We still have a job to do and you'd imagine we'd line up with three of Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, but I really hope we are in a position to give him a good run out and not just sub him on at the end.



It's hard to explain my feelings on Bobby. Played with joy, always smiling, selflessly embraced his role as a cog in a machine to allow Salah and Mane to shine and never once complained, a huge character but quiet and unproblematic at the same time, great song. Alongside that he was a brilliant player. The 'false 9' existed before him but I cannot recall a better representation of it. We will still be referring to it as the 'Firmino Role' for many years to come. He was the perfect balance to the more fiery personalities and styles of Mane and Salah.



There's something particularly poignant about his departure.



Regarding the game - it should be our most difficult for a while. Emery has done an impressive job dragging Villa to this position. Hopefully the players are on the beach, but I'd like us to kill it off early doors so that we can focus on sentiments after.



