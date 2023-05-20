« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa  (Read 246 times)

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« on: Today at 09:23:04 pm »
'Mo Salah, world class, but not every day. Sadio Mane, world class, but not every day. Roberto Firmino, world class, pretty much every day.' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool v Aston Villa
Premier League
Saturday 20 May 2023
3.00pm Kick Off
TV - N/A

Officials
Referee: John Brooks.
Assistants: Matthew Wilkes, James Mainwaring.
Fourth official: Michael Oliver.
VAR: Tony Harrington.
Assistant VAR: Nick Greenhalgh

A tribute to Bobby

I'll get to the fixture in a bit. For now, I wanted to pay tribute to a true great of our club, a legend who will be remembered by us all as a pioneer of that 'false nine' position, the conductor of arguably the greatest front three to grace the Premier League and an all round bundle of fun to watch.

It's fair to say that no one quite epitomises the first great Jurgen Klopp team more than Bobby. There was nothing quite like watching him trigger the counter press and watching the Reds swarm the opposition, his sublime box of tricks to unlock defences, or his unselfish play to open space up for his two partners in crime up front. It was always a great sight watching him put defenders on their backside, all whilst sporting that great big white grin on his face. A maverick who helped make it all fun again for us.

Thanks for the memories Bobby mate. You deserve every 'Si Senor' that rings out on Saturday, as Anfield waves an emotional goodbye to one of it's all time favourites. Lets embark on a quick trip down a wonderful eight year memory lane.

















What they said

'Firmino is the most complete striker in the league. I'm not talking about the best finisher or the best work-rate, I'm talking about all round. The most complete in the league' - Thierry Henry

'Any manager in the world would love to have Firmino as their centre forward. I think hes absolutely incredible. Hes selfless, brilliant, scores goals, sets things up, they can link off him, makes all the right runs, an outstanding player.' - Gary Neville

'If you watch the game you dont see Firmino. If you watch Firmino you see the whole game. Poetry. He is the man who makes Liverpool tick. He is a genius' - Peter Crouch

'Greatest player you've played with? I'm going to be a little bit biased and say one of my team-mates; I would say Roberto Firmino' - Virgil van Dijk

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/b1yo3mQzoKI

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Onto the game. Sentiment may have to wait for a little bit as the Reds have another crucial game in the race for the top four. The picture will become a little bit clearer by the time we play, with Newcastle hosting Brighton this Thursday evening.

The Reds have looked like their old self again recently and have embarked on one of those trademark sprint finishes. Whether that proves too little too later, who knows, but I remain convinced that if we do our bit over the next two fixtures, we will be playing Champions League football again next season.

Aston Villa will be no pushovers. Unai Emery has proven to be an excellent appointment and they currently sit 8th in the Premier League table with an eye on European football themselves. This is not one of those end of season 'on the beach' games - the Reds will need to be at their reignited best to take the three points here.

Line up prediction - (4-3-3) Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah.

Prediction - 2-0 - a late Bobby sub and goal to get the party and send off started.

Come on you mighty Reds!!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:41:12 pm by Raid »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,102
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:26:28 pm »
I will never tire of posting this.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,889
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:28:57 pm »
Nice one Raid. Emery's done really well at Villa so they're going to be dangerous but we've picked up form - can see this being quite open, particularly as Villa have realistic chance of making Europe next season.

Lovely tribute to Firmino as well, gonna be a bit sad on Saturday I think, regardless of the result.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,398
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:29:31 pm »
end of an era.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,184
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:32:29 pm »
Referee: John Brooks.
Assistants: Matthew Wilkes, James Mainwaring.
Fourth official: Michael Oliver.
VAR: Tony Harrington.
Assistant VAR: Nick Greenhalgh.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:54:18 pm »
Is this the last home game then?
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,907
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:41:32 pm »
Thanks for the great post Raid. This will be another tough game and I hope we dont take our minds off the game trying to include all the players leaving. The main thing is to win the game and keep the pressure on the 2 clubs immediately above us.

It would be great to hear Si Senior being sung for the full 90 minutes.
Logged
#JFT97

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,907
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:43:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:54:18 pm
Is this the last home game then?

Yes. Final match is away to Southampton.
Logged
#JFT97

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:45:44 pm »
I'm definitely one for sentiment in football.  It will be sad to say goodbye to Bobby (and Milly... and Ox... and Naby).

Hopefully Bobby is fit as in a less-sentimental view he could be really useful for us.  If the game does become a bit flat - Emery teams are generally better at restricting rather than dictating - then bringing Bobby on will certainly give the crowd a lift.

I'd expect the same team that started against Leicester to start again.  No Coutinho for Villa so that's at least one player we don't need to worry about firing a 25-yarder into the top corner.

Another three points and end the season flying!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,681
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Si Senor! A Roberto Firmino tribute. Also featuring Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:48:16 pm »
There's a mural of Bobby going up on Rockfield Road, Anfield. It should be finished soon. 😎
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 