Poll

Every week PGMOL fuck us over. City are cheats. The league is shite....

I'd be very upset. The Premier League is the best competition there is
I would be a bit upset, but I can see the reasons for leaving
Chocolate Truffles
I'd be quite happy. The Premier league isn't what it was
I'd be delighted. Fuck them
I like cheesy wotsits covered in gravy. Mmmm.. Gravy....
Author Topic: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?  (Read 2798 times)

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:58:03 pm »
Ive voted that id be delighted. Fuck the premier league.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm
Just having a look at the map now and I see the problem in football terms - you are basically equidistant from everywhere.  Tough break. 

Yep!

Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm
On the other hand, you do get to live there so my sympathy is minimal.

Yep!  ;D
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:19:17 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 05:33:57 pm
The nearest city to me is Limoges - the local club (LFC and played in all red :D) was a sixth tier club but like many smaller clubs, they went bust in 2020 during the pandemic. :(

So, pretty much every club is hours away. Saud-owned 'La Berrichone' are the closest I can find. And they can now f*ck off!

Nantes and RS Paris are way out of the question though.

:)

Got a friend who lives near Limoges in the country. Married a French lad, settled there. He follows L'OM, which is nowhere near but good enough for me, I really like Marseille as a city, rough and ready, a bit dangerous but alot of fun, and that club have a very interesting history. I appreciate you're looking further down the ladder though and not looking for a LFC replacement.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:23:12 pm »
Fuck the Premier League and all the c*nts who sail her
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 07:19:17 pm
Got a friend who lives near Limoges in the country. Married a French lad, settled there. He follows L'OM, which is nowhere near but good enough for me, I really like Marseille as a city, rough and ready, a bit dangerous but alot of fun, and that club have a very interesting history. I appreciate you're looking further down the ladder though and not looking for a LFC replacement.

Yeah, Marseille is miles away but I do like 'dock' towns - as you say a bit dangerous.

Bordeaux is closer - but still a fair drive.

I'll figure something out.

:)

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:15:02 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 01:33:16 pm
Sorry, I meant missing out to Northampton for 'automatic'. My bad.

Oh wow! And beating Che's club is a bonus.  ;D

He'll be well chuffed.

Ta :D

[EDIT] I just called them - they're off to Wembley for the P/O Final next weekend. :D

I was doing a late run to Grangemouth yesterday and once I hit Scotland all I could get on DAB was 5Live, they kept flicking to the game, was funny as fuck when Salford thought they were back in it only for Stockport to score again 3 mins later ;D
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:34:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:15:02 pm
I was doing a late run to Grangemouth yesterday and once I hit Scotland all I could get on DAB was 5Live, they kept flicking to the game, was funny as fuck when Salford thought they were back in it only for Stockport to score again 3 mins later ;D

Ace!

The little lad is chuffed - he's going to London to see his team at Wembley. :D
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:41:20 pm »
I voted Chocolate Truffles.
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:42:47 pm »
World's best league my big fat arse. Fuck PGMOL the gang of Tories
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:44:45 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:34:31 pm
Ace!

The little lad is chuffed - he's going to London to see his team at Wembley. :D

Hope he has a brilliant day. Carlisle only finished 3 pts behind them in the league, so going to be a tough game, hope for his sake they win it.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:28:33 pm
I like wotsits Andy.

Wotsits are TIGHT!

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:52:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:44:45 pm
Hope he has a brilliant day. Carlisle only finished 3 pts behind them in the league, so going to be a tough game, hope for his sake they win it.

Thanks mate.

Yeah, that will be a looooooooooong drive home for his mum if not.  ;D
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:52:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:41:20 pm
I voted Chocolate Truffles.

Excellent choice sir. :D
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:59:29 pm »
For me it doesn't matter where we play, I'm a Red, I'll always be a Red and no matter where we play I'll always be a supporter.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:07:15 pm »
I really hate how they think they are untouchable and need no accountability. The hate and incident on referees at grassroot levels that they hide behind stems from their non competence at the highest level.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm »
As long as the state owned clubs are left out, I am 100% in favor of the European Super League. I would love to see it with 3 tiers and 72 clubs (maybe even 4 tiers and 96 clubs), promotion/relegation of 4 clubs between the tiers every season, no more than 4 clubs from one country and no more than 2 clubs from one city (so most of the European countries are involved), a professional refereeing organization with the best referees in the World, and of course, a fair distribution of the ESL revenues to all the involved clubs ...
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:44:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm
As long as the state owned clubs are left out, I am 100% in favor of the European Super League. I would love to see it with 3 tiers and 72 clubs (maybe even 4 tiers and 96 clubs), promotion/relegation of 4 clubs between the tiers every season, no more than 4 clubs from one country and no more than 2 clubs from one city (so most of the European countries are involved), a professional refereeing organization with the best referees in the World, and of course, a fair distribution of the ESL revenues to all the involved clubs ...

Super league with corrupt Italians and Real and Barca. Who else would be in it Bayern, Dortmund, Man Utd, Arsenal? Ajax? There isn't enough good teams in Europe. Yes the officials are shite but European ones are not much better.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:44:38 pm
Super league with corrupt Italians and Real and Barca.

At the moment, the most corrupt league is the Premier League. In Spain and Italy they are actually punishing the cheaters and the corrupt football officials ...
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:44:38 pm
Who else would be in it Bayern, Dortmund, Man Utd, Arsenal? Ajax? There isn't enough good teams in Europe. Yes the officials are shite but European ones are not much better.

Take the state owned clubs out, and you have your list of clubs ...

https://kassiesa.net/uefa/data/method5/trank2023.html

And the European referees are much better than the English ...
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:33:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm
Take the state owned clubs out, and you have your list of clubs ...

https://kassiesa.net/uefa/data/method5/trank2023.html

And the European referees are much better than the English ...

There are some bad ones. Like that Norweigan ref. Only have to look on some forums or videos showing the decisions Real and Barca get because they are the darlings of Europe. Its like they get dismissed. The pens in the City v Bayern game were not pens, how anyone think they were pens I don't know.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:52:13 am
Personally speaking, I wouldn't give 2 fucks if professional football ended tomorrow. Not because of referees though. As a grown up, I've enough self-awareness to recognise that my biases will never allow me to impartially assess the performance of any match official. I'm also not naive enough to think that the best way to end domestic footballing corruption is by starting a new tournament with the likes of Madrid, Juve, PSG etc. Call me a skeptic but European football has never really been known for its ethical transparency, has it?. No, the reason I'm happy for the sport to disappear down the shit pan is because of the hyper-consumerism that now infests it, along with all the painfully insufferable shit storm of podcasts/phone ins/YouTube personalities/Sky Saturation that now surrounds it. Both of which will only sink their teeth in even further if an ESL is ever formed. So yeah, fuck the ESL, fuck your face, and fuck football. What you think of that? :)

+1

Not to mention the insufferable social media avalanches of online bullying and mindless shit-posting.

I despise modern football but I love Liverpool, so I'm hanging on to it with a thread. It's a very thin thread by now.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:41:05 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm
I thought so.

I think they still are to be honest

Because it was about money!! Sportswashing had no baring on the Super League stuff, it was all about money so those sides were always gonna be included. It was played up as some way to save football but it was centred around money and greed
Yep. It would have been the biggest concentration of wealth and privilege in all sport, more than  F1 or golf or the Eton Wall Game. It would have become very ugly very quickly and no matter what was claimed there is no way that states and sportwashers would have been barred or adequeately neutralised. After all, owners of clubs want the option to sell their club to very, very rich buyers one day so they will not be barring such buyers from ownership or making it unattractive to them. Turkeys do not vote for Christmas.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:43:11 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:29:18 am
Still are apparently. I honestly believe nobody would have been as arsed nationally if they had realised it was a champions league alternative and not taking those teams out their own domestic leagues. Id have still been cautious over it, but UEFA are basically using the template themselves now and nobody has said a word. The different is UEFA is taking the money for themselves and one of the Oil Clubs has a big say in the rubbing.
The other difference is that the proposed ESL would have been a sinecure for life for the 'top teams', with no possibility of not participating, even if they became shite. No possibility of being 'relegated' from it so as not to have European football.

It was a bollocks idea and it's bizarre that people keep lauding it just because they are angry at the PL and PGMOL

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm
As long as the state owned clubs are left out, I am 100% in favor of the European Super League. I would love to see it with 3 tiers and 72 clubs (maybe even 4 tiers and 96 clubs), promotion/relegation of 4 clubs between the tiers every season, no more than 4 clubs from one country and no more than 2 clubs from one city (so most of the European countries are involved), a professional refereeing organization with the best referees in the World, and of course, a fair distribution of the ESL revenues to all the involved clubs ...
So NOT the ESL, then?

Instead of just namechecking the ESL in every thread why don't you say what you really mean, which is that you want Liverpool to leave the PL and play in a new league that is designed to exactly match your own wishes and preferences. Everything about it will be exactly in line with your views. No clubs which you don't want therein will be allowed to join. The officiating will be just as you want it to be with no possibility that those refs might end up being just as shite, if not worse, than the current lot.

Because of course that always happens in life; things regularly turn out exactly as you want them to be...

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:52:17 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:52:13 am
Modern footy is shite

Are you seriously suggesting the current state of football is rubbish?

You dont like the shift from critical football analysis to clickbait vermin journalism?
You prefer the boring insight of ex players and football professionals over the musings of @ClinicalPogba from Twitter and FootyBanterSportLad from TikTok?
You think its a bad thing that the game is no longer about sport, and just a consumer driven clickbait generator?

Pfft.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:59:19 am »
PGMOL is a closed shop. They circle the wagons on their own.

They have no oversight.

Clubs have little to no recourse.

Clubs need more input and more clarity.

Every match should have a report sent back to each club. And the report should be made public.

Of course, the PGMOL and Howard Webb will never allow it.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:00:45 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:59:19 am
PGMOL is a closed shop. They circle the wagons on their own.

They have no oversight.

Clubs have little to no recourse.

Clubs need more input and more clarity.

Every match should have a report sent back to each club. And the report should be made public.

Of course, the PGMOL and Howard Webb will never allow it.

banter culture allows this too. Fans wont join together against PGMOL because its more important to see their rivals suffer.
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:16:36 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:43:11 am
So NOT the ESL, then?

Instead of just namechecking the ESL in every thread why don't you say what you really mean, which is that you want Liverpool to leave the PL and play in a new league that is designed to exactly match your own wishes and preferences. Everything about it will be exactly in line with your views. No clubs which you don't want therein will be allowed to join. The officiating will be just as you want it to be with no possibility that those refs might end up being just as shite, if not worse, than the current lot.

Because of course that always happens in life; things regularly turn out exactly as you want them to be...

The first ESL proposal has failed, mostly because it was poorly prepared. What you are quoting above is very close to what will be the second ESL proposal, with over 80 clubs around Europe so far being contacted for their opinion and interest in the project.

The Premier League is a dying project, mostly because they failed to deal with the cheating of the oil clubs, but also because they failed to deal with the corruption in the refereeing organization. Of course, the fans in England will be the last to notice this serious drop in interest for the Premier League around Europe.

The improvement in quality of the Serie A clubs and the Bundesliga clubs, combined with the traditional popularity of Real Madrid and Barcelona, will make this new European Super League project a reality in the not so distant future, with or without the English clubs.

And it will be even more funny when English fans go to cities like Glasgow, Dublin or Cardiff to watch ESL games, because the two-horse race between Man City and Newcastle every season will be boring as fuck ...
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:21:46 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:16:36 am
The first ESL proposal has failed, mostly because it was poorly prepared. What you are quoting above is very close to what will be the second ESL proposal, with over 80 clubs around Europe so far being contacted for their opinion and interest in the project.

The Premier League is a dying project, mostly because they failed to deal with the cheating of the oil clubs, but also because they failed to deal with the corruption in the refereeing organization. Of course, the fans in England will be the last to notice this serious drop in interest for the Premier League around Europe.

The improvement in quality of the Serie A clubs and the Bundesliga clubs, combined with the traditional popularity of Real Madrid and Barcelona, will make this new European Super League project a reality in the not so distant future, with or without the English clubs.

And it will be even more funny when English fans go to cities like Glasgow, Dublin or Cardiff to watch ESL games, because the two-horse race between Man City and Newcastle every season will be boring as fuck ...
Would you like to buy a bridge?
Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #68 on: Today at 01:27:22 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:21:46 am
Would you like to buy a bridge?

There is football outside of the Premier League. The sooner English fans understand that, the sooner they will accept the inevitable. The first time you were tricked by the likes of Gary Neville, on behalf of the real owners of the Premier League, Sky Sports. The second time you will be left behind, and the ESL will start without you, if you still listen to the likes of Gary Neville ...

EDIT: And you will very soon change your opinion, once the Qataris fail to buy Man Utd and turn their attention to Everton ...
