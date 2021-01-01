Do leeds have any good players



There's a few that could do a job for a lower-mid premier league side. Harrison is a good source of assists if you can play to his strengths, Gnoto has potential but is very young and raw, same with Summerville. Rodrigo can score at this level and would look better in a better team. I like Forshaw because he was boss in a season of football manager for me but is a bit shit in real life.