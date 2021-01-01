« previous next »
Author Topic: Repatriating / Returning to your home country  (Read 124 times)

Online shank94

Repatriating / Returning to your home country
« on: Yesterday at 05:09:14 pm »
I have been living abroad for almost 7 years now, lived on three continents for studies and then work. I have recently been wondering whether it's time to move back to my home country. Mostly after the effects of the life changing pandemic (losing 2 years for nothing like everyone else). I am at an age where I would like to start settling down and be close to family (very late 20s).

I could go into the details later but I was wondering if anyone here was in the same position of living away from home and what they felt and if they went through with it.

Apologies if this thread exists, feel free to move it around.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:14:39 pm by shank94 »
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Repatriating / Returning to your home country
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:58:27 pm »
Been in the States for 27 years now.

No realistic way I could even entertain going home.

I think it depends if you are in a relationship and what ties you there in your foreign country.

I miss my friends the most as I have a really small family.

I thought about it a little when I was in my 20's. I'm pretty happy as an expat so those thoughts of going home never lasted long.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Repatriating / Returning to your home country
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:39:37 am »
My folks were in Southern California for 12 years, they came back last year, living in London now.

They got fed up of it and missed England.

It's funny now though as my Mum always complained about the Drought issues there and  California had loads of snow and rain the last 6 months that recently the Governor was complaining the once dry reservoirs are over capacity now.

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Repatriating / Returning to your home country
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:56:00 am »
Ive been in the U.S. for over a decade, about to start the process of moving back home to Wales.

Its what I want, but it is very daunting. So much to consider. Work a big thing of course especially with my husband as he is US citizen so we have to sort out visas etc, I am dual citizen so not an issue in so much I can work, but am self employed so have to transfer business and also probably try and work part time as well. Anyway, a lot of things to figure out  ;D

I cant imagine growing old(er) in this shit show of a country, I know the Uk is a mess, but at least I have family there.
Online shank94

Re: Repatriating / Returning to your home country
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:45:58 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 06:58:27 pm
Been in the States for 27 years now.

No realistic way I could even entertain going home.

I think it depends if you are in a relationship and what ties you there in your foreign country.

I miss my friends the most as I have a really small family.

I thought about it a little when I was in my 20's. I'm pretty happy as an expat so those thoughts of going home never lasted long.

Very interesting, sorry if I miss the big picture but would you say that your relationship was pivotal to stay on? Assuming it went to fruit around those times
Online shank94

Re: Repatriating / Returning to your home country
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:50:18 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:56:00 am
Ive been in the U.S. for over a decade, about to start the process of moving back home to Wales.

Its what I want, but it is very daunting. So much to consider. Work a big thing of course especially with my husband as he is US citizen so we have to sort out visas etc, I am dual citizen so not an issue in so much I can work, but am self employed so have to transfer business and also probably try and work part time as well. Anyway, a lot of things to figure out  ;D

I cant imagine growing old(er) in this shit show of a country, I know the Uk is a mess, but at least I have family there.

Wow, I am relating to the person who got me my first warning and permanent custom title lol.

Huge respect, but I would love to know how your husband feels, as he will be taking a bigger step of moving imho?

At this moment in the thread, it seems a personal relationship with someone in the land, plays a huge part on staying on.
