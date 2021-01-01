Personally speaking, I wouldn't give 2 fucks if professional football ended tomorrow. Not because of referees though. As a grown up, I've enough self-awareness to recognise that my biases will never allow me to impartially assess the performance of any match official. I'm also not naive enough to think that the best way to end domestic footballing corruption is by starting a new tournament with the likes of Madrid, Juve, PSG etc. Call me a skeptic but European football has never really been known for its ethical transparency, has it?. No, the reason I'm happy for the sport to disappear down the shit pan is because of the hyper-consumerism that now infests it, along with all the painfully insufferable shit storm of podcasts/phone ins/YouTube personalities/Sky Saturation that now surrounds it. Both of which will only sink their teeth in even further if an ESL is ever formed. So yeah, fuck the ESL, fuck your face, and fuck football. What you think of that?