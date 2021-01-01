Poll

Every week PGMOL fuck us over. City are cheats. The league is shite....

I'd be very upset. The Premier League is the best competition there is
I would be a bit upset, but I can see the reasons for leaving
Chocolate Truffles
I'd be quite happy. The Premier league isn't what it was
I'd be delighted. Fuck them
I like cheesy wotsits covered in gravy. Mmmm.. Gravy....
Author Topic: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?  (Read 458 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« on: Today at 09:25:57 am »
Years ago I'd have been well against the idea of the ESL, but the Premier League is a complete joke.

IF the PGMOL isn't utterly corrupt then they are absolutely the worst officials I've seen in any league and at any level. When you watch lower league or even non league games, the referees show competence and an understanding of the game and you can see the decisions they make all make sense in the context of the game.

PGMOL officials are fucking rank at best, cheating fucking gobshites would probably be a fair assessment.

Doesn't matter who is playing, but the officials decide most games with their joke refereeing, bias, shady VAR decisions and absolute fucking incompetence/outright cheating.


I'd personally be delighted if we fucked off this shithouse league and formed a leage where football is king and not these dickheads.

When you add the outright, sanctioned cheating of City and their free pass with the media then this decision becomes a no-brainer.

Fuck it off. Cheating c*nts.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:29:53 am »
Bring it on! As long as state owned clubs are not involve and definitely no PGMOL
Offline thejbs

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:31:25 am »
If this thread was on another forum wed be quoting it on here and laughing at the fans who posted it.
Offline Fromola

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:33:08 am »
I don't want to be in the Premier League but there needs to be something better to leave to. Super Leagues dreamed up by characters like Perez and Agnelli is not it.
Offline Iska

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:38:45 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:31:25 am
If this thread was on another forum wed be quoting it on here and laughing at the fans who posted it.
In fairness we also laugh at them here.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:43:47 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:38:45 am
In fairness we also laugh at them here.

Did you go to Anfield yesterday?
Offline ToneLa

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:48:31 am »
Depends on what the replacement was

In all honesty I would prefer the void club to be sanctioned down to League 2 and keep things as it is. The Super League idea wasn't attractive

What if City went into the Super League too??

Voting No, too unknowable - if the aim is to escape City then, well, I get it, but let's not run away when it is them at fault
Online A Red Abroad

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:50:25 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:48:31 am
let's not run away when it is them at fault

  :thumbup
Online Billy The Kid

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:52:13 am »
Personally speaking, I wouldn't give 2 fucks if professional football ended tomorrow. Not because of referees though. As a grown up, I've enough self-awareness to recognise that my biases will never allow me to impartially assess the performance of any match official. I'm also not naive enough to think that the best way to end domestic footballing corruption is by starting a new tournament with the likes of Madrid, Juve, PSG etc. Call me a skeptic but European football has never really been known for its ethical transparency, has it?. No, the reason I'm happy for the sport to disappear down the shit pan is because of the hyper-consumerism that now infests it, along with all the painfully insufferable shit storm of podcasts/phone ins/YouTube personalities/Sky Saturation that now surrounds it. Both of which will only sink their teeth in even further if an ESL is ever formed. So yeah, fuck the ESL, fuck your face, and fuck football. What you think of that? :)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:53:09 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:52:13 am
Personally speaking, I wouldn't give 2 fucks if professional football ended tomorrow. Not because of referees though. As a grown up, I've enough self-awareness to recognise that my biases will never allow me to impartially assess the performance of any match official. I'm also not naive enough to think that the best way to end domestic footballing corruption is by starting a new tournament with the likes of Madrid, Juve, PSG etc. Call me a skeptic but European football has never really been known for its ethical transparency, has it?. No, the reason I'm happy for the sport to disappear down the shit pan is because of the hyper-consumerism that now infests it, along with all the painfully insufferable shit storm of podcasts/phone ins/YouTube personalities/Sky Saturation that now surrounds it. Both of which will only sink their teeth in even further if an ESL is ever formed. So yeah, fuck the ESL, fuck your face, and fuck football. What you think of that? :)

Gosh!

:D
Online demain

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:59:18 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:52:13 am
Personally speaking, I wouldn't give 2 fucks if professional football ended tomorrow. Not because of referees though. As a grown up, I've enough self-awareness to recognise that my biases will never allow me to impartially assess the performance of any match official. I'm also not naive enough to think that the best way to end domestic footballing corruption is by starting a new tournament with the likes of Madrid, Juve, PSG etc. Call me a skeptic but European football has never really been known for its ethical transparency, has it?. No, the reason I'm happy for the sport to disappear down the shit pan is because of the hyper-consumerism that now infests it, along with all the painfully insufferable shit storm of podcasts/phone ins/YouTube personalities/Sky Saturation that now surrounds it. Both of which will only sink their teeth in even further if an ESL is ever formed. So yeah, fuck the ESL, fuck your face, and fuck football. What you think of that? :)

Yup, this is pretty much aligned with where I am. Only a complete moron thinks that the ESL will beckon in a more tolerable form of competition, not when all the sportswashers will be the among the first to be invited, given that the underlying objective of a closed shop is to earn the most money rather than promote an equitable playing field. There's no way back for the sport, so I'd rather it gets burned to the ground.
Online jillc

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:05:53 am »
People have said before going back to the old style leagues and just redoing them, putting in a fairer system where competition is allowed to occur up and down the different leagues. The moment the money was put into the game by Sky football has just deteriorated out of all control. It's all too often been about the "spectacle" rather than the good of the game itself. I don't want the super league that would be just another elitist league all about money and not about the things which really matter.
Offline Iska

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:21:57 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:43:47 am
Did you go to Anfield yesterday?
Just teasing, Andy. Fwiw I always assume youre in on the joke yourself, most of the time.
Quote from: demain on Today at 09:59:18 am
Yup, this is pretty much aligned with where I am. Only a complete moron thinks that the ESL will beckon in a more tolerable form of competition, not when all the sportswashers will be the among the first to be invited, given that the underlying objective of a closed shop is to earn the most money rather than promote an equitable playing field. There's no way back for the sport, so I'd rather it gets burned to the ground.
Pretty much, but its not going to burn down, the money owns it now and its not our game anymore.  Itll just turn more & more into the US sports leagues.

Its odd but when I look back on my own journey the thing that probably killed it the most was VAR.  Just something about VAR changed the whole nature of the thing, it stopped being about feeling like you were contributing to a slightly out-of-control laugh where anything might happen, and turned into being this event where you were watching experts measure what had happened.  Loads of other contributions too obviously, but there was just something basically insulting about being expected to care about it just the same after that.
Online tubby

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:23:46 am »
Money will ruin the game further over the next 10 years and we'll all still be watching it and complaining about it.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:28:17 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:23:46 am
Money will ruin the game further over the next 10 years and we'll all still be watching it and complaining about it.

I'm not sure I will.

I've been going to games since 1969 but I'm rapidly approaching the point where I'll pick a French team (possibly lower league) and get back to actually enjoying games (with all their imperfections) again.
Online Mozology

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:30:11 am »
If our title winning season had been voided I would've been more than happy for us to leave the Premiership and join another league

Not as anti the ESL as many are, just didn't understand why they invited the Petroleum clubs to be a part of it.
Online mikeb58

Re: If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:34:31 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:23:46 am
Money will ruin the game further over the next 10 years and we'll all still be watching it and complaining about it.

But more and more fans are fucking it off, all my mates don't bother now, I gave it up years ago. Watching Inside Anfield occasionally is all I do. I used to just to follow the in game thread on here but gave that up, it was full of players cheating, time wasting, shite officials, goals scored one minute, wrongly disallowed 5 minutes later.

Each to their own, but as long as the stadiums are full each week and subscribe to watch footy, nothing will change.

No good complaining after the game anymore, because you know full well pre match what's in store.
