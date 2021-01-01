Boehly should spend another half a billion to get it right,the last one did wonders for them.



That's the worst thing for me after watching most of that first half. They've spent all that money and they are starting a match with this bunch of bums? I mean Havertz is fucking starting. Then you have Mudryk who seems thick as fuck and the guy on the right who comes across like a puppy whenever he has the ball and starts aimlessly running around with it. That's not even taking into account Gallagher who can't even run without constantly falling over, and I'm not saying diving just falling on his arse for no fucking reason.