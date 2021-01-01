« previous next »
Author Topic: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months  (Read 826 times)

Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« on: Today at 07:13:40 pm »
Now, dont get me wrong, he shouldnt have done this

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65626690

But it seems utterly absurd that you could break both of someones legs and be back months earlier.

You could racially abuse someone . Far less.

Why is the punishment so much higher for this? Makes no sense at all.
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:18:25 pm »
Does seem excessively long, or maybe it's more the inconsistency as you point out that's wrong.

Maybe there is more to it than we know just yet.
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:19:29 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:18:25 pm
Does seem excessively long, or maybe it's more the inconsistency as you point out that's wrong.

Maybe there is more to it than we know just yet.
Its inline with joey Barton, but again, that fucker has done far worse before
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:21:41 pm »
Rules are rules, break them and face the consequences. Unless you are Manchester City that is....
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:22:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:13:40 pm
Now, dont get me wrong, he shouldnt have done this

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65626690

But it seems utterly absurd that you could break both of someones legs and be back months earlier.

You could racially abuse someone . Far less.

Why is the punishment so much higher for this? Makes no sense at all.

Not to mention the grotesquely over saturation of betting promotion associated with football.
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:23:12 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:22:05 pm
Not to mention the grotesquely over saturation of betting promotion associated with football.
Exactly
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:25:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:13:40 pm

Why is the punishment so much higher for this? Makes no sense at all.

Integrity of the game. Players being allowed to gamble would surely impact it. They've clearly used the Barton one as a blueprint and downgraded it accordingly. The Sturridge   suspension was far harsher by comparison and had no impact on match results
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:26:39 pm »
Anything to do with "sporting integrity" the authorities take seriously because it affects the brand. Which makes their response to Abu Dhabi utterly farcical of course.
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:27:43 pm »
Suarez got 4 months for a bite, he would have been better off biting two players for those 8 months
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:49:52 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:25:16 pm
Integrity of the game. Players being allowed to gamble would surely impact it. They've clearly used the Barton one as a blueprint and downgraded it accordingly. The Sturridge   suspension was far harsher by comparison and had no impact on match results
Integrity of the game? Sounds like the punchline to a nasty joke. With that in mind I'll pop on the Champions League semi.
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:55:36 pm »
Because they have no fucking idea what the integrity of the game actually is.

Toney could be subjected to vile racism and the one(s) dishing it out would get farrrrrr less
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:58:31 pm »
I mean speaking of integrity, why has it taken 6 months to conclude on this, only to announce a ban with 2 games of the season remaining where nearly half of the ban will cover the off-season? Meanwhile he's been allowed to play all season, despite it seemingly being common knowledge he was set to receive a lengthy ban for this? I could say the same for one or two other players who have outstanding legal issues (cough) but in this case he was directly charged by the FA and admitted to many of the charges.

Then of course there is the hypocrisy which was well summed up in this tweet I saw from Colin Millar: Ivan Toney broke the rules but football clutching its pearls over gambling is absurd. Brentford's shirt sponsor? Hollywood Bets. His rise to prominence was in SkyBet competitions. He played in Newcastle's Fun88 sponsored shirt. Gambling help and rehabilitation should be offered.
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 07:27:43 pm
Suarez got 4 months for a bite, he would have been better off biting two players for those 8 months

Its really hard to make money by biting people.
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:46:05 pm »
Because:

Broken leg = sad face
racial slur = angry face
Betting irregularities = angry betting firms and potential loss of earnings for the league overall, it's important the integrity of the revenue streams is maintained and anything that might potentially impact a sponsorship deal be dealt with with alacrity to the fullest extent of the law.

Hope this helps.
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 08:42:13 pm
Its really hard to make money by biting people.
Could have stuck a tenner on it before the match.
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:03:34 pm »
Missing the last two games when he's been playing all this time seems a bit mad. 
I assume he'd already bet on their upcoming games against Spurs and City?!
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:51:26 pm »
If players use their insider knowledge to bet or inform others are how to bet then the gambling firms lose out.  That's why the penalty is so high.

Examples like Tripper getting his mates to bet on his transfer doesn't impact on the integrity of the game but it sees the single biggest sponsorship group in football losing money.

It's fortunate the league title is pretty much done and dusted as it would be farcical for Toney to sit out such an important game when the ban could have started six months ago or in two weeks' time.  If Spurs beat Brentford and nick one of the European places I'd expect the team missing out will be pretty annoyed.  Toney would have run rings around Dier.
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:07:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:51:26 pm
If players use their insider knowledge to bet or inform others are how to bet then the gambling firms lose out.  That's why the penalty is so high.

Examples like Tripper getting his mates to bet on his transfer doesn't impact on the integrity of the game but it sees the single biggest sponsorship group in football losing money.
Not only that, but it brings the 'integrity' of the league's games into question if a player has bet on games they've been involved in. When you mess with the business, and you're a small cog of it, the business is going to come down on you hard


Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:51:26 pm
It's fortunate the league title is pretty much done and dusted as it would be farcical for Toney to sit out such an important game when the ban could have started six months ago or in two weeks' time.  If Spurs beat Brentford and nick one of the European places I'd expect the team missing out will be pretty annoyed.  Toney would have run rings around Dier.
you're less cynical than me :) when I saw the notification, without looking at Brentford's fixtures, knew that there wouldn't be any consequential games left for them - I think PL has been waiting to dish out this punishment for the right time before the summer.
Re: Ivan Toney Banned for 8 months
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:48:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:13:40 pm
Now, dont get me wrong, he shouldnt have done this

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65626690

But it seems utterly absurd that you could break both of someones legs and be back months

 abuse someone

Why is the punishment so much higher for this? Makes no sense at all.

Fixed that one and it was deady easy.
