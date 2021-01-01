« previous next »
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #400 on: Today at 03:03:16 pm
Leeds arent arsed. No pressing at all once its cleared
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #401 on: Today at 03:03:19 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:55:21 pm
Do leeds have any good players

There's a few that could do a job for a lower-mid premier league side. Harrison is a good source of assists if you can play to his strengths, Gnoto  has potential but is very young and raw, same with Summerville. Rodrigo can score at this level and would look better in a better team. I like Forshaw because he was boss in a season of football manager for me but is a bit shit in real life.
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #402 on: Today at 03:03:19 pm
One fucking job ffs
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #403 on: Today at 03:03:30 pm
Off for me, machine is wrong
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #404 on: Today at 03:03:32 pm
Looked offside on one angle
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #405 on: Today at 03:03:47 pm
Bye leeds

Extremely shit team. Done nothing here can't play the game simple as that
Online AndyMuller

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #406 on: Today at 03:03:52 pm
Truly a terrible team, how on earth did they beat us.
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #407 on: Today at 03:03:57 pm
Damn.
Online TSC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #408 on: Today at 03:04:00 pm
Thatll b Everton safe
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #409 on: Today at 03:04:18 pm
Big Sam would probably make sure they defend well now to protect their GD
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #410 on: Today at 03:04:35 pm
Everton fans swinging off the roof once again
Online a little break

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #411 on: Today at 03:04:59 pm
Looked off even at the wonky angle they used to play him on. Even looked like the line was drawn wrong.

Probably bitterness me thinking that.

Absolute dog shit fucking season.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #412 on: Today at 03:05:34 pm
Hope WHU get twatted in that final.
Online Circa1892

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #413 on: Today at 03:06:15 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:04:35 pm
Everton fans swinging off the roof once again

Surviving on 32 fucking points.
Online Trotterwatch

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #414 on: Today at 03:06:17 pm
Leeds piss off and don't bother coming back.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #415 on: Today at 03:06:28 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:05:34 pm
Hope WHU get twatted in that final.

They'll lose to Leicester aswell

But Leicesterbwull get nothing at Newcastle

Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #416 on: Today at 03:06:41 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:04:59 pm
Looked off even at the wonky angle they used to play him on. Even looked like the line was drawn wrong.

Probably bitterness me thinking that.

Absolute dog shit fucking season.


Are we sure they didn't check if a Leeds player passed it to him to make it offside?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #417 on: Today at 03:06:42 pm
what's the reward of winning Conference League? Automatic qualification  for Europa League?
Online kloppismydad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #418 on: Today at 03:07:27 pm
Just checked the final is on 8th June. Why did people assume West Ham would play a 2nd string side 2 weeks prior to the final?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #419 on: Today at 03:08:04 pm
On the plus side the PL now have to deal with Everton properly
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #420 on: Today at 03:08:07 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:06:42 pm
what's the reward of winning Conference League? Automatic qualification  for Europa League?

A bag of Maris pipers.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #421 on: Today at 03:08:28 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 03:07:27 pm
Just checked the final is on 8th June. Why did people assume West Ham would play a 2nd string side 2 weeks prior to the final?

A hamstring or muscle pull could take longer than two weeks to heal?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #422 on: Today at 03:08:54 pm
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #423 on: Today at 03:08:58 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:08:07 pm
A bag of Maris pipers.

And some gravy granules.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #424 on: Today at 03:09:36 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 03:07:27 pm
Just checked the final is on 8th June. Why did people assume West Ham would play a 2nd string side 2 weeks prior to the final?

They will v Leicester
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #425 on: Today at 03:10:02 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:08:04 pm
On the plus side the PL now have to deal with Everton properly

;D Good one.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #426 on: Today at 03:11:06 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 03:07:27 pm
Just checked the final is on 8th June. Why did people assume West Ham would play a 2nd string side 2 weeks prior to the final?

Because they played 3 days ago.

The logical thing to do is rest players today then play the team for the final next week to keep them in rhythm.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #427 on: Today at 03:11:13 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:06:15 pm
Surviving on 32 fucking points.

They're on 33

I doubt they'd survive if they lose to Bourmouth at home

I would fancy Leicester v an understrength West Ham at home

Even Leeds at home to spurs is dicey
Online Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #428 on: Today at 03:11:32 pm
All on Leicester now
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #429 on: Today at 03:11:35 pm
I can see Everton getting Richarlison back for half the price this summer
Online Lycan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #430 on: Today at 03:11:46 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 03:07:27 pm
Just checked the final is on 8th June. Why did people assume West Ham would play a 2nd string side 2 weeks prior to the final?

Because if they were to lose their best players to semi-serious injury in a game they needn't have played, they'll probably miss the final.
Online kloppismydad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #431 on: Today at 03:12:17 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:11:06 pm
Because they played 3 days ago.

The logical thing to do is rest players today then play the team for the final next week to keep them in rhythm.

This makes sense! Hope they lose Bowen and Rice to hamstring injuries then :D
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #432 on: Today at 03:12:19 pm
I can still see Everton going down soon. Feels like Sunderland, each year they survive they get a little bit shitter u til they go
Online rocco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #433 on: Today at 03:12:24 pm
Not one Leeds player Id be interested in signing when there relegated
Online damomad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #434 on: Today at 03:12:25 pm
Looks like Everton will stay up which is unfortunate but I still can't see much improvement in the near future, they'll have another fight on their hands next season.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #435 on: Today at 03:13:18 pm
What's this comm on about that Leicester need a 'big win' v Newcastle ?

Their GD is 6 better than Everton
Online Koplass

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #436 on: Today at 03:13:32 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:06:15 pm
Surviving on 32 fucking points.

Incredible how there are always three teams worse than Everton, no matter what. I wouldn't be surprised if they survived on 12 points next season.
Online Armchair expert

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #437 on: Today at 03:14:43 pm
Im done with hoping theyll get flushed its just never going to happen The most frustrating thing is how the fuck did we lose to this Leeds side .?
Online AndyMuller

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #438 on: Today at 03:15:53 pm
Hahaha these are an absolute mess.
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #439 on: Today at 03:15:58 pm
Shooting is beyond Leeds

Theyre going down
