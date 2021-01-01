« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May

DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #200 on: Today at 12:44:54 pm
Just proper hard to see Leeds ever scoring enough and/or defending well enough to win an away game. But hopefully West Ham are tired and not bothered. We are Leeds!!
JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #201 on: Today at 01:01:33 pm
Moyes has lost the plot in starting Rice and Bowen in a meaningless game for West Ham with their biggest game in years coming up. His desire to help his old club Everton out will come back to haunt him if they get injured today.
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #202 on: Today at 01:03:59 pm
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #203 on: Today at 01:10:37 pm
Bottom side at home and De Zerbi brings all the big hitters back. He basically threw the Everton and Newcastle games. Even more annoying when West Ham then go full strength at home to Leeds with fuck all to play for.

Hope they miss out on Europe.
Lad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #204 on: Today at 01:14:24 pm
Ref for the West Ham game is Peter Bankes a Scouse blue !
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #205 on: Today at 01:15:18 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 01:14:24 pm
Ref for the West Ham game is Peter Bankes a Scouse blue !

Might be worth giving this one a miss. The spawny fuckers.
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #206 on: Today at 01:27:02 pm
Great result for Forest. There was a few moments throughout the season where it looked quite hairy for them but all along I thought they'd stay up. It's been a really good season for all three promoted teams, Fulham have overachieved because many, myself included, thought they'd do what they've done in their last two Prem seasons and comfortably go down. Interesting to see how they build on that. Bournemouth showing that hard work over the course of a long season can keep you up, another I thought for sure would go but they done more than enough in the end. Forest of course safe despite wretched away form.

So it's all on Leeds now. They'll know exactly what they have to do but whether they can or not is another matter. Forget everything that's happened before, this is a time when someone down on his luck like Bamford might just have one or two go his way and everything changes. If he'd have scored the penalty last week they'd probably only need one win from the last two games but there's so many ifs and buts moments throughout the season.

Marching on together ...
Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #207 on: Today at 01:28:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:10:37 pm
Bottom side at home and De Zerbi brings all the big hitters back. He basically threw the Everton and Newcastle games. Even more annoying when West Ham then go full strength at home to Leeds with fuck all to play for.

Hope they miss out on Europe.
He's not arsed about Europe. He wanted to beat Arsenal for the headlines and to knee slide down the touchline for the cameras.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #208 on: Today at 01:31:38 pm
Are we looking at Leicester a certain relegated team or any hope against Newcastle?
Chris~

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #209 on: Today at 01:32:48 pm
Bamford recreating that Fellaini gif running out of play
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #210 on: Today at 01:34:34 pm
Fucking pathetic, what a fuck up. How can you not expect that ball?!
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #211 on: Today at 01:38:12 pm
Very good start from Leeds so will probably be 1 down soon  ;D
Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Reply #212 on: Today at 01:40:48 pm
How is Bamford still starting games for Leeds?  :o
