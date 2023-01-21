« previous next »
Author Topic: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa

Samie

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:25:00 pm
Bobby's mural is now finished.

Samie

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:39:14 pm
Bobby's banner on the Kop for tomorrow.

Hazell

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:48:42 pm

Great post mate, both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita played their part over the past few years and gave us some great memories. Same with Milner who Klopp clearly loves and respects him. He definitely pushed us in winning those trophies. Firmino, can't say enough good things about, watching him play was just joyous.
Terry de Niro

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:02:03 pm
Just watched this and I reckon I have a little bit of dust in my eyes.  :-[


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LMHTKj_trr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LMHTKj_trr8</a>
Samie

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 pm
Quote
Roberto Firmino:

I will cry 100 per cent. It will be emotional for me and for my family.Roberto Firmino:

I will cry 100 per cent. It will be emotional for me and for my family.


Quote
Roberto Firmino on his song:

I sang it in the car with my family two days ago. My children asked if I could put the song on so we could sing together.

Quote
Roberto Firmino on what Liverpool has meant to him:

It is an honour. It was the journey we had together, what we achieved together and the trophies we brought to the club all together.

Quote
Roberto Firmino:

The cycle here has ended and I understand it is my time to go. I am very proud for the beautiful history we made together.

Quote
Firmino:

If Im not 100% I would play anyway!"

Quote
Roberto Firmino:

Maybe one day I could come back, I dont know, but its time to go. Come back as a coach? Maybe! You never say never. I dont know what is going to happen with my future. It might be to play, you never know."

Quote
Firmino on who he will miss:

My team-mates, the club, the fans, especially the fans, I love the fans, theyve supported me a lot through these eight years here. I am very proud for everything that I have done here with the team.


Quote
Roberto Firmino on how we would like to be remembered by Liverpool:

"My generosity and my heart.
Kalito

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:10:21 pm
Sniffles..... :'(
So Howard Philips

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:10:23 pm
A true legend with a bewitching smile and very white teeth. ;D
Samie

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:29:13 pm
Quote
Roberto Firmino on playing with Liverpool's famous "Front Three":

To play alongside these two guys, top players, was an honour and a pleasure for me. I enjoyed it a lot playing alongside them both and the results we earned together.
Crosby Nick

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
Al 666

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:42:36 pm
Plays the game as if he is still a kid in the playground.

Bobby=Joy

Gonna miss the mad bastard.
afc tukrish

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
What a man.

https://youtu.be/glWQc8tgYQA



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hEmH1EgJbEs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hEmH1EgJbEs</a>
ToneLa

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #91 on: Today at 02:29:56 am
Fascinated by the idea of him as a coach

Him in the dressing room with Elton John glasses and a beaming Colgate smile that blinds, wearing a suit that Prince in 1986 off his face on cocaine would call A Bit Too Much

Describing the tactical gameplan by, I dunno, popping a couple of balloons that shower confetti everywhere as fireworks start going off in the corner and the lads notice as one smoulders and panic to put it out an up turned bucket on it sizzling hsssss and Bobby is smiling as doves flap around, he does cartwheels that leave a faint trace of rainbows in the air

Then it is game time.

We win.
