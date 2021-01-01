Maddison on the bench is the wildest thing youll ever see. Dean Smith should not be allowed within 10 miles of a professional footballer.
Biggest game of the season, bench your best players.Makes sense.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Not a game for the show ponies. Theyre probably doomed whatever they try in fairness.
Wait, is Dean Smith playing for a draw here???
What is it with sports washing clubs and plastic flags?
Hes actually said he wants to make them hard to beat, so playing for a 0-0/Nick a goal and hang on.Surely the time to make them hard to beat was like ten games back.
All fan funded through the worflags group, all those flags and displays are fan led, it isn't a Chelsea style thing up there, it's been going on since Rafa was manager.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
