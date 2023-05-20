fair enough, I did give myself a dozen lashes after typing that. And to put it in context, I have 2 young kids with ASD so I'm accustomed to sacrificing my own dignity and sense of logic and reason to the most bizarre whims and irrational demands. Fact remains though that our relationship with the refs is detrimental to the team.



It's not incompentance.



It's complete and clear corruption. The club should take that official and the VAR official to court and personally claim lost revenue against them. There is nothing in the rules to support their position.



It's clear and obvious corruption.



I understand what you're trying to say but appeasement never works; they just despise you more. We'd have to bribe them to get them to change - and none of us want us to become that kind of club - or use legal means, but I'm not sure legal means are open to us.On that score:But is that route open to us? I'd like nothing better than to see Tierney and co taken to court and their gobshite fuckwit decision making forensically analysed in the full glare of publicity.Our barrister, Lord Grabbo (or the current version) pointendly declaiming: "Mr Tierney, why not just admit it: you deliberately made decisions detrimental to the furtherance of my clients ambitions because you don't like them and because you are a dirty Manc who has writhing envy of Liverpool encoded in your DNA, and because you know you can get away with it. I put it to you, Mr Tierney, that you and several of your colleagues are not fit to referee a kiddies' kick about on your back garden, let alone a first class match featuring a team and manager you despise. The prosecution rests, m'lud"But can we actually take that route? I'm pretty sure the agreements of participation we have with the PL and the FA and UEFA forbid such actions, and that were we to do so we would be expelled from all competitions run by those organisations. It's be very odd indeed if they hadn't covered themselves against such legal recourse in the contracts they mandate.If anyone has any clear knowledge on this...?