  redbyrdz
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:49:45 pm
"...the best of all, is Firmino."



Absolute top class player, words don't do it justice. "Football brain the size of a planet". "Plays as if he's got eyes in the back if his head". Always makes the right run, always sees options others don't see. I bet the rest of the team learned so much from him, just from the things he sees. We'll miss him.

I know it's better to leave on a high, but I'm still gutted.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:29:59 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:15:35 pm
I disagree with the Keita/Ox shout. No one really gives a fuck about them leaving and are probably more surprised they're still here. At the same time, I'm still grateful for their contributions in the European Cup and title winning seasons.

Milner is probably in the middle pot between Bobby and the other 2. He's a club legend no doubt. Solid, dependable and very rarely let you down, but never got you on the edge of your seat the way Bobby has season after season.

Sorry but I disagree with you here. Imo Milner and Bobby are on the same level in terms of legendary status. Has always given everything for the club (like bobby), played selflessly and where ever he was needed (like boby) and has been at the club for 7 years (like boby). To only thing where he is behind is output but he was was playing left back and midfield for us instead Bobby played as a striker for us most of the time. Bobby was obviously the more exciting player but I think this shouldn't be a factor for his status at the club. I just hope he gets the appreciation he deserves from the fans on Saturday. Such a good servant for the club  and we never had a chant for him. Said it before but hes literally our unsung hero.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 04:37:01 pm
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 04:29:59 pm
Sorry but I disagree with you here. Imo Milner and Bobby are on the same level in terms of legendary status. Has always given everything for the club (like bobby), played selflessly and where ever he was needed (like boby) and has been at the club for 7 years (like boby). To only thing where he is behind is output but he was was playing left back and midfield for us instead Bobby played as a striker for us most of the time. Bobby was obviously the more exciting player but I think this shouldn't be a factor for his status at the club. I just hope he gets the appreciation he deserves from the fans on Saturday. Such a good servant for the club  and we never had a chant for him. Said it before but hes literally our unsung hero.

I don't disagree with any of that, and he absolutely will 100% get his own amazing reception from the Kop on Saturday.

But in 15/20 years time people will look back at this era and remember Bobby more fondly than they will Milner.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 04:39:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:37:01 pm
I don't disagree with any of that, and he absolutely will 100% get his own amazing reception from the Kop on Saturday.

But in 15/20 years time people will look back at this era and remember Bobby more fondly than they will Milner.

Agreed, it's the nature of the players that they are.  People will remember Bobby more fondly than Robertson too, even though could you argue the Scot has delivered for us way more consistently.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 05:50:16 pm
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 04:29:59 pm
Sorry but I disagree with you here. Imo Milner and Bobby are on the same level in terms of legendary status. Has always given everything for the club (like bobby), played selflessly and where ever he was needed (like boby) and has been at the club for 7 years (like boby). To only thing where he is behind is output but he was was playing left back and midfield for us instead Bobby played as a striker for us most of the time. Bobby was obviously the more exciting player but I think this shouldn't be a factor for his status at the club. I just hope he gets the appreciation he deserves from the fans on Saturday. Such a good servant for the club  and we never had a chant for him. Said it before but hes literally our unsung hero.
well said.
(I'll leave it there - don't want this to devolve into an argument about 2 legendary players)
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:37:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:39:43 pm
Agreed, it's the nature of the players that they are.  People will remember Bobby more fondly than Robertson too, even though could you argue the Scot has delivered for us way more consistently.
Why even compare the two.

It's absolutely baffling.

Klopp has said that Bobby is/was the most important player since he arrived at the club. And I 100% agree with him.

Goals win you games and he has been so instrumental in Sadio and Salah banging them left right and centre. Without him, Sadio and Salah are not the same.

But of course you can argue that point all you want, if you want, but I'm pretty certain nobody else will.

PS. I've only just read the above, and not all other posts....
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:40:57 pm
You two are probably right and I understand why the general perception of Bobby is better. Hes got so much flair and if you go to the stadium, thats the kind of players you pay to watch.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:15:22 pm
A living symbol of the joy of the Klopp Era. There will be a Bobby-sized hole in our universe, but at least we'll get the chance to give him his well-deserved send-off.

Gracias, Señor.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:21:42 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 06:37:21 pm
Why even compare the two.

It's absolutely baffling.

Klopp has said that Bobby is/was the most important player since he arrived at the club. And I 100% agree with him.

Goals win you games and he has been so instrumental in Sadio and Salah banging them left right and centre. Without him, Sadio and Salah are not the same.

But of course you can argue that point all you want, if you want, but I'm pretty certain nobody else will.

PS. I've only just read the above, and not all other posts....

Klopp has also said recently without Milner none of the success happens, he even tried to persuade him to become a coach, rather than leave. No one loves Bobby more than me, but both of them played crucial parts in very different ways. But more than ever Klopps side was a proper team with everyone having an important part to play. I am pretty sure he will be gutted to see both of them go.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:15:30 pm
One reason I love Bobby is for all his amazing talent he never seemed to get all the "he's off to Real in the summer" tattle

Like he went under the radar for the squares, lazy journos etc.

He's been our best kept secret for years

Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:44:19 pm
The only player who ever did a lying on the floor, no look, back-heel nutmeg to set Robbo off up the line! You mad fucker, it's not too late to change your mind - is it?
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:11:10 pm
Going to be an emotional day.  How long will his song be sung Non-stop during the game? 
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:05:59 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:21:42 pm
Klopp has also said recently without Milner none of the success happens, he even tried to persuade him to become a coach, rather than leave. No one loves Bobby more than me, but both of them played crucial parts in very different ways. But more than ever Klopps side was a proper team with everyone having an important part to play. I am pretty sure he will be gutted to see both of them go.
I don't doubt that Jill....it's the "People will remember Bobby more fondly than Robertson too, even though could you argue the Scot has delivered for us way more consistently." comment is what bugged me a little...
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:59:36 pm
come on folks let's stop the debating over which player will be remembered longer / better .... OK?

we are damned lucky to have seen both men in Liverpool Red.  let's leave it at that.

meanwhile -- the Villa match is a crucial game ....
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #54 on: Today at 07:01:22 am
Got a ticket!!
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #55 on: Today at 08:57:56 am
Thanks all! My OP was in mind and ready to go before it was (officially) confirmed that Milner, Naby and Ox were also leaving. All three have played their part in an amazing time for our club, Milner significantly so and I hope we can see him back here on the coaching staff one day.

There will definitely be some tears tomorrow.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #56 on: Today at 09:16:51 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:59:36 pm
come on folks let's stop the debating over which player will be remembered longer / better .... OK?

we are damned lucky to have seen both men in Liverpool Red.  let's leave it at that.


Agreed. :)

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:59:36 pm
meanwhile -- the Villa match is a crucial game ....

I suspect it won't make any difference, to LFC's final position, whatever the result - but a win at Anfield to see the guys off would be great. :)
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #57 on: Today at 10:31:09 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:44:19 pm
The only player who ever did a lying on the floor, no look, back-heel nutmeg to set Robbo off up the line! You mad fucker, it's not too late to change your mind - is it?

He knows he's not going to be a starter any more, he deserves to be playing as much as he can, so for him, moving is probably the best thing at this stage of his career.

We'll miss him.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #58 on: Today at 11:35:34 am
I think he's moving at the right time but he's a true great.

I don't think we can see one in his mould again. Audacious player
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #59 on: Today at 11:57:11 am
If we can get through the game without our players or coaching staff being knocked out by the officials then that would be great.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #60 on: Today at 01:48:42 pm
Well, Man City are finally going to get their grubby mitts on the big one and it doesn't look like we'll even be in it next season. Moody, but that doesn't change the fact I'm quite excited for this one. I think we can secure 5th place with a win here, and though Newcastle's qualification is particularly unsavoury, I feel like we've deserved little more over the course of the season. This winning run probably started a game or two too late, typical Liverpool! That said, if we're in the Europa League, I hope we don't collectively (fans and players/manager) look at it as punishment - instead it's a reward, what we've deserved and what we have to try and win next season to continue our amazing history in European knockout football.

Goodbye to some excellent servants as well. Two in particular. On Chamberlain and Keita, it's been a big shame they haven't ultimately offered more than they did in their times here. I like both of them a lot, talented footballers who's perceptions have been shaped by two things in common that they really can't help, their prices and their injury records. Who knows, with a more competent medical staff on hand we probably get more out of both, but I refuse to look on their time here as failures, because they've both won trophies and even if their contributions may not also have been key, I'm not really arsed. It's cruel to some players who give everything in terms of quality and effort and achieve nothing tangible, but I'd rather celebrate peripheral winners than key men who never got over the finish line. Best of luck to both - I feel their careers from here on out will still probably be tarnished by injuries though. I think they can both get good moves but fear they'll both be seen as risks. It's sad but it's ruthless.

James Milner - His time might not be characterised here by scoring key goals but he's been a fine servant. He's been one of the very best free transfer deals we've ever cut, alongside Gary Mc and Matip. I expected a good few years out of him before he naturally returned to a smaller side, but he's gave us some of his best years as a player. A proper Premier League legend and a true fan favourite at Liverpool. Shame he's not scored in his last few years here, surprised to see he scored 26 goals for us, mostly penalties, but no doubt some big ones. Two against Leicester in the title winning season come to mind, and he scored one against the blues in a cup tie among others. His contributions from left back when we got back into the Champions League won't soon be forgotten, and I think he played some of the best stuff of his career in 2018/19 and 2019/20 which saw us win the two biggest honours. Best of luck at Brighton and then moving into the game in some sort of coaching role, which I'm sure he'll take up.

Bobby - Can't really believe this one is happening now. The time feels right with the next generation brought in, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota etc but it all feels a bit surreal that this will be goodbye. I genuinely thought he'd stick around until about 35 or so when he'd then retire. I think it'll be quite emotional actually. It wasn't a lightning quick start to his time here, but when he started scoring more regularly in the back half of his first season, I always thought we'd start seeing the best of him. 2017/18 was surely his best season with goals, creativity and general influence, it was outstanding stuff watching him, Mane and Salah, the best attack the club has possibly ever had. So many special memories. One that always comes to mind is Stoke away, big game in the sun towards the end of the season, and he delivered with one of his best ever strikes. City away in Europe, two against Roma in the semis, the famous PSG goal and the Arsenal hat-trick. In the title winning season he must have scored about six huge game changing goals in the league, and that's excluding Monterrey and Flamengo too which finally made us World Champions. He's the coolest fella but simultaneously one of the most mental bastards going. Shine on you crazy diamond.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #61 on: Today at 02:20:55 pm
Great post ^

I've a rubbish memory so couldn't tell you who it was against but Milner scored an ice cold penalty when we were chasing our first champions league football under Klopp, think he might actually have sealed it for us?
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #62 on: Today at 02:24:10 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:44:19 pm
The only player who ever did a lying on the floor, no look, back-heel nutmeg to set Robbo off up the line! You mad fucker, it's not too late to change your mind - is it?

I remember having to rewind that over and over to check he'd actually done what I thought he'd done. Probably the maddest Bobby thing of all the mad Bobby things he's done.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #63 on: Today at 02:36:55 pm
Nunez missing again, inflamed tendon in his toe.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #64 on: Today at 02:45:05 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:48:42 pm
Well, Man City are finally going to get their grubby mitts on the big one and it doesn't look like we'll even be in it next season. Moody, but that doesn't change the fact I'm quite excited for this one. I think we can secure 5th place with a win here, and though Newcastle's qualification is particularly unsavoury, I feel like we've deserved little more over the course of the season. This winning run probably started a game or two too late, typical Liverpool! That said, if we're in the Europa League, I hope we don't collectively (fans and players/manager) look at it as punishment - instead it's a reward, what we've deserved and what we have to try and win next season to continue our amazing history in European knockout football.

Goodbye to some excellent servants as well. Two in particular. On Chamberlain and Keita, it's been a big shame they haven't ultimately offered more than they did in their times here. I like both of them a lot, talented footballers who's perceptions have been shaped by two things in common that they really can't help, their prices and their injury records. Who knows, with a more competent medical staff on hand we probably get more out of both, but I refuse to look on their time here as failures, because they've both won trophies and even if their contributions may not also have been key, I'm not really arsed. It's cruel to some players who give everything in terms of quality and effort and achieve nothing tangible, but I'd rather celebrate peripheral winners than key men who never got over the finish line. Best of luck to both - I feel their careers from here on out will still probably be tarnished by injuries though. I think they can both get good moves but fear they'll both be seen as risks. It's sad but it's ruthless.

James Milner - His time might not be characterised here by scoring key goals but he's been a fine servant. He's been one of the very best free transfer deals we've ever cut, alongside Gary Mc and Matip. I expected a good few years out of him before he naturally returned to a smaller side, but he's gave us some of his best years as a player. A proper Premier League legend and a true fan favourite at Liverpool. Shame he's not scored in his last few years here, surprised to see he scored 26 goals for us, mostly penalties, but no doubt some big ones. Two against Leicester in the title winning season come to mind, and he scored one against the blues in a cup tie among others. His contributions from left back when we got back into the Champions League won't soon be forgotten, and I think he played some of the best stuff of his career in 2018/19 and 2019/20 which saw us win the two biggest honours. Best of luck at Brighton and then moving into the game in some sort of coaching role, which I'm sure he'll take up.

Bobby - Can't really believe this one is happening now. The time feels right with the next generation brought in, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota etc but it all feels a bit surreal that this will be goodbye. I genuinely thought he'd stick around until about 35 or so when he'd then retire. I think it'll be quite emotional actually. It wasn't a lightning quick start to his time here, but when he started scoring more regularly in the back half of his first season, I always thought we'd start seeing the best of him. 2017/18 was surely his best season with goals, creativity and general influence, it was outstanding stuff watching him, Mane and Salah, the best attack the club has possibly ever had. So many special memories. One that always comes to mind is Stoke away, big game in the sun towards the end of the season, and he delivered with one of his best ever strikes. City away in Europe, two against Roma in the semis, the famous PSG goal and the Arsenal hat-trick. In the title winning season he must have scored about six huge game changing goals in the league, and that's excluding Monterrey and Flamengo too which finally made us World Champions. He's the coolest fella but simultaneously one of the most mental bastards going. Shine on you crazy diamond.

Great post. Especially the part about Bobby. Going to be a massive, massive miss. Not just an absolutely phenomenal footballer but also a proper character and seems a great lad who's loved throughout the club. Your last 5 words of that post are perfect for him. Shine on you crazy diamond.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #65 on: Today at 02:48:07 pm
Quote from: Skagger on Today at 02:20:55 pm
Great post ^

I've a rubbish memory so couldn't tell you who it was against but Milner scored an ice cold penalty when we were chasing our first champions league football under Klopp, think he might actually have sealed it for us?
hmm, not sure but against he scored a couple of important late penalties against Leicester. Also have Fulham in my mind, but not sure why.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #66 on: Today at 02:52:57 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:48:07 pm
hmm, not sure but against he scored a couple of important late penalties against Leicester. Also have Fulham in my mind, but not sure why.

Fulham was away in 18/19 late on after Ryan Babel had equalised for them (and looked a bit gutted about it). The Leicester penalty was 19/20, injury time winner to make it 2-1.

Dont think he scored one to seal CL qualification. We beat Boro 3-0 - Gini, Lallana and I think a Coutinho free kick?
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #67 on: Today at 02:53:46 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:48:07 pm
hmm, not sure but against he scored a couple of important late penalties against Leicester. Also have Fulham in my mind, but not sure why.

Defo scored a late pen winner at Craven Cottage after Virgil made an error to allow Babel to equalise for Fulham.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
Reply #68 on: Today at 03:03
Jürgen's pre-match presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g35dNZUSgao" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g35dNZUSgao</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g35dNZUSgao

Talks about the players moving on.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #69 on: Today at 03:21:47 pm »
He's one of the most intelligent footballers I have ever seen. He seemed to play with eyes at the back of his head. Very underrated.

It's been a pleasure watching him grow into the player he became and see his play a leading role in us winning everything. My favourite Bobby moment was his goal against Burnley away in 19/20. It meant that we broke a record relating to wins IIRC. The way he danced after that goal is really memorable.

Obrigado Bobby.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #70 on: Today at 04:17:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:36:55 pm
Nunez missing again, inflamed tendon in his toe.

This was not a good season from him at all - xgp+ lmnop aside.

(I expect to be on fire tomorrow).
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #71 on: Today at 04:27:27 pm »
I'm not an emotional guy, but I feel teary eyed at Bobby's departure. I will miss that smile.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:19:48 pm »
We've been in generally great form at home all season, on a good roll, and Villa while improved aren't all that. I'd expect the last 20 minutes to be a comfortable swan song for Ox, Millie and Bobby. Up the Reds!
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #73 on: Today at 05:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:52:57 pm
Fulham was away in 18/19 late on after Ryan Babel had equalised for them (and looked a bit gutted about it). The Leicester penalty was 19/20, injury time winner to make it 2-1.

Dont think he scored one to seal CL qualification. We beat Boro 3-0 - Gini, Lallana and I think a Coutinho free kick?

I've done some digging and I was thinking of the game against against Swansea in October of the 16/17 season where we won 2-1, he scored the winning pen in the 84th minute, and as we beat Arsenal by a point to top four he technically did seal our CL place, and as we all know technically correct is the best type of correct  ;D

The other scorer and winner of the pen? Bobby Firmino, it's going to be an emotional one tomorrow
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:38:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:21:47 pm
He's one of the most intelligent footballers I have ever seen. He seemed to play with eyes at the back of his head. Very underrated.

don't think so - he keeps looking backwards as he scores.
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #75 on: Today at 06:14:24 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:16:51 am
I suspect it won't make any difference, to LFC's final position, whatever the result - but a win at Anfield to see the guys off would be great. :)
no it probably won't ... but it could!!

it's still mathematically possible for us to get 4th -- so I'll keep doing the Monty Python Black Knight thing for a while longer.

:)
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #76 on: Today at 07:01:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:38:57 pm
don't think so - he keeps looking backwards as he scores.
:D
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #77 on: Today at 08:02:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:14:24 pm
no it probably won't ... but it could!!

it's still mathematically possible for us to get 4th -- so I'll keep doing the Monty Python Black Knight thing for a while longer.

:)

 ;D
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #78 on: Today at 10:03:29 pm »


Must be a bit of dust in my eye
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #79 on: Today at 10:07:01 pm »
Was going to this one but can't make it now as something's come up. Probably for the best. Better to be an emotional wreck in the privacy of my own home than in public, frankly

Love, respect and thanks to all the players who will be moving on. They've all played their part and all have been Liverpool players and that's enough for me.
