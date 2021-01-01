« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May  (Read 20812 times)

Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 08:52:58 pm »
Kloppo may as well play the Under 16's against Southampton.  ;D
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 08:53:05 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:49:17 pm
Whats the story with Mount this season? Feel like I haven't heard him mentioned in months.
genuinely thought when we were linked that he was on a free or cheap. But 80 million? hahahahahaha
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 08:53:33 pm »
What is that FB doing up top? He steps back for no reason.

Match fixing for sure.
Online a little break

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 08:53:47 pm »
Hows that not been checked?? He looks half a yard off side???
Online TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 08:53:54 pm »
Just remarkable what a fucking disgraceful excuse for a manager Lampard is.

His own vanity led to him taking this job, but I think hes now Tim Sherwooded himself into being unemployable
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 08:53:56 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 08:54:01 pm »
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 08:54:08 pm »
Eddie Murphy 2-0
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 08:54:17 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:53:47 pm
Hows that not been checked?? He looks half a yard off side???

Something tells me you don't know the rules  ;D
Online TankEngine10

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 08:54:47 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:51:57 pm
Dont go in the transfer thread then?
Nah. If its news, I'll hear about it. If its rumours, then fuck that.
Online Armchair expert

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 08:54:54 pm »
Shows how shite weve been to be behind this Utd side as theyre nothing special at all
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 08:55:57 pm »
Chelsea not only are the worst they've been up top in the prem era but before that there was Kerry Dixon, David Speedie

This might be the worst chelsea team for 50 years 😂
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 08:56:42 pm »

Manchester United [2] - 0 Chelsea; Anthony Martial on 45+6' - https://dubz.co/c/fb6a14 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1661822976688267284
Online stoa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 08:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:52:43 pm
Boehly should spend another half a billion to get it right,the last one did wonders for them.

That's the worst thing for me after watching most  of that first half. They've spent all that money and they are starting a match with this bunch of bums? I mean Havertz is fucking starting. Then you have Mudryk who seems thick as fuck and the guy on the right who comes across like a puppy whenever he has the ball and starts aimlessly running around  with it. That's not even taking into account Gallagher who can't even run without constantly falling over, and I'm not saying diving just falling on his arse for no fucking reason.
Online a little break

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 09:00:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:54:17 pm
Something tells me you don't know the rules  ;D

Just watched it again lol. My hatred literally made me see it as a forward pass. I may have went full Everton.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 09:00:58 pm »
Where would United be without Casemiro? Probably floating around 8th.
Online Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 09:01:04 pm »
How the fuck we drew with these c*nts twice
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 09:01:41 pm »
Chelsea would have been relegated if Lampard had been in charge all year, if you add his performance at Everton to that at Chelsea, it's shocking
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 09:01:49 pm »
Chelsea signing mudryk on the strength of a couple of decent performances against Celtic is just hilarious
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 09:02:59 pm »
Just think, we were relying on Chelsea to beat United AND Newcastle
Online El_Frank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 09:03:03 pm »
Anyone able to get a screenshot up of the VAR lines for the first one?
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 09:04:30 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Today at 09:03:03 pm
Anyone able to get a screenshot up of the VAR lines for the first one?

Yeah looks on

33 is ahead by a bit I think
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 09:05:08 pm »
Online RK7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 09:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:01:04 pm
How the fuck we drew with these c*nts twice

Nearly as bad as losing to Leeds at home, still can't get my head around that one.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 09:11:13 pm »
Fa cup finals going to be funny
Online TankEngine10

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 09:16:25 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:11:13 pm
Fa cup finals going to be funny
Cricket score. Sounds like that car crash Malacia will be starting as well now. Would like to see Maguire get a run out too.  ;D
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 09:17:27 pm »
Abramovic going, sacking Tuchel, spending all the silver already, This league placing

It's going to be one tough climb back for Chelsea this

They're well on their way back to being Chelsea
