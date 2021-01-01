A very poor performance all round bar Alli I guess, but Bobby scored so thats what we'll remember in the future.



We didn't mess up CL today, a drab draw can happen anytime, especially after winning so many - we put ourselves here because we fucked up against the likes of Leeds, Bournemouth, Forest and Wolves.



Still think we shouldve had a pen and the decison to disallow our goal was probably a fuck you from the refs, bunch a tossers.



One thing we didn't see was Bobby's big grin, you could see how much this place means to him, guy was holding back tears.



Goodbye to to Annie Road as well, next time we see you you'll be bigger and nicer and even louder!