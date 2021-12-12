SATURDAY 20TH MAY
Tottenham Hotspur V Brentford 12:30 BTSport
AFC Bournemouth V Manches7er Uni7ed 15:00
Fulham V Crystal Palace 15:00
Liverpool V Aston Villa 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton 15:00
Nottingham Forest V Arsenal 17:30 skysports
SUNDAY 21ST MAY
West Ham United V Leeds United 13:30
Brighton & Hove Albion V Southampton 14:00 skysports
Abu Dhabi V Chelsea 16:00 skysports
MONDAY 22ND MAY
Saudi Arabia V Leicester City 20:00 skysports
WEDNESDAY 24TH MAY
Brighton & Hove Albion V Abu Dhabi 20:00 skysports
THURSDAY 25TH MAY
Manches7er Uni7ed V Chelsea 20:00 skysports
Abu Dhabi cheat their way to another trophy. Hopefully Fat Frank can sort out his troops for a game or 2 to give some confidence at the end of the season.
Wins for Forest against a deflated Arsenal, Leeds against a celebrating West Ham and Wolves for the craic would be great.