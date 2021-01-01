No need for that in this thread. Maybe discussions are still ongoing?



Remember we don't know if we need a replacement no 3 (for him) or a replacement no 2 (If Kelleher moves on).



Dunno why we are so quick to want to boot players out as if they have been sitting here destroying the club from within.



This is one thing I have never and will never get. This obesession with getting rid of players who are deemed to be not good enough, too old or whatever. Klopp is on record mulitple times saying what a great personality Adrian is in the dressing room and if you look at what's going on in all the celebrations and in a lot of the behind the scenes stuff (and even on social media), Adrian is always right in the middle of everything and he's always there with a big smile or supporting his teammates. So, even if he's our third choice keeper he still seems to be an important person in the dressing room and I think you need those kind of people as well. Not even taking into account that he might also be helping new players settle outside the football setting as has also been suggested in some articles in the past.If he gets a new contract, it will be because the club see value in it whatever role he plays. He won't be our highest paid player and we won't pay him money we don't have. So, if he stays, he'll stay for a reason and I'm fine with that and so should be everyone else. As supporters we only know a fraction of what is actually going on in the club and in the squad and what role players actually play and what our plan is for them...