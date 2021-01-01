Crosby Nick never fails.
All the best to you and yours too.
Emi Martinez from the last day of last season? That type of thing.Ps, that non-red card is crooked as fuck
20 shots to 0. 1 touch in the opposition box. Crikey.
Shameful. Leicester just deserve to go down.
Who do they play on the final day? And in what scenario could they stay up if they get a point here?
This is just bizarre. Literally playing to get relegated.
West Ham at home. Have to win and Everton lose / draw.
This goalie is about as commanding as a supply teacher on the last day of school before the Summer holidays.
Anyone watching this still think Maddison/Tielemans/Barnes could be "worth a punt"?
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]