I mean speaking of integrity, why has it taken 6 months to conclude on this, only to announce a ban with 2 games of the season remaining where nearly half of the ban will cover the off-season? Meanwhile he's been allowed to play all season, despite it seemingly being common knowledge he was set to receive a lengthy ban for this? I could say the same for one or two other players who have outstanding legal issues (cough) but in this case he was directly charged by the FA and admitted to many of the charges.



Then of course there is the hypocrisy which was well summed up in this tweet I saw from Colin Millar: Ivan Toney broke the rules but football clutching its pearls over gambling is absurd. Brentford's shirt sponsor? Hollywood Bets. His rise to prominence was in SkyBet competitions. He played in Newcastle's Fun88 sponsored shirt. Gambling help and rehabilitation should be offered.