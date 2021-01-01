Still are apparently. I honestly believe nobody would have been as arsed nationally if they had realised it was a champions league alternative and not taking those teams out their own domestic leagues. Id have still been cautious over it, but UEFA are basically using the template themselves now and nobody has said a word. The different is UEFA is taking the money for themselves and one of the Oil Clubs has a big say in the rubbing.



As long as the state owned clubs are left out, I am 100% in favor of the European Super League. I would love to see it with 3 tiers and 72 clubs (maybe even 4 tiers and 96 clubs), promotion/relegation of 4 clubs between the tiers every season, no more than 4 clubs from one country and no more than 2 clubs from one city (so most of the European countries are involved), a professional refereeing organization with the best referees in the World, and of course, a fair distribution of the ESL revenues to all the involved clubs ...



The other difference is that the proposed ESL would have been a sinecure for life for the 'top teams', with no possibility of not participating, even if they became shite. No possibility of being 'relegated' from it so as not to have European football.It was a bollocks idea and it's bizarre that people keep lauding it just because they are angry at the PL and PGMOLSo NOT the ESL, then?Instead of just namechecking the ESL in every thread why don't you say what you really mean, which is that you want Liverpool to leave the PL and play in a new league that is designed to exactly match your own wishes and preferences. Everything about it will be exactly in line with your views. No clubs which you don't want therein will be allowed to join. The officiating will be just as you want it to be with no possibility that those refs might end up being just as shite, if not worse, than the current lot.Because of course that always happens in life; things regularly turn out exactly as you want them to be...