Well, Man City are finally going to get their grubby mitts on the big one and it doesn't look like we'll even be in it next season. Moody, but that doesn't change the fact I'm quite excited for this one. I think we can secure 5th place with a win here, and though Newcastle's qualification is particularly unsavoury, I feel like we've deserved little more over the course of the season. This winning run probably started a game or two too late, typical Liverpool! That said, if we're in the Europa League, I hope we don't collectively (fans and players/manager) look at it as punishment - instead it's a reward, what we've deserved and what we have to try and win next season to continue our amazing history in European knockout football.



Goodbye to some excellent servants as well. Two in particular. On Chamberlain and Keita, it's been a big shame they haven't ultimately offered more than they did in their times here. I like both of them a lot, talented footballers who's perceptions have been shaped by two things in common that they really can't help, their prices and their injury records. Who knows, with a more competent medical staff on hand we probably get more out of both, but I refuse to look on their time here as failures, because they've both won trophies and even if their contributions may not also have been key, I'm not really arsed. It's cruel to some players who give everything in terms of quality and effort and achieve nothing tangible, but I'd rather celebrate peripheral winners than key men who never got over the finish line. Best of luck to both - I feel their careers from here on out will still probably be tarnished by injuries though. I think they can both get good moves but fear they'll both be seen as risks. It's sad but it's ruthless.



James Milner - His time might not be characterised here by scoring key goals but he's been a fine servant. He's been one of the very best free transfer deals we've ever cut, alongside Gary Mc and Matip. I expected a good few years out of him before he naturally returned to a smaller side, but he's gave us some of his best years as a player. A proper Premier League legend and a true fan favourite at Liverpool. Shame he's not scored in his last few years here, surprised to see he scored 26 goals for us, mostly penalties, but no doubt some big ones. Two against Leicester in the title winning season come to mind, and he scored one against the blues in a cup tie among others. His contributions from left back when we got back into the Champions League won't soon be forgotten, and I think he played some of the best stuff of his career in 2018/19 and 2019/20 which saw us win the two biggest honours. Best of luck at Brighton and then moving into the game in some sort of coaching role, which I'm sure he'll take up.



Bobby - Can't really believe this one is happening now. The time feels right with the next generation brought in, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota etc but it all feels a bit surreal that this will be goodbye. I genuinely thought he'd stick around until about 35 or so when he'd then retire. I think it'll be quite emotional actually. It wasn't a lightning quick start to his time here, but when he started scoring more regularly in the back half of his first season, I always thought we'd start seeing the best of him. 2017/18 was surely his best season with goals, creativity and general influence, it was outstanding stuff watching him, Mane and Salah, the best attack the club has possibly ever had. So many special memories. One that always comes to mind is Stoke away, big game in the sun towards the end of the season, and he delivered with one of his best ever strikes. City away in Europe, two against Roma in the semis, the famous PSG goal and the Arsenal hat-trick. In the title winning season he must have scored about six huge game changing goals in the league, and that's excluding Monterrey and Flamengo too which finally made us World Champions. He's the coolest fella but simultaneously one of the most mental bastards going. Shine on you crazy diamond.