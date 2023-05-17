I moved to Bali 9 years ago on an initial 2 year contract... thought i would just dabble with it and most likely be back in ol' Blighty pretty quickly. My then wife and I rented out the house we owned in Leicestershire and headed off.



Anyway, i'm still here in Bali 9 years later, the house in Leicestershire is long since sold, and my then wife is now the ex-wife... I fell in love with Bali and also with a wonderful Indonesian girl... got married last year. Indonesia is now my home and I have absolutely zero intent to ever return to the UK. I just couldn't countenance it. However I do always fear that at some point, I might have to...



My mum died suddenly in January after a short battle with cancer, and my dad is really struggling to come to terms with it. We all are, to be honest, but i think when you live away from home for a long time you have to acclimatise yourself to the fact that you will be away from family for long periods... My dad is not coming to terms with the loss of my mum at all, and I have felt about needing to go back... but my life is here in Indonesia now and my dad understands this.



The other issue, if i ever did have to go back, would be getting a visa for my wife... she can't even get a 6 month visit visa, so any kind of permanent visa seems like it would be impossible...



Anyway I know this post is no real advice for you shank, but maybe it is food for thought...



I think part of the reason why things went awry with me and the ex-wife was her desire to move back to the UK one day, versus my desire to never have to think about doing such a thing... we went our separate ways partly over the issue of repatriation versus not (don't get me wrong, there were a million other issues as well)



I think its a personal choice. There seems to be this 'idea' that there comes a time when one must return to their homeland, often this conception seems to be down to age, or the age of ones parents, etc...



My ex-wife went back a few years ago partly because her parents were int heir late 80s and she wanted to be near to them. Theyre both 90+ now and still going strong. Whereas I lost my fit and healthy mum suddenly at the age of 66. There's no accounting for things like that. And ultimately I am very happy in Indonesia, it is my home and will remain so. I wish I could do more for my dad, but even if i lived round the corner, I'm not sure it would make much difference to how he is feeling.



There's a million and one things to consider before repatriatiing, I think, and I would say they're personal to what matters to you.



