« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'  (Read 11152 times)

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,200
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:03:40 pm
Yeah, cheeky c*nt. I understood Rooney doing similar but that prick? Fucking state of their time wasting and fans too. Gobshites. I quite like Emery though i have to say.

I did, a lot, until today. Disgraceful tactics. I've never seen anything like it actually. If they were trying to go all out and needed a point or 3 to win the league or win ANYTHING I'd kinda excuse it. But that was fucking disgraceful.

Delighted Bobby got that moment and we got to send him (and Milner and Ox) off.

But the anger I'm feeling about what went on in that match today will last a while.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,891
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:02:39 pm
Who have we got fighting our cause though.

When Ferguson was at United they had the likes of David Gill as an administrator in senior positions at all the relevant bodies. He was vice chairman of the FA, he was vice Chairman of the G14 and sat on the UEFA executive committee.

We have had no marks like Ayre, Moores and now Hogan. We need a heavyweight football executive who commands respect and above all fights our corner.

I see this mentioned a fair bit. Like who? Who would be a good example of this?

Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,938
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 pm »
Even MOTD agreed that the Gakpo goal should have stood. How on earth VAR thought it was a clear mistake by the referee and how he thought it was a deflection is incredible.......incompetent.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm »
yet another goal conceded at the back post, seen that too many times now

Diaz struggled for whatever reason but he will get back to his level i'm sure - the time wasting going unpunished was a disgrace, the game is getting worse every year
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,604
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #364 on: Today at 12:52:31 am »
A very poor performance all round bar Alli I guess, but Bobby scored so thats what we'll remember in the future.

We didn't mess up CL today, a drab draw can happen anytime, especially after winning so many - we put ourselves here because we fucked up against the likes of Leeds, Bournemouth, Forest and Wolves.

Still think we shouldve had a pen and the decison to disallow our goal was probably a fuck you from the refs, bunch a tossers.

One thing we didn't see was Bobby's big grin, you could see how much this place means to him, guy was holding back tears.

Goodbye to to Annie Road as well, next time we see you you'll be bigger and nicer and even louder!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,994
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #365 on: Today at 01:06:23 am »
Bent as fucking. Still fucking fuming now you inbred fucking English inbred fucking c*nt
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,750
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #366 on: Today at 01:48:01 am »
Quote
James Milner: "I'm Leeds through and through and always have been and always will be  but I never probably thought that another club would get into me as much as Liverpool has."
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #367 on: Today at 02:07:36 am »
Don't know how refs treat time wasting against other top clubs, but it needs to be addressed in the off-season, preferably with stricter enforcement of yellow cards, but failing that play absurd amounts of extra time like they did at the Sportswash Cup. Also, hate to say it but Jurgen needs to wine and dine and mend fences with the PGMOL, it's disgusting and demeaning but they will never reform and the current rift is putting us at a substantial disadvantage every game.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,998
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #368 on: Today at 02:13:41 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:07:36 am
hate to say it but Jurgen needs to wine and dine and mend fences with the PGMOL, it's disgusting and demeaning but they will never reform and the current rift is putting us at a substantial disadvantage every game.
:lmao ffs fuck off
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #369 on: Today at 03:27:43 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:13:41 am
:lmao ffs fuck off

:D fair enough, I did give myself a dozen lashes after typing that. And to put it in context, I have 2 young kids with ASD so I'm accustomed to sacrificing my own dignity and sense of logic and reason to the most bizarre whims and irrational demands. Fact remains though that our relationship with the refs is detrimental to the team.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #370 on: Today at 04:55:50 am »
I watched that match thinking its a good job Klopp is in the stands he would have exploded with that ref performance.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #371 on: Today at 04:59:31 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 04:55:50 am
I watched that match thinking its a good job Klopp is in the stands he would have exploded with that ref performance.

Had a chuckle thinking about that myself, would've gone nuts over the slip free kick.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,421
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #372 on: Today at 07:02:57 am »
Something has to be done about time wasting as its cheating the fans. When the ball goes dead the clock should stop. In the last match, the ball was in play for less than 45 minutes. One half of the match the ball was out of play.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:04:38 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #373 on: Today at 07:04:07 am »
Didn't watch the game as I was away and couldn't get any decent signal. Seems like we made a slow start but showed the right attitude to push after a setback or two.

Think our end to the season (minus the first period of this game) has some cause for optimism but clearly the squad has a long way to go and two influential players leaving in Milner and Bobby.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,994
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #374 on: Today at 07:04:30 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:21:41 pm
Even MOTD agreed that the Gakpo goal should have stood. How on earth VAR thought it was a clear mistake by the referee and how he thought it was a deflection is incredible.......incompetent.

It's not incompentance.

It's complete and clear corruption. The club should take that official and the VAR official to court and personally claim lost revenue against them. There is nothing in the rules to support their position.

It's clear and obvious corruption.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,994
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #375 on: Today at 07:05:50 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:07:36 am
Don't know how refs treat time wasting against other top clubs, but it needs to be addressed in the off-season, preferably with stricter enforcement of yellow cards, but failing that play absurd amounts of extra time like they did at the Sportswash Cup. Also, hate to say it but Jurgen needs to wine and dine and mend fences with the PGMOL, it's disgusting and demeaning but they will never reform and the current rift is putting us at a substantial disadvantage every game.


No. We should take them to court. It's clear and obvious now. We have all the stats and we have all the data.

They have nowhere left to hide. It's as clear as day.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #376 on: Today at 07:11:07 am »
Does anyone have any good footage of the disallowed goal? An earlier tweet had its video removed due to copyright. The replays on the club website were hopeless. Might have to wait for the Neil Mellor analysis show.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,635
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #377 on: Today at 07:33:44 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:11:07 am
Does anyone have any good footage of the disallowed goal? An earlier tweet had its video removed due to copyright. The replays on the club website were hopeless. Might have to wait for the Neil Mellor analysis show.

Just imagine a completely legitimate goal where theres no plausible reason to disallow it.

Thats your video.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #378 on: Today at 07:45:23 am »
https://imgur.io/X6pmtp7?r

Found in the VAR thread. Mulder was right.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,421
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #379 on: Today at 08:09:03 am »
I think we missed Nunez in this game. Intricate triangles are nice but sometimes you need a hammer. We could have feed the ball into Nunez with players around him latching onto the second ball in the opposition penalty area.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,695
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #380 on: Today at 08:15:39 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm
I did, a lot, until today. Disgraceful tactics. I've never seen anything like it actually. If they were trying to go all out and needed a point or 3 to win the league or win ANYTHING I'd kinda excuse it. But that was fucking disgraceful.

Delighted Bobby got that moment and we got to send him (and Milner and Ox) off.

But the anger I'm feeling about what went on in that match today will last a while.

It's every team that comes here now though. No worse than Brentford last time out.

The league has become a farce. No football actually gets played anymore and you get 10 minutes injury time added and then they just time waste through that as well.

The Premier League has basically become a cheats charter (on and off the pitch) and we're playing to different rules than everyone else.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,746
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #381 on: Today at 08:20:38 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:09:03 am
I think we missed Nunez in this game. Intricate triangles are nice but sometimes you need a hammer. We could have feed the ball into Nunez with players around him latching onto the second ball in the opposition penalty area.

We definitely needed someone to occupy the defenders. With Gakpo dropping deeper and deeper we almost had 5 midfielders in there at a time, which was also a bit concerning considering how easily they bypassed all that at times.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #382 on: Today at 08:25:38 am »
The disallowed goal was absolutely outrageous. I just can't get my head around it.

Mings should have seen red. However our fans need to stop being biased. The same fans were saying Jota wasn't a red against Spurs. Imo no one could have argued if both players had been sent off. And no lfc fans is going to convince me otherwise in regards to the Jota incident. We would all want a red if the shoe was on the other foot. 100%

I'm still not giving up on top 4. Anything is possible. Hopefully Chelsea or Leicester get a result and it goes to the last day.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:54 am by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,695
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #383 on: Today at 08:26:40 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:02:57 am
Something has to be done about time wasting as its cheating the fans. When the ball goes dead the clock should stop. In the last match, the ball was in play for less than 45 minutes. One half of the match the ball was out of play.

Every fan in the PL should get half their money back for this season because they only get to watch half of a match they've paid to see.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #384 on: Today at 08:35:57 am »
Realistically who makes the decision on dealing with time wasting? For the top flight, if it's the Premier League, i.e. its member clubs, then nothing is ever going to change as it's the majority committing this bullshit week on week. I think this definitely applies down the chain as well, the more successful a team is. I had a Bolton fan whinging to me a while back when they were on a roll saying that he was sick and tired of the time wasting from the opposition that had crept into every home match. I told him to take a trip to Anfield on any given week.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #385 on: Today at 08:43:13 am »
Im assuming the offside goal was due to VVD being in an offside position as Diaz played it.it came off the defender but it wasnt deliberate.I assume similar to Benzemas offside in Paris, when it was deemed that Fabinho didnt intentionally play it to Benzema?
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,800
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #386 on: Today at 08:49:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:20:38 am
We definitely needed someone to occupy the defenders. With Gakpo dropping deeper and deeper we almost had 5 midfielders in there at a time, which was also a bit concerning considering how easily they bypassed all that at times.
To be fair to Villa, the way they played through our press at times in the first half was quite impressive. 4 or 5 one touch passes and they were suddenly running one on one against our defenders.

They kinda shit the bed after we won the ball high up once and then they stopped trying to play out.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,746
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #387 on: Today at 08:54:44 am »
I know Konate had a tough time but i thought the most encouraging thing was how he and Van Dijk defended anytime they were exposed. I think Van Dijk won every header.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,695
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #388 on: Today at 08:57:01 am »
Peter Walton thought the goal should have stood.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #389 on: Today at 09:02:23 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:25:38 am


I'm still not giving up on top 4. Anything is possible. Hopefully Chelsea or Leicester get a result and it goes to the last day.

 ;D Bloody hell, let it go. It doesn't make you a bad supporter.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 