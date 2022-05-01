« previous next »
Author Topic: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa  (Read 5358 times)

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:25:00 pm »
Bobby's mural is now finished.

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:39:14 pm »
Bobby's banner on the Kop for tomorrow.

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:48:42 pm

Great post mate, both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita played their part over the past few years and gave us some great memories. Same with Milner who Klopp clearly loves and respects him. He definitely pushed us in winning those trophies. Firmino, can't say enough good things about, watching him play was just joyous.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:02:03 pm »
Just watched this and I reckon I have a little bit of dust in my eyes.  :-[


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LMHTKj_trr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LMHTKj_trr8</a>
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 pm »
Quote
Roberto Firmino:

I will cry 100 per cent. It will be emotional for me and for my family.Roberto Firmino:

I will cry 100 per cent. It will be emotional for me and for my family.


Quote
Roberto Firmino on his song:

I sang it in the car with my family two days ago. My children asked if I could put the song on so we could sing together.

Quote
Roberto Firmino on what Liverpool has meant to him:

It is an honour. It was the journey we had together, what we achieved together and the trophies we brought to the club all together.

Quote
Roberto Firmino:

The cycle here has ended and I understand it is my time to go. I am very proud for the beautiful history we made together.

Quote
Firmino:

If Im not 100% I would play anyway!"

Quote
Roberto Firmino:

Maybe one day I could come back, I dont know, but its time to go. Come back as a coach? Maybe! You never say never. I dont know what is going to happen with my future. It might be to play, you never know."

Quote
Firmino on who he will miss:

My team-mates, the club, the fans, especially the fans, I love the fans, theyve supported me a lot through these eight years here. I am very proud for everything that I have done here with the team.


Quote
Roberto Firmino on how we would like to be remembered by Liverpool:

"My generosity and my heart.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:10:21 pm »
Sniffles..... :'(
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:10:23 pm »
A true legend with a bewitching smile and very white teeth. ;D
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:29:13 pm »
Quote
Roberto Firmino on playing with Liverpool's famous "Front Three":

To play alongside these two guys, top players, was an honour and a pleasure for me. I enjoyed it a lot playing alongside them both and the results we earned together.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm »
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:42:36 pm »
Plays the game as if he is still a kid in the playground.

Bobby=Joy

Gonna miss the mad bastard.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
What a man.

https://youtu.be/glWQc8tgYQA



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hEmH1EgJbEs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hEmH1EgJbEs</a>
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:29:56 am »
Fascinated by the idea of him as a coach

Him in the dressing room with Elton John glasses and a beaming Colgate smile that blinds, wearing a suit that Prince in 1986 off his face on cocaine would call A Bit Too Much

Describing the tactical gameplan by, I dunno, popping a couple of balloons that shower confetti everywhere as fireworks start going off in the corner and the lads notice as one smoulders and panic to put it out an up turned bucket on it sizzling hsssss and Bobby is smiling as doves flap around, he does cartwheels that leave a faint trace of rainbows in the air

Then it is game time.

We win.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:19:32 am »
Ah, man. Gonna miss Bobby. Such a creative, joyful player. My littles are too young to remember him playing. I'm looking forward to the day they ask about him and I can say "Let me tell you about Firmino..." I'll get to feel that joy all over again.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #93 on: Today at 07:57:51 am »
Post-embargo presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QbQMvAWTDgQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QbQMvAWTDgQ</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbQMvAWTDgQ
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:06:21 am »
I absolutely love Bobby and he deserves all the tributes he's getting.

But now I feel a bit for Milner. No banner, no mural, just a door named after him.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:12:31 am »
We still have a job to do and you'd imagine we'd line up with three of Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, but I really hope we are in a position to give him a good run out and not just sub him on at the end.

It's hard to explain my feelings on Bobby. Played with joy, always smiling, selflessly embraced his role as a cog in a machine to allow Salah and Mane to shine and never once complained, a huge character but quiet and unproblematic at the same time, great song. Alongside that he was a brilliant player. The 'false 9' existed before him but I cannot recall a better representation of it. We will still be referring to it as the 'Firmino Role' for many years to come. He was the perfect balance to the more fiery personalities and styles of Mane and Salah.

There's something particularly poignant about his departure.

Regarding the game - it should be our most difficult for a while. Emery has done an impressive job dragging Villa to this position. Hopefully the players are on the beach, but I'd like us to kill it off early doors so that we can focus on sentiments after.

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:46:39 am »
They still need points to get any kind of European football so unfortunately dont think theyll be on the beach.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:37:25 am »
Villa coming to spoil the party. Hopefully we have built up enough form recently to do the job. They will probably look to counter us but hopefully we have the fight and quality to do the job. Whilst Top 4 is unlikely anything can happen so we just need to win.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:43:23 am »
To think both Bobby and Milner debuted in the same game, away at Stoke 9 Aug 2015

Look at the teamsheet back then  ;D

1 Simon Mignolet
2    Nathaniel Clyne
6    Dejan Lovren
12    Joe Gomez
37    Martin Skrtel
7    James Milner
10    Philippe Coutinho
14    Jordan Henderson (c)
20    Adam Lallana
33    Jordon Ibe
9    Christian Benteke
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #99 on: Today at 10:11:56 am »
Joe Gomez, signed from Charlton at 17 and slotting in at left back away at Stoke where wed lost 6-1 in our last competitive game and looking like hed been around for years.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #100 on: Today at 10:32:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:11:56 am
Joe Gomez, signed from Charlton at 17 and slotting in at left back away at Stoke where wed lost 6-1 in our last competitive game and looking like hed been around for years.

Was such a shame he got injured so early into his career here, a bad one too. Those first games you could see his talent straight away, he was MOTM in a 0-0 at Arsenal which we should have won.

After having a couple of terrible injuries so young it's exceptional what he's achieved here.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #101 on: Today at 10:47:48 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:43:23 am
To think both Bobby and Milner debuted in the same game, away at Stoke 9 Aug 2015

Look at the teamsheet back then  ;D

1 Simon Mignolet
2    Nathaniel Clyne
6    Dejan Lovren
12    Joe Gomez
37    Martin Skrtel
7    James Milner
10    Philippe Coutinho
14    Jordan Henderson (c)
20    Adam Lallana
33    Jordon Ibe
9    Christian Benteke

Where have those 8 years gone?
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #102 on: Today at 01:55:54 pm »
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:58:50 pm »
New Home kit we'll be wearing today.  8)

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:00:46 pm »
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:01:53 pm »
Let's twat these bastards and give a resounding send-off to Bobby and Milly!
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #106 on: Today at 02:01:57 pm »
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #107 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm »
Great weather for a farewell
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #108 on: Today at 02:02:46 pm »
No farewell ok the pitch for Ox. :(

Good team though, looking forward to it.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:08:05 pm »
Hopefully Ox and Keita at the game
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:18:48 pm »
Sad no Keita or Oxlade-Chamberlain but hopefully they both get a good send off.

Hopefully a win and we get to see Milner and Firmino on the pitch, gonna be special.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:21:05 pm »
Thank you Bobby, Milner, Ox & Naby.

All have played their part in our recent successes and deserve a good send off. Same team again makes sense, and hopefully while we're beating these Bournemouth can do us a favour. Come on Reds, 3 more points, keep the extremely unlikely possibility possible
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:23:19 pm »
I'm guessing the people of Paraguay are on Twitter furious that Firmino is not starting. LFC don't care about him
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #113 on: Today at 02:28:20 pm »
33.333% of the greatest attacking trio in our history (and what a hostory) will play his last game at Anfield for us (as a sub hopefully). Thanks Bobby and Milly for all the games, the goals, the assists, the pressing and the trophies.

To Naby and Ox, don't let anyone say you didn't contribute either, cos you did, even if it wasn't as much as your talents deserved. Shame you won't get on the pitch today.

Sign off with a win please!

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #114 on: Today at 02:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:01:57 pm


Good to see Martinez is ok and didnt just decide to fuck the season off early for no reason a few hours before the game this year.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #115 on: Today at 02:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:28:20 pm
33.333% of the greatest attacking trio in our history (and what a hostory) will play his last game at Anfield for us (as a sub hopefully). Thanks Bobby and Milly for all the games, the goals, the assists, the pressing and the trophies.

To Naby and Ox, don't let anyone say you didn't contribute either, cos you did, even if it wasn't as much as your talents deserved. Shame you won't get on the pitch today.

Sign off with a win please!

COMON U REDMEN
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #116 on: Today at 02:35:26 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 02:01:53 pm
Let's twat these David Cameron, Prince of Wales, Nigel Kennedy supporting bastards and give a resounding send-off to Bobby and Milly!

Tidied it up a little. ;D
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #117 on: Today at 02:50:05 pm »
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Today at 02:35:26 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 02:01:53 pm
Let's twat these David Cameron, Prince of Wales, Nigel Kennedy supported bastards and give a resounding send-off to Bobby and Milly!

Tidied it up a little. ;D

Tidied it up a bit more ;)

Or is that too much passive aggression...?
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #118 on: Today at 02:50:14 pm »
My nephew was 8 yesterday and Im bringing him to his first game today. Sitting in his grandads seat (Grandad is in the Kop today) and Bobby has been our favourite player since he was old enough to be aware. I realised just now that my nephew has never known a Liverpool team without Bobby. Id have probably cried today anyway because of the little man but will definitely cry even more because of Bobby. I love him.
