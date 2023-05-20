« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'  (Read 13456 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,681
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 10:12:48 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:52:10 am
Honestly some people are reading way too much into some bad refereeing decisions.

It is hard not to when it happens so frequently, it's amazing how many soft free kicks rival teams get while our players get their shirts pulled, are barged off the ball and get nothing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,726
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 10:38:30 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:12:48 am
It is hard not to when it happens so frequently, it's amazing how many soft free kicks rival teams get while our players get their shirts pulled, are barged off the ball and get nothing.

We don't play to the same rules as the opposition. This is despite being a much more fair team, rather than one that looks to cheat their way through 90 minutes and play as little football as they can get away with.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,726
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:41:02 am »
Quote from: redintweed on Yesterday at 10:11:36 am
That refereeing performance was the officials giving Klopp the middle finger. It was embarassing to be honest. I still can't get over them not referring the Henderson penalty shout to the screen. Looked a definite touch to me. As for the disallowed goal, another poor decision. It definitely looked like the defender played at it. As for the Cody getting karate kicked, I think many should take a look at Jota's one against the Spuds. Arguably worse than Mings and never got sent so it probably evens up a little.

But surely PGMOL get called out over this? All game the referee gave them everything and our players were getting hacked all over and got nothing. The time wasting should have been nipped in the bud in the first half. Martinez was taking 20+ seconds to get rid of it everytime. If they are going to give yellows for time wsting, do it early and then give them another if they continue. Only way teams stop doiung it, is if they know there are consequences for continuing.

Overall it was quite a flat performance. TAA and Mo had below average games and Trent's defending for their goal is exactly why he should just be moved into midfield permanently and bring a decent RB in. I know we are playing this inverted RB thingy that City have mastered, but not sure we have the personnel to do the same. We will get exploited by lots better teams than Villa. Depends who we buy for midfield of course. So great for Bobby to score, just a shame we couldn't send them off with a win. I really feel we need a playmaker in midfield, a Kevin de Bruyne type who can constantly pick passes. That game was crying out for Darwin as well. Villa were playing a high line and no one was really running in behind. That left no room for the midfielders between the lines. Having Darwin making runs would have dropped them deeper and given us some space.

Very sad to see Bobby and Millie leave. Both had another season in them in my opinion. But Gakpo was obviously bought in to replace Bobby and Jones will take over Millie's squad spot next season once we get a couple more midfielders in. AOC was so desperately unlucky with that knee injury against Roma. He was just hitting his straps and was never the same when he finally came back. Lost his pace and never really got a look in. Keita has just been a permacrock. Talented no doubt. I think if he could have dodged the injuries, he would have been a real asset. Bit like Thiago at the moment.

Europa League it is next season then. Go and win that and consolidate a top 4 spot, bed the new signings in and challenge again the season after. I believe it would be a big ask to challenge next season but it's not out of the question if we get the signings right and hit the ground running.

Don't forget Alisson getting booked for time wasting against Brentford when he'd took less time on it than Brentford's keeper on their goal kicks who wasn't booked.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 am »
Ball in play hovered around the 50% mark yesterday. Time wasting seems to have got alot worse this season, its definitely drilled into the players
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,726
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:09:03 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:05:50 am
Ball in play hovered around the 50% mark yesterday. Time wasting seems to have got alot worse this season, its definitely drilled into the players

Fans should start demanding a reduction in ticket prices because they're only watching half a game now and it's constant stop-start.

Arsenal and Newcastle took time wasting. faking injuries and anything to break up the game, to new depths this season and as they've been successful with it (Arsenal top most of the season, Newcastle in top 4) and there's no fall out for them, everyone else has followed. Meanwhile we still play a fair game yet are punished more by the refs.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,055
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:27:57 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:05:50 am
Ball in play hovered around the 50% mark yesterday. Time wasting seems to have got alot worse this season, its definitely drilled into the players

Yeah, no fuckers want to play football against us. In one way I can understand it, as most know theyre inferior, and they can say theyre in the results business, not the entertainment one.

On the other hand thats Villa and Newcastle now who were winning at Anfield and who were causing us problems who could have beaten us if theyd stuck to their convictions but instead tried to stall and delay and ended up getting pegged back. Arsenal too actually.

Maybe next season well see more than about 3 sides come to Anfield and try and play us at football.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,662
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:29:22 am »
Villa fans moaning about the ref adding 19 minutes injury time, here's the thing you stupid c*nts, your team had those minutes to try and score too but you were more interested in time wasting than you were in playing football.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,801
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:31:16 am »
Referees need to stamp that stuff out early on. Its no good adding time on at the end as its more about trying to upset our rhythm.

Players taking advantage of the head injury protocol also need punishing. Ashley Young heading a cross away in the first half and then falling to the floor holding his head is ridiculous. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,943
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:38:30 am
We don't play to the same rules as the opposition. This is despite being a much more fair team, rather than one that looks to cheat their way through 90 minutes and play as little football as they can get away with.

Yesterday's diving and time-wasting was coached. They obviously see it as part of their tactics. Their players were going down even before the tackle was made and then immediately claiming for a yellow card. Referees don't seem to understand the game and are far too often conned by cheating to get free kicks.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,943
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:55:46 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:02:57 am
Something has to be done about time wasting as its cheating the fans. When the ball goes dead the clock should stop. In the last match, the ball was in play for less than 45 minutes. One half of the match the ball was out of play.

It would be quite easy to stop the clock when the ball goes out of play or the game is stopped or if the ball is in the hands of the goalkeeper.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,444
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 12:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on May 20, 2023, 09:34:41 pm
Theyre all from fucking Manchester. But by coincidence - these lads who liked football enough to make it a career, and grew up in the 90s - none of them supported one of the most successful club sides of all time on their doorstop. Incredible coincidence.

They all supported bum teams thats why they love cloggers so much
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 12:57:59 pm »
Thought it was strange yesterday when the ball went to Mo and the lines man flagged right away. Don't like the play to carry on but that's what happens until yesterday. And it didn't show the replay to see if he had got it right.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,444
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 12:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on May 20, 2023, 08:49:52 pm
How is this allowed to simply continue, season in and out? There are hours of video footage demonstrating the poor decision-making and often blatant bias, and yet, no one appears to be able to do anything about it.
Does my head in, really does.

One of the first things Riley did when he was the head of PGMOL was to do away with match performance assessors for his refs. He claimed data analysis would be able to assess them.
I cannot see how this can be done.
Yes, you can see how many free kicks and cards and penalties a ref has awarded, but how do you look at data and say you should have sent him off or you missed that penalty unless someone elses eyes are on the game.
A lad I worked with, ex pro, who had to stop playing due to injury, was an FA ref. When he got to the age where he couldnt keep up, he became an assessor. He used to say that he sat down afterwards with the ref and discussed ways to get better. He had no time whatsoever for Mike Riley.
VAR is supposed to be an assistant to the ref. Like the linesman. How many times does a linesman flag for an offence when the ref misses it. The culture is one of covering for each other.
Remember the farce of Moss trying to find a reason for giving that pen against us for Spurs?
Talking to the rest of his team (at that time, not supposed to happen) and decides to just give it anyway because he couldnt admit he was wrong.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,444
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 01:02:18 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:55:46 am
It would be quite easy to stop the clock when the ball goes out of play or the game is stopped or if the ball is in the hands of the goalkeeper.
When a keeper regularly has the ball in his hands for in excess of 20 seconds without any action from the ref, that referee should be nowhere near a game of football.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,444
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 01:08:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:12:48 am
It is hard not to when it happens so frequently, it's amazing how many soft free kicks rival teams get while our players get their shirts pulled, are barged off the ball and get nothing.

Paul Tierneys apprentice gets given the game because?

We hear all this bullshit about data being used to evaluate referees.
Well how about the look at the data and see that a team with 2/3 of possession is penalised twice as many times as the team that hardly has the ball.
Its not isolated. It is now a regular thing where we outfoul teams who hardly have the ball.
If we are given the advantage to allow play to flow its because we dont go down cheaply and usually retain possession. Its now a tactic for opposition teams to fall over when pressed, followed by a short rest on the grass to break the flow of the game.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,958
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 01:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:05:50 am
Ball in play hovered around the 50% mark yesterday. Time wasting seems to have got alot worse this season, its definitely drilled into the players

Definitely. Virtually every team does it and I was really disappointed in Villa yesterday as I like Emery and when they actually played football, they caused us problems. But the faking injuries and timewasting was pretty much like every team we come up against and as usual, they got away with it because refs don't act on it. And like you say, almost every team does it because it's drilled into them and that's because they know they can get away with it, especially with head injuries. Hate it all so much.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,664
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 01:35:37 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 08:25:38 am
The disallowed goal was absolutely outrageous. I just can't get my head around it.

Mings should have seen red. However our fans need to stop being biased. The same fans were saying Jota wasn't a red against Spurs. Imo no one could have argued if both players had been sent off. And no lfc fans is going to convince me otherwise in regards to the Jota incident. We would all want a red if the shoe was on the other foot. 100%

I'm still not giving up on top 4. Anything is possible. Hopefully Chelsea or Leicester get a result and it goes to the last day.
We might all want a red, and a red may even be correct for both, but the two incidents were NOT the same or the same type of foul. The only thing they had in common was a high foot.

Otherwise they were very different
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:38:00 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,664
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 01:38:11 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 03:27:43 am
:D fair enough, I did give myself a dozen lashes after typing that. And to put it in context, I have 2 young kids with ASD so I'm accustomed to sacrificing my own dignity and sense of logic and reason to the most bizarre whims and irrational demands. Fact remains though that our relationship with the refs is detrimental to the team.
I understand what you're trying to say but appeasement never works; they just despise you more. We'd have to bribe them to get them to change - and none of us want us to become that kind of club - or use legal means, but I'm not sure legal means are open to us.

On that score:

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:04:30 am
It's not incompentance.

It's complete and clear corruption. The club should take that official and the VAR official to court and personally claim lost revenue against them. There is nothing in the rules to support their position.

It's clear and obvious corruption.
But is that route open to us? I'd like nothing better than to see Tierney and co taken to court and their gobshite fuckwit decision making forensically analysed in the full glare of publicity.

Our barrister, Lord Grabbo (or the current version) pointendly declaiming: "Mr Tierney, why not just admit it: you deliberately made decisions detrimental to the furtherance of my clients ambitions because you don't like them and because you are a dirty Manc who has writhing envy of Liverpool encoded in your DNA, and because you know you can get away with it. I put it to you, Mr Tierney, that you and several of your colleagues are not fit to referee a kiddies' kick about on your back garden, let alone a first class match featuring a team and manager you despise. The prosecution rests, m'lud"

But can we actually take that route? I'm pretty sure the agreements of participation we have with the PL and the FA and UEFA forbid such actions, and that were we to do so we would be expelled from all competitions run by those organisations. It's be very odd indeed if they hadn't covered themselves against such legal recourse in the contracts they mandate.

If anyone has any clear knowledge on this...?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,958
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 01:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:26:13 am
Broken clock etc.

I heard a Liverpool podcast that was blaming Klopp v Spurs for our current treatment by refs.
First of all, lets not forget why he had a meltdown, which was yet another assault on Salah which was ignored. It was the same when he got a red v city. This starts with refs and salah - not with Klopp.

Second, it should not be in the officials gift to decide to punish a manager or a club because of previous actions. Their job is to referee the game according to the laws without fear or favour.Any retribution is going way beyond their remit and is by definition corrupt.

Being biased, obviously, but it does feel a bit like that, whether consciously or unconsciously. Taylor in the Brentford game was diabolical and thankfully there were no controversial incidents in that one and then yesterday there was another woeful reffing performance, culminating in our goal getting overturned.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,770
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 01:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:27:57 am
Yeah, no fuckers want to play football against us. In one way I can understand it, as most know theyre inferior, and they can say theyre in the results business, not the entertainment one.

On the other hand thats Villa and Newcastle now who were winning at Anfield and who were causing us problems who could have beaten us if theyd stuck to their convictions but instead tried to stall and delay and ended up getting pegged back. Arsenal too actually.

Maybe next season well see more than about 3 sides come to Anfield and try and play us at football.

The shithousery is very reminiscent of Atletico Madrid who, when they had to play football, were pretty good.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 01:45:44 pm »
My niece was in the kop yesterday and got some superb pics and videos mainly of Bobbie's song then afterwards with Milner signing loads of stuff and she got a pic with Bobby 😥

No idea why she had a Greek flag draped over her in one of them though 🤷

To add to this an LFC video of Milly with the kop crowd just came up on my Facebook feed and my niece is there with the Greek flag 😂
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:49:03 pm by reddebs »
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,681
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 01:50:03 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:08:52 pm

Paul Tierneys apprentice gets given the game because?

We hear all this bullshit about data being used to evaluate referees.
Well how about the look at the data and see that a team with 2/3 of possession is penalised twice as many times as the team that hardly has the ball.
Its not isolated. It is now a regular thing where we outfoul teams who hardly have the ball.
If we are given the advantage to allow play to flow its because we dont go down cheaply and usually retain possession. Its now a tactic for opposition teams to fall over when pressed, followed by a short rest on the grass to break the flow of the game.

They are definitely tactics being used by other teams because they are noticing the referees are giving very soft free kicks to teams which go down, in our games. Why is any other team not going to do it if the men in the middle are not bothering to stop it? As you point out we are usually on top of the fair League, yet we get penalised for incidents that other teams do not. It's crazy and don't tell me its not purposely done, as I no longer believe it. Every bloody commentary everyone is going on about it now and that's not normal.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,770
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 03:43:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:50:03 pm
They are definitely tactics being used by other teams because they are noticing the referees are giving very soft free kicks to teams which go down, in our games. Why is any other team not going to do it if the men in the middle are not bothering to stop it? As you point out we are usually on top of the fair League, yet we get penalised for incidents that other teams do not. It's crazy and don't tell me its not purposely done, as I no longer believe it. Every bloody commentary everyone is going on about it now and that's not normal.

The first manager to use these tactics was Claude Puel at Southampton when he talked about disrupting Liverpools engine or words to that effect about seven years ago.

And obviously Atletico.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,943
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 04:57:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:50:03 pm
They are definitely tactics being used by other teams because they are noticing the referees are giving very soft free kicks to teams which go down, in our games. Why is any other team not going to do it if the men in the middle are not bothering to stop it? As you point out we are usually on top of the fair League, yet we get penalised for incidents that other teams do not. It's crazy and don't tell me its not purposely done, as I no longer believe it. Every bloody commentary everyone is going on about it now and that's not normal.

As you said it is now the norm. As soon as any tackle comes in then the player flops to the ground and nearly always gets a freekick. It breaks up the rhythm of the game and allows them to take an attacking free kick where they can lob a ball in behind our defensive line and hope to get a chance. It's far easier doing this that from open play and that's why they do it.

The exact same tackle is rarely penalised against us as we try to stay on our feet. Poor Salah may as well wear a saddle as the defender is often trying to mount him (sorry for the mental picture).
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,055
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 05:10:43 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:43:30 pm
The first manager to use these tactics was Claude Puel at Southampton when he talked about disrupting Liverpools engine or words to that effect about seven years ago.

And obviously Atletico.

Dont remember what hat although was he manager when they beat us in the League Cup semi? There was also that Swansea boss who beat us soon after we signed Virgil who said we were mike a Ferrari and you had to put us in traffic or something like that.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
  • i neither know nor care
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 05:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:10:43 pm
Dont remember what hat although was he manager when they beat us in the League Cup semi? There was also that Swansea boss who beat us soon after we signed Virgil who said we were mike a Ferrari and you had to put us in traffic or something like that.

i like that analogy - and he was right
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,055
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 05:48:37 pm »
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,770
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 05:50:02 pm »
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 06:35:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:12:48 am
It is hard not to when it happens so frequently, it's amazing how many soft free kicks rival teams get while our players get their shirts pulled, are barged off the ball and get nothing.

I pretty much never comment on refs as I can't be arsed and I think a lot of it is a bit over the top.

Seems pretty clear to me yesterday that they had decided to punish Klopp though. Just so poor.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,785
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #429 on: Today at 12:18:57 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 