So NOT the ESL, then?
Instead of just namechecking the ESL in every thread why don't you say what you really mean, which is that you want Liverpool to leave the PL and play in a new league that is designed to exactly match your own wishes and preferences. Everything about it will be exactly in line with your views. No clubs which you don't want therein will be allowed to join. The officiating will be just as you want it to be with no possibility that those refs might end up being just as shite, if not worse, than the current lot.
Because of course that always happens in life; things regularly turn out exactly as you want them to be...
The first ESL proposal has failed, mostly because it was poorly prepared. What you are quoting above is very close to what will be the second ESL proposal, with over 80 clubs around Europe so far being contacted for their opinion and interest in the project.
The Premier League is a dying project, mostly because they failed to deal with the cheating of the oil clubs, but also because they failed to deal with the corruption in the refereeing organization. Of course, the fans in England will be the last to notice this serious drop in interest for the Premier League around Europe.
The improvement in quality of the Serie A clubs and the Bundesliga clubs, combined with the traditional popularity of Real Madrid and Barcelona, will make this new European Super League project a reality in the not so distant future, with or without the English clubs.
And it will be even more funny when English fans go to cities like Glasgow, Dublin or Cardiff to watch ESL games, because the two-horse race between Man City and Newcastle every season will be boring as fuck ...