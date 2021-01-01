If players use their insider knowledge to bet or inform others are how to bet then the gambling firms lose out. That's why the penalty is so high.
Examples like Tripper getting his mates to bet on his transfer doesn't impact on the integrity of the game but it sees the single biggest sponsorship group in football losing money.
Not only that, but it brings the 'integrity' of the league's games into question if a player has bet on games they've been involved in. When you mess with the business, and you're a small cog of it, the business is going to come down on you hard
It's fortunate the league title is pretty much done and dusted as it would be farcical for Toney to sit out such an important game when the ban could have started six months ago or in two weeks' time. If Spurs beat Brentford and nick one of the European places I'd expect the team missing out will be pretty annoyed. Toney would have run rings around Dier.
you're less cynical than me
when I saw the notification, without looking at Brentford's fixtures, knew that there wouldn't be any consequential games left for them - I think PL has been waiting to dish out this punishment for the right time before the summer.