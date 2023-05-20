« previous next »
Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa

Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
'Mo Salah, world class, but not every day. Sadio Mane, world class, but not every day. Roberto Firmino, world class, pretty much every day.' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool v Aston Villa
Premier League
Saturday 20 May 2023
3.00pm Kick Off
TV - N/A

Officials
Referee: John Brooks.
Assistants: Matthew Wilkes, James Mainwaring.
Fourth official: Michael Oliver.
VAR: Tony Harrington.
Assistant VAR: Nick Greenhalgh

A tribute to Bobby

I'll get to the fixture in a bit. For now, I wanted to pay tribute to a true great of our club, a legend who will be remembered by us all as a pioneer of that 'false nine' position, the conductor of arguably the greatest front three to grace the Premier League and an all round bundle of fun to watch.

It's fair to say that no one quite epitomises the first great Jurgen Klopp team more than Bobby. There was nothing quite like watching him trigger the counter press and watching the Reds swarm the opposition, his sublime box of tricks to unlock defences, or his unselfish play to open space up for his two partners in crime up front. It was always a great sight watching him put defenders on their backside, all whilst sporting that great big white grin on his face. A maverick who helped make it all fun again for us.

Thanks for the memories Bobby mate. You deserve every 'Si Senor' that rings out on Saturday, as Anfield waves an emotional goodbye to one of it's all time favourites. Lets embark on a quick trip down a wonderful eight year memory lane.

















What they said

'Firmino is the most complete striker in the league. I'm not talking about the best finisher or the best work-rate, I'm talking about all round. The most complete in the league' - Thierry Henry

'Any manager in the world would love to have Firmino as their centre forward. I think hes absolutely incredible. Hes selfless, brilliant, scores goals, sets things up, they can link off him, makes all the right runs, an outstanding player.' - Gary Neville

'If you watch the game you dont see Firmino. If you watch Firmino you see the whole game. Poetry. He is the man who makes Liverpool tick. He is a genius' - Peter Crouch

'Greatest player you've played with? I'm going to be a little bit biased and say one of my team-mates; I would say Roberto Firmino' - Virgil van Dijk

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/b1yo3mQzoKI

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Onto the game. Sentiment may have to wait for a little bit as the Reds have another crucial game in the race for the top four. The picture will become a little bit clearer by the time we play, with Newcastle hosting Brighton this Thursday evening.

The Reds have looked like their old self again recently and have embarked on one of those trademark sprint finishes. Whether that proves too little too later, who knows, but I remain convinced that if we do our bit over the next two fixtures, we will be playing Champions League football again next season.

Aston Villa will be no pushovers. Unai Emery has proven to be an excellent appointment and they currently sit 8th in the Premier League table with an eye on European football themselves. This is not one of those end of season 'on the beach' games - the Reds will need to be at their reignited best to take the three points here.

Line up prediction - (4-3-3) Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah.

Prediction - 2-0 - a late Bobby sub and goal to get the party and send off started.

Come on you mighty Reds!!
I will never tire of posting this.

Popcorn's Art

Nice one Raid. Emery's done really well at Villa so they're going to be dangerous but we've picked up form - can see this being quite open, particularly as Villa have realistic chance of making Europe next season.

Lovely tribute to Firmino as well, gonna be a bit sad on Saturday I think, regardless of the result.
end of an era.
Is this the last home game then?
Thanks for the great post Raid. This will be another tough game and I hope we dont take our minds off the game trying to include all the players leaving. The main thing is to win the game and keep the pressure on the 2 clubs immediately above us.

It would be great to hear Si Senior being sung for the full 90 minutes.
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:54:18 pm
Is this the last home game then?

Yes. Final match is away to Southampton.
I'm definitely one for sentiment in football.  It will be sad to say goodbye to Bobby (and Milly... and Ox... and Naby).

Hopefully Bobby is fit as in a less-sentimental view he could be really useful for us.  If the game does become a bit flat - Emery teams are generally better at restricting rather than dictating - then bringing Bobby on will certainly give the crowd a lift.

I'd expect the same team that started against Leicester to start again.  No Coutinho for Villa so that's at least one player we don't need to worry about firing a 25-yarder into the top corner.

Another three points and end the season flying!
There's a mural of Bobby going up on Rockfield Road, Anfield. It should be finished soon. 😎
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:48:16 pm
There's a mural of Bobby going up on Rockfield Road, Anfield. It should be finished soon. 😎

Supposed to be done Friday.
Legend, one of the best, a football genius, won the fucking lot  :scarf :champ
Bobby has been my favourite player for so long. Seeing him smiling at Leicester the other night was amazing. Club won't be the same without him.  Thankfully I know we will hear Si Senor for years to come (bit like how we sing for Luis Garcia). 
Come on Redmen!!
Great tribute thanks Raid to a true star. He is just class. I would also like to mention the seventh minute applause planned for Dan Kay, another legend who will be sadly missed.
Additionally, farewells to Ox, Milly (another legend), Keita and who knows who else.
Cant get a ticket for this but am sure it will be a party atmosphere as long as we deal with Villa and get the needed win. Team seems likely to be same as Monday. Villa playing well will be tricky opponents but I think our class will tell. Would love a late Bobby goal.
Si Senor! O Bobby what a beautiful footballer.
Gonna cry my eyes out at the match on Saturday.

My favourite player of the Klopp era. Si Senor.
Can only echo the calls for the favourite player of the Klopp era. He will be missed.

Special shout out to Milner for this game as well. He's definitely earnt a big send off too.
Great tribute Raid. Thanks for putting this together. What a player hes been for us, such a unique talent.

Well have to put all that to one side though for 90 mins as another 3 points is the priority. Really hope its like Leicester and we can get a few goals so we can bring Bobby on and enjoy a party atmosphere. However Villa are decent and it could well be back to another tight affair won by the odd goal.
Be a tough game but a late substitute appearance is NEEDED. And if things are tight when he comes on then give the ball to bobby and he will score.
Would be sad for me watching Firmino, Keita, Milner and Ox leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

This Saturday's match will be their last at Anfield, hope they are all going to be enjoying the full day of it.

We go again.
Start him and give him a new contract  8) ;D

Bobby the great. What a player, what a fella, it will be a privilege to watch him play for us for the last time at Anfield as much as its been a privilege to watch and marvel at him in that false 9 all these years. One of the most unique and best players we have had. Christ its going to be a really sad yet gratifying moment to say goodbye.

Milner too, another fantastic servant. I wonder if you ask James Milner in a few years who his team is, given he has played for a few, it will be Leeds because thats his home town club, but it will also be Liverpool over the others and he will take pride in saying that.
Cheers Raid. Lovely OP mate.

Gonna echo what others have said, Bobby is special, unique, a throwback, capoeira playing, smiling, cracker of a footballer that made everyone else play better. My favourite player, there is no-one like him. Whatever happens on Saturday, Monday night at Leicester will always be Bobby's night. We were lucky to have him for his prime, he was lucky to play for the club. A marriage made, not so much in heaven but "on the beach", made in Brazil.

Milly, another absolute legend. To think there were people (ME) who thought we were buying a middle-of-the-road footballer with notions about himself. The best free transfer, along with Joel, we ever made. Ribena-Man. I hope he winds his way back to Anfield as part of the background team in times to come.

Ox, seemed only to have highs and lows and missed all the middle bits through unending injuries. Always gave his all and (much like Nabi) had his moments.

Who else .... ?

Then there's the game. Not going to be easy this one. Tight. We have the momentum and maybe even the luck flowing for us at the moment. I'd take 1-0, I think 2-0 and I'd love 3-0. Go Reds. Enjoy the finale you lucky folk who get to go.
There have been plenty of times Ive been sad to see a player leave but I dont remember ever feeling quite as sad as I do about Bobby leaving. What a player, what a man, I love the guy and wish him all the best wherever the rest of his career takes him. Words like legend and great are thrown around all too easily these days but he is someone who leaves a as true legend, a true great of our club.
Andy Robertson:

"The way we wanted to play, the way we went about our business, everything started with Bobby, with his pressing and his technical ability. He was our main man."

"When you look back on the great moments, Bobby was always involved in them - such an important player in helping us achieve the success that we did."

"He's world class. There's nothing he can't do with the ball at his feet. There's nothing he can't do without the ball, either, when he's chasing after players."
