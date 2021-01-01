I went out in the garden then took the dogs for a walk after the goal was disallowed and it was obvious we weren't getting anything from this ref.



Just can't be arsed with it anymore.



Brooks was Paul Tierney levels of bad today, he didnt seem to know what a foul was, so inconsistent, he gave them fouls for the slightest thing and yes Diaz, Mo all fouled far worse and nothing.The seem to spend ages with VAR trying to find a way to disallow our goals. Every other team against us its 10 seconds and its over.I still havent seen the Hendo 'pen' but it didnt look like a fall. As for the disallowed goal, the defender plays it straight to Virgil?Why did he wait until the 76th minute to book Martinez for time wasting? He was doing it from the first minute. He continued wasting time afterwards and nothing happened - what was the point? Yes he added 10 mins on, but that could have just been the time wasted on throw-ins. Their players were a disgrace, the guy heads the ball, down, makes a tackle, down, ignores the long ball and jumps straight at Konate, then yes goes down. Pathetic.