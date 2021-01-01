« previous next »
Released Players Summer 2023  (Read 798 times)

Agent99

  Legacy Fan
Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 05:23:13 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/firmino-keita-milner-and-oxlade-chamberlain-leave-lfc-summer

Liverpool FC can confirm Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

Dim Glas

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 05:24:48 pm
Makes it so real now with Bobby  :(

One of the great forwards this club has had, and its had many amazing ones! 
Kennys from heaven

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 05:25:13 pm
Always sad to hear the official announcement.

Good luck lads wherever you land
Samie

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 05:25:18 pm
Adrian should be on the list. Why the fuck are we considering giving him another contract?
Draex

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 05:27:23 pm
All core members of our recent success, Bobby in particular a tear will be shed for, no deservice to the others but Bobby just made you smile he is golden.
bird_lfc

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 05:42:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:18 pm
Adrian should be on the list. Why the fuck are we considering giving him another contract?

He might be retiring?

Right decision for all of these players to leave for all parties I think. I did kind of expect Milner to retire with us but I guess hes still got the legs for another season. Bobby, no words needed.

Ox will get a move to a lower premier league team and hopefully he can get a decent amount of game time with limited injuries. Im sure Keita will be fine as well.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 05:42:53 pm
Sad to see Bobby go. What a player he has been for LFC. Im sure there will be lots written about him in the next few weeks. As for the others Im afraid their time is up and probably should of gone at the end of last season. However they all contributed and will always be remembered, Some more than others. I would of liked to see Millie have a role at the club in some capacity but there you go.
Samie

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 05:44:06 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 05:42:49 pm
He might be retiring?

Right decision for all of these players to leave for all parties I think. I did kind of expect Milner to retire with us but I guess hes still got the legs for another season. Bobby, no words needed.

Ox will get a move to a lower premier league team and hopefully he can get a decent amount of game time with limited injuries. Im sure Keita will be fine as well.

He's not mate. Jimbo Pearce said we're talking to him about another one.
Oldmanmick

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:03:30 pm
The word legend is often bandied about too much in football. At Liverpool we set the bar much higher than most when it comes to giving legendary status to our players (past & present). Bobby clears that bar with ease. Great player who'll leave us with great memories.
Mighty_Red

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:11:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:18 pm
Adrian should be on the list. Why the fuck are we considering giving him another contract?
No need for that in this thread. Maybe discussions are still ongoing?

Remember we don't know if we need a replacement no 3 (for him) or a replacement no 2 (If Kelleher moves on).

Dunno why we are so quick to want to boot players out as if they have been sitting here destroying the club from within.
gazzalfc

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:16:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:18 pm
Adrian should be on the list. Why the fuck are we considering giving him another contract?

If kelleher is going he's going to be number 2
Coolie High

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:19:46 pm
A word for Ox a lifelong Liverpool fan got to live out his dreams but probably didn't go the way he imagined mostly because of injuries, still a decent player hopefully he goes on to have a good end to his career at his next clubs.
Machae

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:23:39 pm
Adrian must be a supportive character and a good personality to have in the club because as a player, he's just not good. Still 3rd choice, so hardly ever going to get used, although we do have Pitaluga and Davies?
Bread

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:24:16 pm
Bobby and Milner obviously leave as legends, but I also expect Ox to get a good reception. That screamer against City will live on forever.
Moos

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:27:55 pm
Milner turned out to be one of or maybe even our best ever free signing. As a leader on the pitch he was the perfect successor to Steven Gerrard. I have so much respect for him as a player and a person. Will miss him, but he has given us his all and I hope he will have a good final spell to his career.
Fordy

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:28:44 pm

Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:24:16 pm
Bobby and Milner obviously leave as legends, but I also expect Ox to get a good reception. That screamer against City will live on forever.

Theyre all legends
Machae

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:30:36 pm
Quote from: Moos on Today at 06:27:55 pm
Milner turned out to be one of or maybe even our best ever free signing. As a leader on the pitch he was the perfect successor to Steven Gerrard. I have so much respect for him as a player and a person. Will miss him, but he has given us his all and I hope he will have a good final spell to his career.

Milner is on course to break Gareth Barry's record. Shame we didn't keep him and allow him to break it with Liverpool. Also, most of his matches has been with Liverpool, rather than City, Villa
Chakan

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:31:41 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 06:28:44 pm
Theyre all legends

Riiiiiight.

Anyway, sad to see Bobby and Milner go, specially Bobby. One of my favorite players from the Klopp era.
Paisley79

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:35:40 pm
I thought Nat Phillips & Rhys Williams were out of contract this summer too?
Machae

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:37:10 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 06:35:40 pm
I thought Nat Phillips & Rhys Williams were out of contract this summer too?

Didn't Phillips extend then go on loan?
Dim Glas

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:46:46 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:31:41 pm
Riiiiiight.

Anyway, sad to see Bobby and Milner go, specially Bobby. One of my favorite players from the Klopp era.

yeah Ox and Naby are not in the legend category! but they are still always going to be remembered as players who played a part however significant' in this club winning absolutely everything. By fair minded fans that is, not the idiot twitter brats who love nothing more than sticking the boot into Liverpool players!
Fordy

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:54:09 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:46:46 pm
yeah Ox and Naby are not in the legend category! but they are still always going to be remembered as players who played a part however significant' in this club winning absolutely everything. By fair minded fans that is, not the idiot twitter brats who love nothing more than sticking the boot into Liverpool players!

Yes, they are. They All helped us win everything since being here.

Legends of the club. I thought Keita didnt process like we thought he would and Ox wasnt really the same after his bad injury against Roma but all are legends.
Persephone

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:56:23 pm
Milly and Bobby leaving the Club as living legends and I expect them both to get a deservedly rapturous Anfield reception.It's hard to say goodbye even though its time, but my gosh they leave us with some amazing memories. Naby and Ox are more tales of what could have been if not for all the injuries, and I wish them all the best for the futures.
stoa

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 06:59:13 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:11:16 pm
No need for that in this thread. Maybe discussions are still ongoing?

Remember we don't know if we need a replacement no 3 (for him) or a replacement no 2 (If Kelleher moves on).

Dunno why we are so quick to want to boot players out as if they have been sitting here destroying the club from within.

This is one thing I have never and will never get. This obesession with getting rid of players who are deemed to be not good enough, too old or whatever. Klopp is on record  mulitple times saying what a great personality Adrian is in the dressing room and if you look at what's going on in all the celebrations and in a lot of the behind the scenes stuff (and even on social media), Adrian is always right in the middle of everything and he's always there with a big smile or supporting his teammates. So, even if he's our third choice keeper he still seems to be an important person in the dressing room and I think you need those kind of people as well. Not even taking into account that he might also be helping new players settle outside the football setting as has also been suggested in some articles in the past.

If he gets a new contract, it will be because the club see value in it whatever role he plays. He won't be our highest paid player and we won't pay him money we don't have. So, if he stays, he'll stay for a reason and I'm fine with that and so should be everyone else. As supporters we only know a fraction of what is actually going on in the club and in the squad and what role players actually play and what our plan is for them...
Jookie

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 07:35:20 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:24:16 pm
Bobby and Milner obviously leave as legends, but I also expect Ox to get a good reception. That screamer against City will live on forever.

Oxlade-Chamberlin made 30 PL appearance (17 starts)  in our first title win in 30 years. Got 4 goals including the 1st goal in 2 away wins.

Played more PL mins in that league winning season than Milner, Matip, Keita.

He may not have lived up to his early promise due to injuries but he made a much bigger impact in the subsequent seasons (19/20 in particular) than people give him credit for.

I dont think hell be remembered as fondly as Firmino and Milner but he deserves a really good reception on Saturday.
Hazell

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 07:43:06 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:19:46 pm
A word for Ox a lifelong Liverpool fan got to live out his dreams but probably didn't go the way he imagined mostly because of injuries, still a decent player hopefully he goes on to have a good end to his career at his next clubs.

Yeah, injuries did for him but if he can be fit, he'll do well at his next club. Also, thanks for that amazing goal against Man City, what a strike it was!

RedG13

Re: Released Players Summer 2023
Today at 07:50:33 pm
Sad. They will get a great send off on Saturday.
