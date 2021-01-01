Great result for Forest. There was a few moments throughout the season where it looked quite hairy for them but all along I thought they'd stay up. It's been a really good season for all three promoted teams, Fulham have overachieved because many, myself included, thought they'd do what they've done in their last two Prem seasons and comfortably go down. Interesting to see how they build on that. Bournemouth showing that hard work over the course of a long season can keep you up, another I thought for sure would go but they done more than enough in the end. Forest of course safe despite wretched away form.



So it's all on Leeds now. They'll know exactly what they have to do but whether they can or not is another matter. Forget everything that's happened before, this is a time when someone down on his luck like Bamford might just have one or two go his way and everything changes. If he'd have scored the penalty last week they'd probably only need one win from the last two games but there's so many ifs and buts moments throughout the season.



Marching on together ...