I have been living abroad for almost 7 years now, lived on three continents for studies and then work. I have recently been wondering whether it's time to move back to my home country. Mostly after the effects of the life changing pandemic (losing 2 years for nothing like everyone else). I am at an age where I would like to start settling down and be close to family (very late 20s).



I could go into the details later but I was wondering if anyone here was in the same position of living away from home and what they felt and if they went through with it.



Apologies if this thread exists, feel free to move it around.