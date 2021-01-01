Years ago I'd have been well against the idea of the ESL, but the Premier League is a complete joke.
IF the PGMOL isn't utterly corrupt then they are absolutely the worst officials I've seen in any league and at any level. When you watch lower league or even non league games, the referees show competence and an understanding of the game and you can see the decisions they make all make sense in the context of the game.
PGMOL officials are fucking rank at best, cheating fucking gobshites would probably be a fair assessment.
Doesn't matter who is playing, but the officials decide most games with their joke refereeing, bias, shady VAR decisions and absolute fucking incompetence/outright cheating.
I'd personally be delighted if we fucked off this shithouse league and formed a leage where football is king and not these dickheads.
When you add the outright, sanctioned cheating of City and their free pass with the media then this decision becomes a no-brainer.
Fuck it off. Cheating c*nts.