Author Topic: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?  (Read 5160 times)

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
Miles wide of the mark, its the tourists who will fuck off and it'll be the locals and English supporters who go the game. There's fellas been going decades at all clubs, they go home and away regardless of what they win, its in their blood. Newcastle have had average attendences of over 51,000 for years before the Saudis bought them, we've had obver 20,000 on our ST waiting list for over 20 years, I went on the list in 2003 and am still 3,000 from the front.

You really have no clue about Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool supporters want for their club to compete for the top honors. With the Premier League and the Champions League out of reach permanently, the interest for the very expensive tickets will decrease. Of course, there always will be a core of supporters who will be going to every home and away game, but it won't be the same. One of these days, you will accept that the Premier League is fucked to it's core. When that day comes, you will think twice before giving your hard earned money so you can see Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia or Qatar winning yet another English league title ...
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
You just do not get what it is to support this club due to birthplace, not because you saw them winning things on the telly
An armchair speaking for all match going fans  ;D
He's even fucked off his armchair because of the sportswashers.
Look, my local club Vardar Skopje was in the Second Division this season, and I still watched all the home games and most of the aways. Than again, I have also watched LFC on more than 30 occasions during my lifetime, mostly in Central, Southern and South-East Europe, and I will continue to do so. Of course, I am not renewing my cable subscription for the Premier League for next season, since I am no longer giving a single cent to those corrupt bastards ...
you do realise that the state-owned clubs would be in the ESL too
According to the second ESL project that is being discussed with over 80 European clubs, they won't be ...
Is that including the original sports washers, Real?
Unfortunately, they will be part of it ...
It continually baffles me who you think you're chatting with on here.

Liverpool are a European club, our fanbase cherish and value the concept of continental competition, and we have added to it immeasurably over the last 50 years or more. We aren't John Bull type little Englanders clinging on to the idea that English football is the be all and end all at the expense of anyone else, and we never have been.

Just because some of us think your utopian ESL idea is awful doesn't mean we want nothing but domestic football. We want Liverpool to be the cream of the crop both domestically and internationally, because both matter. Domestic football is where the traditions exist, where our old rivals and tribal opponents exist, and the continent is where our history has taken us. Both matter.

But to you one doesn't matter because you don't value the local over the continental, it's all about some grand project that suits your version of football. It's fine, your opinions are as valid and as stupid as mine or anyone elses, but you do seem to miss something quite often.

Your lack of understanding as to why some of us care about what Everton do was another clue in this. Liverpool are a club with local and traditional rivals, we aren't a project to stick your pan European ideas to and expect everyone to be as excited as you about it.

I don't disagree with your points on why domestic football is as important as you say - in fact I relish many of them - but we (being the fanbase as a wider entity) do bemoan many of those aspects also, or more accurately what they bring (see the hate chanting, general stupidity of other clubs fans, the banter bullshit spouted by Sky and on Twitter and how it riles things up).

We also tend to champion European refereeing, the fan cultures abroad, and the styles of play

It is a set of very fine margins between the positives and negatives of both - in my opinion - and I can see why people (both local and from afar) would want to escape the bullshit of the Prem and embrace what is seen as a better footballing environment in European circles (but also acknowledging that UEFA themselves are corrupt) and look for something that tries to square all of it.
I don't disagree with your points on why domestic football is as important as you say - in fact I relish many of them - but we (being the fanbase as a wider entity) do bemoan many of those aspects also, or more accurately what they bring (see the hate chanting, general stupidity of other clubs fans, the banter bullshit spouted by Sky and on Twitter and how it riles things up).

We also tend to champion European refereeing, the fan cultures abroad, and the styles of play

It is a set of very fine margins between the positives and negatives of both - in my opinion - and I can see why people (both local and from afar) would want to escape the bullshit of the Prem and embrace what is seen as a better footballing environment in European circles (but also acknowledging that UEFA themselves are corrupt) and look for something that tries to square all of it.

All entirely fair enough. I'm no fan of the PL model and I barely recognise some aspects of the game compared to the one I grew up with. I also enjoy that when we play non English sides we actually appear to be respected for our history instead of being berated with poverty and tragedy chanting, which grinds me down as much as anyone else. So yes, if we could start all over I very much doubt we'd want to end up here.

My issue isn't with the idea of a European league that replaces European competitions,  it's a European League that becomes THE league. As much as sticking dots on maps and talking about fairness sounds romantic and exciting, familiarity will breed the same contempt IMO.

Playing Barcelona or Juventus should be the exception, the icing on the cake, not the norm. Give it 5 years and nothing will be special about it anymore, and playing Anderlecht or Legia Warsaw won't feel special to begin with,  let alone down the line. We'd be replacing the norm with the exception, and then making the exception the new norm, and once that happens that's all we'll have.

Others have made the very relevant point about match going fans. For some, going to away games is a way of life, something that binds them.to the club and to a set of mates every fortnight, it's not a day out or an 'experience', and taking that away from many by telling them that they have to do 15 Euro aways every season to continue their way of life would ruin the link completely.

It's an idea of those who have no perception of what any of that means. And whilst I'm all in favour of complete change domestically and internationally, I don't want us to lose one just for the sake of the other, especially when the idea being discussed is so bloody awful.
I don't disagree with your points on why domestic football is as important as you say - in fact I relish many of them - but we (being the fanbase as a wider entity) do bemoan many of those aspects also, or more accurately what they bring (see the hate chanting, general stupidity of other clubs fans, the banter bullshit spouted by Sky and on Twitter and how it riles things up).

We also tend to champion European refereeing, the fan cultures abroad, and the styles of play

It is a set of very fine margins between the positives and negatives of both - in my opinion - and I can see why people (both local and from afar) would want to escape the bullshit of the Prem and embrace what is seen as a better footballing environment in European circles (but also acknowledging that UEFA themselves are corrupt) and look for something that tries to square all of it.
It's not fine margins at all, it's something completely new and will be hugely destructive. We're not just talking about an alternative CL here, we're talking about an alternative to the PL. The bread and butter.

If you want to leave the PL, fine, start up a new league in England, or the UK. Set the paramaeters (e.g no state owned clubs) and invite others to join you. If two or three of the biggest clubs are in favour the FA will eventully come round to it.

it's like people are blinded by their dislike for the current PL and PGMOL set and think "Anything else is better". Well that's not true.

Unless you want Liverpool the club to be moved lock, stock and barrel to LA or Qatar or China or something in a few years time, because that's what will happen if the link between the club and it's commuity is severed.
All entirely fair enough. I'm no fan of the PL model and I barely recognise some aspects of the game compared to the one I grew up with. I also enjoy that when we play non English sides we actually appear to be respected for our history instead of being berated with poverty and tragedy chanting, which grinds me down as much as anyone else. So yes, if we could start all over I very much doubt we'd want to end up here.

My issue isn't with the idea of a European league that replaces European competitions,  it's a European League that becomes THE league. As much as sticking dots on maps and talking about fairness sounds romantic and exciting, familiarity will breed the same contempt IMO.

Playing Barcelona or Juventus should be the exception, the icing on the cake, not the norm. Give it 5 years and nothing will be special about it anymore, and playing Anderlecht or Legia Warsaw won't feel special to begin with,  let alone down the line. We'd be replacing the norm with the exception, and then making the exception the new norm, and once that happens that's all we'll have.

Others have made the very relevant point about match going fans. For some, going to away games is a way of life, something that binds them.to the club and to a set of mates every fortnight, it's not a day out or an 'experience', and taking that away from many by telling them that they have to do 15 Euro aways every season to continue their way of life would ruin the link completely.

It's an idea of those who have no perception of what any of that means. And whilst I'm all in favour of complete change domestically and internationally, I don't want us to lose one just for the sake of the other, especially when the idea being discussed is so bloody awful.

I can't disagree with any of that mate - I like Peter's version that he supports as a concept in the same way I enjoy going on FM12 and tweaking the settings to get prime Messi, Higuain, Modric and that in my Liverpool squad. It is, as you say, romantic and fun and exciting to see what could be with those conditions but it isn't "real" and the faults such as the struggle with travel for aways comes to the fore.

Looking at the away travel, it is double the maximum travel we would do in the CL going from Group to Final which is obviously a hell of an extra expense - although travel round the UK is far from cheap (costs the better part of £120 when I come back home for the game from London) but you might see the cost of travel to those away matches drop a bit at least with them being league fixtures rather than cup ones and so losing some of the allure.

