I don't disagree with your points on why domestic football is as important as you say - in fact I relish many of them - but we (being the fanbase as a wider entity) do bemoan many of those aspects also, or more accurately what they bring (see the hate chanting, general stupidity of other clubs fans, the banter bullshit spouted by Sky and on Twitter and how it riles things up).



We also tend to champion European refereeing, the fan cultures abroad, and the styles of play



It is a set of very fine margins between the positives and negatives of both - in my opinion - and I can see why people (both local and from afar) would want to escape the bullshit of the Prem and embrace what is seen as a better footballing environment in European circles (but also acknowledging that UEFA themselves are corrupt) and look for something that tries to square all of it.



All entirely fair enough. I'm no fan of the PL model and I barely recognise some aspects of the game compared to the one I grew up with. I also enjoy that when we play non English sides we actually appear to be respected for our history instead of being berated with poverty and tragedy chanting, which grinds me down as much as anyone else. So yes, if we could start all over I very much doubt we'd want to end up here.My issue isn't with the idea of a European league that replaces European competitions, it's a European League that becomes THE league. As much as sticking dots on maps and talking about fairness sounds romantic and exciting, familiarity will breed the same contempt IMO.Playing Barcelona or Juventus should be the exception, the icing on the cake, not the norm. Give it 5 years and nothing will be special about it anymore, and playing Anderlecht or Legia Warsaw won't feel special to begin with, let alone down the line. We'd be replacing the norm with the exception, and then making the exception the new norm, and once that happens that's all we'll have.Others have made the very relevant point about match going fans. For some, going to away games is a way of life, something that binds them.to the club and to a set of mates every fortnight, it's not a day out or an 'experience', and taking that away from many by telling them that they have to do 15 Euro aways every season to continue their way of life would ruin the link completely.It's an idea of those who have no perception of what any of that means. And whilst I'm all in favour of complete change domestically and internationally, I don't want us to lose one just for the sake of the other, especially when the idea being discussed is so bloody awful.