Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May

Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Yesterday at 01:54:33 pm
SATURDAY 20TH MAY

Tottenham Hotspur V Brentford 12:30 BTSport
AFC Bournemouth V Manches7er Uni7ed 15:00
Fulham V Crystal Palace 15:00
Liverpool V Aston Villa 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton 15:00
Nottingham Forest V Arsenal 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 21ST MAY

West Ham United V Leeds United 13:30
Brighton & Hove Albion V Southampton 14:00 skysports
Abu Dhabi V Chelsea 16:00 skysports

MONDAY 22ND MAY

Saudi Arabia V Leicester City 20:00 skysports

WEDNESDAY 24TH MAY

Brighton & Hove Albion V Abu Dhabi 20:00 skysports

THURSDAY 25TH MAY

Manches7er Uni7ed V Chelsea 20:00 skysports


Abu Dhabi cheat their way to another trophy. Hopefully Fat Frank can sort out his troops for a game or 2 to give some confidence at the end of the season.
Wins for Forest against a deflated Arsenal, Leeds against a celebrating West Ham and Wolves for the craic would be great.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Yesterday at 05:38:46 pm
Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv : www.daddylive.pro : https://hes-goals.tv : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : https://soccerstreams100.io : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : https://elixx.xyz : https://bosscast.net : https://hesgoal1.com : https://sportshub.stream : https://vipleague.im


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


https://twitter.com/premierleague : www.premierleague.com : www.youtube.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_Premier_League


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://highlightsfootball.com & https://hoofoot.com & https://soccercatch.com & https://yoursoccerdose.com & https://footyfull.com
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Yesterday at 05:59:24 pm
Were all Bournemouth supporters tomorrow.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Yesterday at 06:25:57 pm
Bit annoying that we have to wait all the way until Thursday to see if the final day matters or not.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Yesterday at 06:32:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:25:57 pm
Bit annoying that we have to wait all the way until Thursday to see if the final day matters or not.

No we don't. We will know tomorrow if utd drop points against Bournmouth and we beat Villa. It goes to the last day if that happens.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Yesterday at 06:34:44 pm
What if they drop points against Chelsea or Fulham?  More chance of that then Bournemouth getting points.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Yesterday at 07:27:33 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 05:59:24 pm
Were all Bournemouth supporters tomorrow.

At least we don't have to rely on Brighton (not that any club would ever do us a favour in this fucking league).
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Today at 12:32:27 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:27:33 pm
At least we don't have to rely on Brighton (not that any club would ever do us a favour in this fucking league).
Not sure what that means...? Of course no other club is heading into a match with the manager telling the players they have to win for the sake of LFC's Champions League hopes!
Or do you just mean a club winning a match (for their own ends) in a way that is also to our advantage? Like when Brighton beat Man Utd? Or West Ham did? Or Arsenal winning at Newcastle? Or every other time this season either of the Uniteds dropped points?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Today at 06:12:42 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:32:27 am
Not sure what that means...? Of course no other club is heading into a match with the manager telling the players they have to win for the sake of LFC's Champions League hopes!
Or do you just mean a club winning a match (for their own ends) in a way that is also to our advantage? Like when Brighton beat Man Utd? Or West Ham did? Or Arsenal winning at Newcastle? Or every other time this season either of the Uniteds dropped points?

Exactly. We have nobody else to blame other than ourselves for dropping stupid points. Once it's out of your own hands it's essentially a cross the fingers job and hope for the best.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 25th May
Today at 08:38:54 am
Sooner these shitty dinosaur tv rules/deals end the better. Laughable the two biggest clubs in the country have big games at the end of a season and neither are on tv.

Anyway, in to these Wolves!!
