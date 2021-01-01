We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Do leeds have any good players
Everton fans swinging off the roof once again
Hope WHU get twatted in that final.
Looked off even at the wonky angle they used to play him on. Even looked like the line was drawn wrong.Probably bitterness me thinking that.Absolute dog shit fucking season.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
what's the reward of winning Conference League? Automatic qualification for Europa League?
Just checked the final is on 8th June. Why did people assume West Ham would play a 2nd string side 2 weeks prior to the final?
A bag of Maris pipers.
On the plus side the PL now have to deal with Everton properly
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Surviving on 32 fucking points.
Because they played 3 days ago. The logical thing to do is rest players today then play the team for the final next week to keep them in rhythm.
