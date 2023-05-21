No no Andy, you'll get told by some on here, the referees are paragons of virtue and they are not corrupt, they do not have an agenda against Liverpool and the Manchester referees are so professional they put bias aside and referee each game fairly.







PMGLOL is a failed project. A broken concept from the outset it has become rddled with venery and self-satisfaction and a breeding ground for individual, if not collective, corruption.It's an object lesson for how an officiating structure should NOT be organised. It needs dismantling totally, and publically marked as a failure so that any successor outfit will know what to avoid doing from the outset.The very concept of refereeing needs to change. The idea of an inviolable man in the middle who can do no wrong has to be ditched. Refs should be trained to put fairness and objectivity first. To valorise that above all else, with their own version of the Hippocratic Oath that they stick to becuase it is right.And thus to have the humility to accept that they can, and will, often be wrong and that being corrected is not an affront to their dignity. They should be actively seeking help from their assistants, includuding the video assistant to ensure that the correct decision is arrived at as often as possible, while also allowing the game to flow and not be held up every few minutes.Most of all they need to be actively screened for biases and any kind of prima donna ideas of self-importance. It might even be a good thing for them to remain anonymous. So they don't become 'stars' in themselves and start performing rather than officiating.Not holding my breath, like