Paging oojason, paging oojason!



2023 UEFA Under-17 Championships

UEFA U17 Championships

Fixtures & Results...

Group Tables

Match Highlights

The Quarter-Finals...

The Semi-Finals...

UEFA U17

UEFA U17

60+ stream sites

I knew I should have turned that old pager off! There's nobody at home!Therun from Wednesday 17th May to Friday 2nd June - and take place in Hungary.There are 16 teams in total; divided into 4 Groups of 4 Teams - with each side playing 3 Group Stage matches. The top 2 teams from each Group go through to the Knockout Stages.A history of the UEFA Under 17 Championships: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_European_Under-17_Championship Squad Lists: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_UEFA_European_Under-17_Championship_squads (there arein this tournament)The 16 competing teams are...Group: Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Wales.Group: Serbia, Spain, Italy, Slovenia.Group: Portugal, France (holders), Scotland, Germany.Group: Croatia, Netherlands, Switzerland, England.website for the(live scores, fixtures & results, tables, line-ups, subs, goals, etc): www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro-u17 Wednesday 17th MayPolandIrelandScotlandFranceHungaryWalesPortugalGermanyThursday 17th May...SwitzerlandNetherlandsSerbiaSloveniaItalySpainCroatiaEnglandSaturday 20th May...PortugalScotlandIrelandWalesFranceGermanyHungaryPolandSunday 21st May...CroatiaSwitzerlandSpainSloveniaNetherlandsEnglandSerbiaItalyTuesday 23rd May...FrancePortugal - 2pm kick offGermanyScotland - 2pm kick offIrelandHungary - 7pm kick offWalesPoland - 7pm kick offWednesday 24th May...EnglandSwitzerlandNetherlandsCroatiaSloveniaItalySpainSerbiafor all thegames: www.uefa.tv/competition/U-17 The 8 teams that qualified for the: Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Serbia, England, France, Spain & Ireland.Saturday 27th May :GermanySwitzerlandPolandSerbiaEnglandFrance - 7pm kick off. - live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, UEFA.tv, BBC Sport WebsiteSpainIreland - 7pm kick off. - live on BBC iPlayer, UEFA.tv, BBC Sport WebsiteTuesday 30th May :PolandGermanyFrance/EnglandSpain/IrelandChampionships matches areon BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, UEFA.tv - www.uefa.tv/competition/U-17 , & BBC Sport Website - www.live-footballontv.com matches being shown live(+great for IPTV) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-u17-european-championship www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread) https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/hTHAyt0Y46U