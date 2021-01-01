« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #320 on: Today at 07:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:00:22 pm
I know it's wrong but my first thought was did Naby get pictures of all the benches and training room tables...

 ;D

You watch him be like granite from here on in.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #321 on: Today at 07:02:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:01:40 pm
;D

You watch him be like granite from here on in.

Oh absolutely I have no doubt he'll move somewhere and play 40/50+ games a season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #322 on: Today at 07:03:30 pm »
I do not understand why Jota is not starting. I think we win if he does. He pops up with goals.
I wish he would have just shot when he got in instead of trying to cut inside.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #323 on: Today at 07:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:25:04 pm
Which one? The Gakpo goal or the Mings sending off. Both atrocious.
True. Both of them. I really have had enough.
Two things need to happen in English football:
Sportswashing states need fucking off
PGMOL need fucking off
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #324 on: Today at 07:04:53 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:03:30 pm
I do not understand why Jota is not starting. I think we win if he does. He pops up with goals.
I wish he would have just shot when he got in instead of trying to cut inside.

Honestly thought he had a dreadful game today. Holding onto the ball too long when a pass was needed, I don't really remember him taking a shot either, other than the one header that flew was over.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #325 on: Today at 07:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:04:53 pm
Honestly thought he had a dreadful game today. Holding onto the ball too long when a pass was needed, I don't really remember him taking a shot either, other than the one header that flew was over.

I thought he was better than Diaz, not that that is saying much, and hardly anyone had a shot.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #326 on: Today at 07:09:24 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:08:31 pm
I thought he was better than Diaz, not that that is saying much, and hardly anyone had a shot.

True Diaz didn't have a great game either. Just couldn't get that final ball right.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #327 on: Today at 07:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:04:53 pm
Honestly thought he had a dreadful game today. Holding onto the ball too long when a pass was needed, I don't really remember him taking a shot either, other than the one header that flew was over.

He was in fine form when he was getting the regular starting games, but I think as he's started from the bench the last couple of games it has perhaps interrupted his rhythm. He's been another one with a long-term injury. Hopefully with a good pre-season behind him and Diaz they will both be raring to go next season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #328 on: Today at 07:10:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:09:30 pm
He was in fine form when he was getting the regular starting games, but I think as he's started from the bench the last couple of games it has perhaps interrupted his rhythm. He's been another one with a long-term injury. Hopefully with a good pre-season behind him and Diaz they will both be raring to go next season.

Yup no doubt they will both return with a thunder!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #329 on: Today at 07:11:41 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:04:33 pm
True. Both of them. I really have had enough.
Two things need to happen in English football:
Sportswashing states need fucking off
PGMOL need fucking off

Probably could include the Henderson penalty not getting referred to the Ref as well, thought there's no chance he gives it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #330 on: Today at 07:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:50:59 pm
Ive said a few times that Ive no belief that theres a referee vendetta against us or in favour of City etc and I maintain that.

What I can fully believe goes on is them rallying around to protect their mates, its what bizzies tend to do and thats what half of them are, failed bizzies, and Im fairly sure thats what were falling victim to at the moment.

100% Same fucking arrogant you go against us you will know about it attitude from the lot of them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #331 on: Today at 07:17:36 pm »
Very kind of the ref to add on so much time to enable us to say a proper farewell to roberto
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #332 on: Today at 07:26:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:23:25 pm
I went out in the garden then took the dogs for a walk after the goal was disallowed and it was obvious we weren't getting anything from this ref.

Just can't be arsed with it anymore.

Brooks was Paul Tierney levels of bad today, he didnt seem to know what a foul was, so inconsistent, he gave them fouls for the slightest thing and yes Diaz, Mo all fouled far worse and nothing.
The seem to spend ages with VAR trying to find a way to disallow our goals. Every other team against us its 10 seconds and its over.
I still havent seen the Hendo 'pen' but it didnt look like a fall. As for the disallowed goal, the defender plays it straight to Virgil?

Why did he wait until the 76th minute to book Martinez for time wasting? He was doing it from the first minute. He continued wasting time afterwards and nothing happened - what was the point? Yes he added 10 mins on, but that could have just been the time wasted on throw-ins. Their players were a disgrace, the guy heads the ball, down, makes a tackle, down, ignores the long ball and jumps straight at Konate, then yes goes down. Pathetic.


Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #333 on: Today at 07:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:04:53 pm
Honestly thought he had a dreadful game today. Holding onto the ball too long when a pass was needed, I don't really remember him taking a shot either, other than the one header that flew was over.
But look at how many times he got into good positions compared to Diaz, Jota's movement is brilliant.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #334 on: Today at 07:44:11 pm »
Left ourselves with too big a gap to plug. Almost got there, but no cigar.  Cant have a season like that and expect to pull it round at the death.

Done that once with the Allison goal, but not this time.

Roll on Thu nights and Sunday games
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #335 on: Today at 07:52:39 pm »
A performance which summed up our season. Good in parts but overall just not good enough.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #336 on: Today at 07:55:41 pm »
After Klopp ran up to him and shouted in his face against Spurs the ref today was always going to do what he could do to rob us of the points.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #337 on: Today at 08:05:37 pm »
We never played well and were lucky to get a draw, one of those seasons.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #338 on: Today at 08:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 08:05:37 pm
We never played well and were lucky to get a draw, one of those seasons.
Yep, slow obvious passes followed by a hopeful long ball has plagued us in too many games this season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #339 on: Today at 08:30:54 pm »
Industrial level cheating time wasting from minute one

And an utterly utterly shite referee
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #340 on: Today at 08:49:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:30:54 pm
Industrial level cheating time wasting from minute one

And an utterly utterly shite referee
How is this allowed to simply continue, season in and out? There are hours of video footage demonstrating the poor decision-making and often blatant bias, and yet, no one appears to be able to do anything about it.
Does my head in, really does.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Aston Villa 1 Ramsey 27', Bobby 90'
« Reply #341 on: Today at 08:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:49:52 pm
How is this allowed to simply continue, season in and out? There are hours of video footage demonstrating the poor decision-making and often blatant bias, and yet, no one appears to be able to do anything about it.
Does my head in, really does.

I cannot understand the offside decision.  Simply cannot understand it. 

And the penalty call?  It was a foul.  If that had been a Villa player hed have given it.

