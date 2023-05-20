A tribute to Bobby

Liverpool v Aston VillaPremier LeagueSaturday 20 May 20233.00pm Kick OffTV - N/AOfficialsReferee: John Brooks.Assistants: Matthew Wilkes, James Mainwaring.Fourth official: Michael Oliver.VAR: Tony Harrington.Assistant VAR: Nick GreenhalghI'll get to the fixture in a bit. For now, I wanted to pay tribute to a true great of our club, a legend who will be remembered by us all as a pioneer of that 'false nine' position, the conductor of arguably the greatest front three to grace the Premier League and an all round bundle of fun to watch.It's fair to say that no one quite epitomises the first great Jurgen Klopp team more than Bobby. There was nothing quite like watching him trigger the counter press and watching the Reds swarm the opposition, his sublime box of tricks to unlock defences, or his unselfish play to open space up for his two partners in crime up front. It was always a great sight watching him put defenders on their backside, all whilst sporting that great big white grin on his face. A maverick who helped make it all fun again for us.Thanks for the memories Bobby mate. You deserve every 'Si Senor' that rings out on Saturday, as Anfield waves an emotional goodbye to one of it's all time favourites. Lets embark on a quick trip down a wonderful eight year memory lane.'Firmino is the most complete striker in the league. I'm not talking about the best finisher or the best work-rate, I'm talking about all round. The most complete in the league' - Thierry Henry'Any manager in the world would love to have Firmino as their centre forward. I think hes absolutely incredible. Hes selfless, brilliant, scores goals, sets things up, they can link off him, makes all the right runs, an outstanding player.' - Gary Neville'If you watch the game you dont see Firmino. If you watch Firmino you see the whole game. Poetry. He is the man who makes Liverpool tick. He is a genius' - Peter Crouch'Greatest player you've played with? I'm going to be a little bit biased and say one of my team-mates; I would say Roberto Firmino' - Virgil van DijkOnto the game. Sentiment may have to wait for a little bit as the Reds have another crucial game in the race for the top four. The picture will become a little bit clearer by the time we play, with Newcastle hosting Brighton this Thursday evening.The Reds have looked like their old self again recently and have embarked on one of those trademark sprint finishes. Whether that proves too little too later, who knows, but I remain convinced that if we do our bit over the next two fixtures, we will be playing Champions League football again next season.Aston Villa will be no pushovers. Unai Emery has proven to be an excellent appointment and they currently sit 8th in the Premier League table with an eye on European football themselves. This is not one of those end of season 'on the beach' games - the Reds will need to be at their reignited best to take the three points here.Line up prediction - (4-3-3) Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah.Prediction - 2-0 - a late Bobby sub and goal to get the party and send off started.Come on you mighty Reds!!