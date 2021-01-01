How is this allowed to simply continue, season in and out? There are hours of video footage demonstrating the poor decision-making and often blatant bias, and yet, no one appears to be able to do anything about it.

Does my head in, really does.



One of the first things Riley did when he was the head of PGMOL was to do away with match performance assessors for his refs. He claimed data analysis would be able to assess them.I cannot see how this can be done.Yes, you can see how many free kicks and cards and penalties a ref has awarded, but how do you look at data and say you should have sent him off or you missed that penalty unless someone elses eyes are on the game.A lad I worked with, ex pro, who had to stop playing due to injury, was an FA ref. When he got to the age where he couldnt keep up, he became an assessor. He used to say that he sat down afterwards with the ref and discussed ways to get better. He had no time whatsoever for Mike Riley.VAR is supposed to be an assistant to the ref. Like the linesman. How many times does a linesman flag for an offence when the ref misses it. The culture is one of covering for each other.Remember the farce of Moss trying to find a reason for giving that pen against us for Spurs?Talking to the rest of his team (at that time, not supposed to happen) and decides to just give it anyway because he couldnt admit he was wrong.