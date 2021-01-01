« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #720 on: Today at 09:34:03 pm
20 shots to 0. :lmao

1 touch in the opposition box. Crikey.
Robinred

  Wanted for burglary.
  Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #721 on: Today at 09:34:41 pm
Does Waut Faes translate as Volte Face?

He certainty faces the wrong way often enough.
thegoodfella

  makes reindeer pizza
  ...siempre es posible
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #722 on: Today at 09:35:27 pm
Brighton... it is all down to Brighton fucking up at home...
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #723 on: Today at 09:35:43 pm
Quite something to see Leicester play like this against Saudi Arabia. If you said this two years ago, people wouldn't believe you.

They're playing like a League One side in a domestic cup competition.
Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #724 on: Today at 09:36:16 pm
Even a League 1 show some ambition
Golyo

  Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #725 on: Today at 09:37:13 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:05:21 pm
Emi Martinez from the last day of last season? That type of thing.

Ps, that non-red card is crooked as fuck
Which one? Isak could also have been sent off. There were a few missed yellow cards also for Newcastle. Marriner is lenient at best, and corrupt at worst.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #726 on: Today at 09:39:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:34:03 pm
20 shots to 0. :lmao

1 touch in the opposition box. Crikey.

Newcastle only need a draw, Leicester need to win. Ridiculous.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #727 on: Today at 09:39:30 pm
Newcastle fans have no self awareness. Crying about gamesmanship.
Caligula?

  Mr Negativity here
  SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #728 on: Today at 09:39:56 pm
Shameful. Leicester just deserve to go down.
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #729 on: Today at 09:40:13 pm
Ugly gimps in the crowd.
amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #730 on: Today at 09:40:31 pm
Saint Maximum plays like me on fifa when Im pressing all the skill buttons at the same time.
Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #731 on: Today at 09:40:45 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:39:56 pm
Shameful. Leicester just deserve to go down.

Who do they play on the final day? And in what scenario could they stay up if they get a point here?
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #732 on: Today at 09:41:12 pm
This is just bizarre. Literally playing to get relegated.
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #733 on: Today at 09:41:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:40:45 pm
Who do they play on the final day? And in what scenario could they stay up if they get a point here?

West Ham at home.

Have to win and Everton lose / draw.
Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #734 on: Today at 09:41:43 pm
Smith is probably pleased
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #735 on: Today at 09:41:54 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:41:12 pm
This is just bizarre. Literally playing to get relegated.

Dean Smith must think Everton are playing 2011 Barcelona on Sunday and not a Bournemouth team on the beach.
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #736 on: Today at 09:42:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:40:45 pm
Who do they play on the final day? And in what scenario could they stay up if they get a point here?
West Ham home and with a draw and a win gives them a chance. But can't see them winning because that involves getting into the oppos box.
SamLad

  Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #737 on: Today at 09:42:39 pm
LC are pure garbage.
amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #738 on: Today at 09:42:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:40:45 pm
Who do they play on the final day? And in what scenario could they stay up if they get a point here?

West Ham at home.

They need to beat them and hope Everton dont get a win against Bournemouth.
JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #739 on: Today at 09:43:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:40:45 pm
Who do they play on the final day? And in what scenario could they stay up if they get a point here?
If its a draw here and Leicester beat West Ham at home then Everton would have to beat Bournemouth
Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #740 on: Today at 09:43:11 pm
Anyone watching this still think Maddison/Tielemans/Barnes could be "worth a punt"?
amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #741 on: Today at 09:43:44 pm
This goalie is about as commanding as a supply teacher on the last day of school before the Summer holidays.
elsewhere

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #742 on: Today at 09:43:46 pm
come the fuck on Leicester
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #743 on: Today at 09:43:50 pm
Dean Smith eyes are just vacant.
Caligula?

  Mr Negativity here
  SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #744 on: Today at 09:43:51 pm
David Moyes could rest half his team and I still can't see Leicester beating them. They're fucked.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #745 on: Today at 09:44:02 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:41:39 pm
West Ham at home.

Have to win and Everton lose / draw.

With their goal difference a win and Everton draw would also work, IF they hold out here
elsewhere

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #746 on: Today at 09:44:03 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:43:44 pm
This goalie is about as commanding as a supply teacher on the last day of school before the Summer holidays.
;D
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #747 on: Today at 09:44:29 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:43:11 pm
Anyone watching this still think Maddison/Tielemans/Barnes could be "worth a punt"?

You need help if you thought they were anyway.
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #748 on: Today at 09:44:52 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:43:44 pm
This goalie is about as commanding as a supply teacher on the last day of school before the Summer holidays.

 :wellin
