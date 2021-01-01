Ive been in the U.S. for over a decade, about to start the process of moving back home to Wales.
Its what I want, but it is very daunting. So much to consider. Work a big thing of course especially with my husband as he is US citizen so we have to sort out visas etc, I am dual citizen so not an issue in so much I can work, but am self employed so have to transfer business and also probably try and work part time as well. Anyway, a lot of things to figure out
I cant imagine growing old(er) in this shit show of a country, I know the Uk is a mess, but at least I have family there.