PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:03:40 pm
Yeah, cheeky c*nt. I understood Rooney doing similar but that prick? Fucking state of their time wasting and fans too. Gobshites. I quite like Emery though i have to say.

I did, a lot, until today. Disgraceful tactics. I've never seen anything like it actually. If they were trying to go all out and needed a point or 3 to win the league or win ANYTHING I'd kinda excuse it. But that was fucking disgraceful.

Delighted Bobby got that moment and we got to send him (and Milner and Ox) off.

But the anger I'm feeling about what went on in that match today will last a while.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:02:39 pm
Who have we got fighting our cause though.

When Ferguson was at United they had the likes of David Gill as an administrator in senior positions at all the relevant bodies. He was vice chairman of the FA, he was vice Chairman of the G14 and sat on the UEFA executive committee.

We have had no marks like Ayre, Moores and now Hogan. We need a heavyweight football executive who commands respect and above all fights our corner.

I see this mentioned a fair bit. Like who? Who would be a good example of this?

3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 pm »
Even MOTD agreed that the Gakpo goal should have stood. How on earth VAR thought it was a clear mistake by the referee and how he thought it was a deflection is incredible.......incompetent.
#JFT97

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm »
yet another goal conceded at the back post, seen that too many times now

Diaz struggled for whatever reason but he will get back to his level i'm sure - the time wasting going unpunished was a disgrace, the game is getting worse every year
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #364 on: Today at 12:52:31 am »
A very poor performance all round bar Alli I guess, but Bobby scored so thats what we'll remember in the future.

We didn't mess up CL today, a drab draw can happen anytime, especially after winning so many - we put ourselves here because we fucked up against the likes of Leeds, Bournemouth, Forest and Wolves.

Still think we shouldve had a pen and the decison to disallow our goal was probably a fuck you from the refs, bunch a tossers.

One thing we didn't see was Bobby's big grin, you could see how much this place means to him, guy was holding back tears.

Goodbye to to Annie Road as well, next time we see you you'll be bigger and nicer and even louder!
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #365 on: Today at 01:06:23 am »
Bent as fucking. Still fucking fuming now you inbred fucking English inbred fucking c*nt
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #366 on: Today at 01:48:01 am »
Quote
James Milner: "I'm Leeds through and through and always have been and always will be  but I never probably thought that another club would get into me as much as Liverpool has."
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #367 on: Today at 02:07:36 am »
Don't know how refs treat time wasting against other top clubs, but it needs to be addressed in the off-season, preferably with stricter enforcement of yellow cards, but failing that play absurd amounts of extra time like they did at the Sportswash Cup. Also, hate to say it but Jurgen needs to wine and dine and mend fences with the PGMOL, it's disgusting and demeaning but they will never reform and the current rift is putting us at a substantial disadvantage every game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #368 on: Today at 02:13:41 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:07:36 am
hate to say it but Jurgen needs to wine and dine and mend fences with the PGMOL, it's disgusting and demeaning but they will never reform and the current rift is putting us at a substantial disadvantage every game.
:lmao ffs fuck off
