Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #560 on: Today at 07:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:48:18 pm
Maddison on the bench is the wildest thing youll ever see. Dean Smith should not be allowed within 10 miles of a professional footballer.
nah, smart move by Smith -- holding his best guys so they can come on late in the game when NU legs are going, coz NU won't have any way to .... oh hold on ....

never mind.
Online darragh85

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #561 on: Today at 07:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:48:18 pm
Maddison on the bench is the wildest thing youll ever see. Dean Smith should not be allowed within 10 miles of a professional footballer.

Probably didn't want 5o play v his new team.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #562 on: Today at 07:55:11 pm »
I dont get how in his tightening up hes managed to leave in a midfielder that doesnt bother running.
Online End Product

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #563 on: Today at 07:55:46 pm »
Nuri sahin married his cousin.

Something to ponder during this inevitable leicester defeat.
Online Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #564 on: Today at 07:58:02 pm »
Dean Smith thinks a draws good enough (Everton will beat Bournemouth)
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #565 on: Today at 07:58:26 pm »
What is it with sports washing clubs and plastic flags?
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #566 on: Today at 07:58:58 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 07:55:46 pm
Nuri sahin married his cousin.

Who the hell does he think he is? The former Mayor of New York?
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #567 on: Today at 08:01:38 pm »
Biggest game of the season, bench your best players.

Makes sense.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #568 on: Today at 08:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:01:38 pm
Biggest game of the season, bench your best players.

Makes sense.

Another fucking dinosaur Manager.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #569 on: Today at 08:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:01:38 pm
Biggest game of the season, bench your best players.

Makes sense.

Not a game for the show ponies. Theyre probably doomed whatever they try in fairness.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #570 on: Today at 08:04:30 pm »
Wait, is Dean Smith playing for a draw here???
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #571 on: Today at 08:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:03:43 pm
Not a game for the show ponies. Theyre probably doomed whatever they try in fairness.

Yeah probably but why not even try give yourself the best opportunity to get the points.

Very odd.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #572 on: Today at 08:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:04:30 pm
Wait, is Dean Smith playing for a draw here???
Hes actually said he wants to make them hard to beat, so playing for a 0-0/Nick a goal and hang on.

Surely the time to make them hard to beat was like ten games back.
Online Macc77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #573 on: Today at 08:07:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:58:26 pm
What is it with sports washing clubs and plastic flags?

All fan funded through the worflags group, all those flags and displays are fan led, it isn't a Chelsea style thing up there, it's been going on since Rafa was manager.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #574 on: Today at 08:09:07 pm »
Would have loved us to sign Isak.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #575 on: Today at 08:09:40 pm »
That should be a red card
Online Spanish Al

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #576 on: Today at 08:09:47 pm »
Surely thats a red!?
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #577 on: Today at 08:09:53 pm »
Send him off, dirtiest player in the league
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #578 on: Today at 08:10:12 pm »
Excellent use of VAR again  ::)
Online darragh85

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #579 on: Today at 08:10:29 pm »
Maddison is shite though.

You would swear he was prime Zidane the way he struts around the pitch.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #580 on: Today at 08:10:38 pm »
He's disgusting, his "tackles" belong in the old days, horrible player. No surprise these gutless c*nts do fuck all about it.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #581 on: Today at 08:10:40 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:07:07 pm
Hes actually said he wants to make them hard to beat, so playing for a 0-0/Nick a goal and hang on.

Surely the time to make them hard to beat was like ten games back.

He's a clown. Should never get a PL job ever again.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #582 on: Today at 08:10:50 pm »
Red all day
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #583 on: Today at 08:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 08:07:44 pm
All fan funded through the worflags group, all those flags and displays are fan led, it isn't a Chelsea style thing up there, it's been going on since Rafa was manager.

Plastic is manufactured from oil hence Chelsea, Abu Dhabi and Saudi all getting a discount.
Online Macc77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:10:55 pm »
Since when does outcome defeat motive. If you're a bit crap at being a shithouse you get away with it? He's only survived because he didn't execute the foul properly.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #585 on: Today at 08:11:00 pm »
That's a red.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #586 on: Today at 08:11:25 pm »
How was that not even looked at  :lmao
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #587 on: Today at 08:11:29 pm »
Ouch!  >:(
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #588 on: Today at 08:11:55 pm »
Insane they haven't had VAR look at that. Like what is the point.
Online Trotterwatch

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #589 on: Today at 08:12:01 pm »
So VAR didn't even look at it?
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #590 on: Today at 08:12:13 pm »
Nah, sorry. The league's bent. They want Newcastle in Europe.
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
« Reply #591 on: Today at 08:13:30 pm »
The VAR did look at it, commentator said he cleared it
