestige because winning them will be hollow and pointless without the glory of beating the big boys?



For a football fan to say Lazio are irrelevant to Roma, or Torino are irrelevant to Juventus, or AEK are irrelevant to Olympiacos, or Beşiktaş are irrelevant to Galatasaray, or Espanyol are irrelevant to Barcelona (see the celebrations last week), or indeed, Everton are irrelevant to Liverpool, would indicate to me that football at the highest level means nothing more than glamour and entertainment, viewed on tv. What would be lost would not be a loss for them, but it would be for many. And to think that doesn't mean we're buying the crap of Neville and Sky, it means we are football fans that value the local and the continental in equal measure.



End of the day, the mission was successful. The thread was hijacked, an ego has been stroked, and a made up idea has been debated for days. I suppose people like me are the idiots for giving it attention.